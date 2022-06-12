Best Samsung Phones to buy in 2022

Samsung makes a lot of smartphones, tackling several price points, but their devices above $300 offer some of the best quality hardware and performance for the buck. It is headlined by the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 3, but these devices have some great options priced below them. Thus, in this article, we will be going over the smartphones currently part of Samsung's lineup to see which device you should consider.

If Samsung's take on devices isn't up your alley, you should also check out the OnePlus phones available in 2022. Their devices offer excellent performance without breaking the bank, even offering great value around the $200 price range.

Best Overall: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has been on the market for about four months now, and in that time, it has cemented itself as one of the best options to consider due to its well-rounded camera hardware and performance. The inclusion of the S Pen with the adaptation of the Note Series' design has changed what Ultra means this year, and we presume the experience will remain similar for the coming years, improving marginally until the next breakthrough comes about.

With the best smartphone Samsung has on sale, users can access a power-packed Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC (Exynos 2200 in European countries) and a set of five lenses for capturing images. Four are found on the back, while the fifth is a front-side unit, peeking through a hole-punch cutout. The rear camera system has a 108 MP Wide, 12 MP Ultrawide, 10 MP Telephoto with 3x Optical Zoom, and another 10 MP Telephoto with 10x Optical Zoom. The unit in the front is a 40 MP sensor.

The images captured are viewable on its gigantic 6.8-inch QHD+ OLED display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. As mentioned earlier, the device also supports using an S Pen, an active one in this case, unlike the passive unit that was available with the S21 Ultra. And lastly, powering all the hardware on this device is a 5000 mAh cell that supports 45W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a larger 6.8" QHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, a versatile camera setup, and a large battery that will keep you going through a whole day! Check out the deals available on this smartphone via the links given below.

Alternate

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra The Predecessor The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is the flagship device from 2021 and worth the purchase if you're not interested in the S Pen functionality and would prefer the curvier design instead of the boxy industrial look. It sports a 108MP primary camera, accompanied by a similar set of lenses found on the S22 Ultra, along with the Snapdragon 888.

Best Value: Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is the device to get if you aren't a fan of the squarish design on the Galaxy S22 Ultra and want to spend a little less money. It is very similar to last year's S21 Plus but makes some changes to its design that make it a lot nicer to hold. The display on this unit also features uniform bezels, while its metal railings feature Armor Aluminum.

The flat display on the S22 Plus sizes in at 6.6-inches and is an adaptive 120Hz AMOLED panel, but the resolution here is capped at 1080p. The camera system on this smartphone has a triple-lens setup, with the primary camera being a 50 MP Wide, supported by a 12 MP Ultrawide and 10 MP Telephoto with 3x Optical Zoom. The camera system even uses a larger primary sensor, which lets it capture more light, allowing for improvements in low-light performance. The front camera on this phone has a 10 MP sensor too.

To process all the data within the captured images and run applications, Samsung ships the S22 Plus with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Exynos 2200 in some regions) alongside 8GB of RAM. A 4500 mAh battery with 45W fast charging support supports all the hardware.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus The Galaxy S22 Plus is the latest flagship smartphone from Samsung. It has a powerful chipset, a large 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 50MP primary camera, and much more.

Alternate

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE A Value for Money Alternate The latest fan edition from Samsung offers a robust package of hardware that includes a 120Hz display, Snapdragon 888, and a triple camera array capable of capturing great shots. If you're not worried about having access to the best build quality and don't mind the uneven bezels, the S21 FE with its slightly smaller 6.4-inch screen is a worthy option.

Best Compact: Samsung Galaxy S22

Compact Android devices are hard to come by, and this year with the Samsung Galaxy S22, the Korean OEM has a device that does nail some critical parts of the equation. It's smaller than the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, making it easy to hold and use with a single hand.

Galaxy S22 has a 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with the same adaptive 120Hz refresh rate as last year's Galaxy S21. And driving the display is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, like the other devices in the Galaxy S22 lineup. Powering this hardware is a 3700 mAh cell, which is relatively small for the display and processors it supports. Hence you may need to charge your phone several times during the day. The camera hardware here is similar to the Galaxy S22 Plus we mentioned above and will perform identically.

This device is essentially the one to get if you're looking for a compact Android phone capable of handling anything you ask of it — except for endurance.

Samsung Galaxy S22 The Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a flagship 4nm chipset, a three-camera setup on the back capable of capturing important memories both day and night, and a long battery life that can last a full day on a single charge. If you want a compact and stylish device, the Galaxy S22 is one of the best devices to get in 2022.

Alternate

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Compact Foldable Galaxy Z Flip 3 is another compact phone from the Samsung stables that are worth considering if you want to dabble with foldables. Although the lineup is set for a refresh soon, it can be a deterrent. If you're not worried about having the latest, check out the Z Flip 3 on Samsung's website; they often run great trade-in offers.

The Foldable: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

We know the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is on its way, and we expect it to launch this August. But if you need a new device now, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the most robust option in North America. Its key strength does not lie in camera hardware but rather in its ability to provide a larger canvas with a software layer that has been optimized to allow users to do more.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 features a 6.2-inch 120Hz AMOLED display on the outside and a 7.6-inch display with an under-display camera inside. To handle processing, Samsung has bundled the Snapdragon 888 with 12GB of RAM and a 5000 mAh battery.

The camera hardware on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 isn't the best of what Samsung has on offer, but the three-lens system consists of a 12 MP Wide, 12 MP Ultrawide, and 12 MP Telephoto that can produce more than acceptable results. The front camera here is a 4 MP under-display unit.

In a first for foldables, the device even features an IP rating that's worth keeping in mind, as it ascertains a feeling of security.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 The Z Fold 3 is the culmination of Samsung's iterative progress since 2019. If you've been eyeing folding phones for a while, this phone can pose as the gateway into the new segment.

Best Budget: Samsung Galaxy A53

The Samsung Galaxy A53 is a device that modernizes the budget market segment, unlike the competing device from Apple. The combination of hardware, we believe, splits the budget Samsung had set for the smartphone well, as it offers a decent display, capable cameras, plus a battery that will suffice all-day use. We think there is a compromise on the SOC, which can reduce the long-term usability, but if you are looking for something that you can go through the wringer for a couple of years, this phone is a great option to consider.

Samsung Galaxy A53 ships with a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Display that has a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a 5000 mAh cell, and handling processing is the in-house Exynos 1280. The camera hardware consists of a set of lenses that will help capture images and provide enough detail but will lack the polish offered by the more expensive options on this list.