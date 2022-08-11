We have a list of the best rugged, slim, lightweight, transparent, premium, and stylish cases that you can pick up for the newly released Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. These are the best cases from SUPCASE, i-Blason, Samsung, Spigen and more

Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 4 at its Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10, alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro smartwatches, and the brand new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless earbuds.

The new smartphone features a slightly tweaked design, wider and shorter displays, a new hinge mechanism, and a less noticeable crease. The new phone is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC, and it’s the most powerful, and best foldable smartphone from the company yet. We’ll be testing out the new devices in the coming weeks, so make sure to stay tuned for our full review.

We have also gone hands-on with the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, and we also have an excellent article comparing the Fold 4 with the Fold 3.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro The SUPCASE UBP case is one of the best on the market. It offers excellent protection, and it's been 20ft drop tested to ensure it can absorb the shock. It has precise cutouts and even comes with a screen protector, a built-in S Pen holder, and a kickstand. It's one of the best all-in-one cases. View at Amazon

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle The standard SUPCASE UB case comes with the same rugged design and feel and packs a screen protector. It has precise cutouts and offers excellent protection against scratches and falls. It has a built-in kickstand and a rotatable belt clip. View at Amazon

Samsung Standing Cover with Pen The i-Blason Armorbox case features a stylish and rugged design. It has a built-in screen protector and provides excellent protection all around. It has a dedicated S Pen slot on the side, and both the front and back feature elevated bezels to protect the display and the camera from scratches and dents. View at Amazon

i-Blason Cosmo Series The i-Blason Cosmo series features a transparent design, letting you show off the beautiful Galaxy Z Fold 4 in all angles. It has a screen protector, and a dedicated S Pen slot. Like most other cases from the company, it provides excellent protection against scratches, dents, and falls. View at Google View at Amazon View at Best Buy

Incipio Grip Case The Grip Cover is made out of soft silicone and comes with a stap on the back that improves the grip and handling of the otherwise large and bulky device. The strap is replaceable, and there are two color options to suit your style. View at Samsung

Samsung Leather Cover The Samsung Leather Cover is a premium case with a slim profile. It provides a secure fit, precise cutouts, and it improves the grip over the device. If you want a premium feeling and a slim fit, this is the one you should consider. View at Amazon

Spigen Ultra Hybrid The Spigen Ultra Hybrid features a durable PC back and crystal clear transparency. If you want to show off your new device, this case offers the looks and the protection you need. It has raised edges that protect the display and the camera from all the damage that you could come across. View at Amazon

Spigen Slim Armor Pro The Spigen Slim Armor Pro is made with a new technology, and it always protects the hinge mechanism. It provides all-around protection on all sides, and there are raised edges, precise cutouts, and open buttons for a more genuine feel. View at Amazon

Spigen Air Skin The new Air Skin is slim, and lightweight. It provides great general protection on all sides and protects the camera sensors and the front display from scratches and falls. It doesn't make the Galaxy Fold 4 much bulkier, and it's one of the slimmest cases on this list. View at Amazon

Urban Armor Gear The case fits perfectly on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, and it features a lightweight armor shell that can protect the device from scratches, dents, bumps, and accidental damage. The elevated edges protect the display and camera from scratches and are available in two colors. View at Amazon

Spigen Tough Armor The Spigen Tough Armor case is rugged and features a MILT-STD 810G certification. It provides excellent protection against scratches and falls and has an extra layer of shock resistance. The case also has precise cutouts and a kickstand. View at Amazon

Samsung Flap Leather Cover The Incipio Grip case features a slim and lightweight design. It perfectly fits the Galaxy Z Fold 4, and it provides excellent protection. The raised edges protect the screen and the camera layout from scratches. It has press-fit buttons, and it supports wireless charging. It's available in two colors for even more options. View at Amazon

Our Recommendation

If you still haven’t decided which case would be the most suitable for your needs, don’t worry. We got you covered. We have a brief summary of our picks, based on each category.