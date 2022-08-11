Best cases for Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 4 at its Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10, alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro smartwatches, and the brand new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless earbuds.

The new smartphone features a slightly tweaked design, wider and shorter displays, a new hinge mechanism, and a less noticeable crease. The new phone is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC, and it’s the most powerful, and best foldable smartphone from the company yet. We’ll be testing out the new devices in the coming weeks, so make sure to stay tuned for our full review.

The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with the most powerful Qualcomm SoC, a wider display, a better hinge mechanism, and many significant upgrades over its predecessor. You can pre-order it now and receive the Standing Cover with S Pen, up to $1,000 off with eligible trade-in, and up to $100 Samsung Credit.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Ultimate Protection The SUPCASE UBP case is one of the best on the market. It offers excellent protection, and it's been 20ft drop tested to ensure it can absorb the shock. It has precise cutouts and even comes with a screen protector, a built-in S Pen holder, and a kickstand. It's one of the best all-in-one cases.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Rugged & Premium The standard SUPCASE UB case comes with the same rugged design and feel and packs a screen protector. It has precise cutouts and offers excellent protection against scratches and falls. It has a built-in kickstand and a rotatable belt clip.

i-Blason Armorbox Rugged & Stylish The i-Blason Armorbox case features a stylish and rugged design. It has a built-in screen protector and provides excellent protection all around. It has a dedicated S Pen slot on the side, and both the front and back feature elevated bezels to protect the display and the camera from scratches and dents.

i-Blason Cosmo Series Unique & Stylish The i-Blason Cosmo series comes with a stylish and slim design. It has a beautiful marble color option, and a built-in screen protector. It has raised edges to protect the camera and display from scratches, and there's also a special slot to store the S Pen. If you're looking for a unique, stylish and slim case, this must be on your list.

Samsung Standing Cover with Pen Made by Samsung The Samsung Standing Cover comes with a dedicated S Pen slot, which makes it easy and convenient to carry around your beloved stylus. The case is available in three colors: Graygreen, Black, and Sand – colors that match the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The cover also comes with an optional kickstand that lets you hold your screen up to a comfortable 55-degree angle.

i-Blason Cosmo Series Transparent with S Pen Slot The i-Blason Cosmo series features a transparent design, letting you show off the beautiful Galaxy Z Fold 4 in all angles. It has a screen protector, and a dedicated S Pen slot. Like most other cases from the company, it provides excellent protection against scratches, dents, and falls.

Samsung Slim Standing Cover Made by Samsung The Samsung Slim Standing Cover is essentially the same as the Standing Cover, but it's slightly thinner and only available in two colors: Sand and Black. The case doesn't have a replaceable slot, but it lets you fold up the case to use it as a kickstand.

Samsung Silicover Grip Cover Made by Samsung The Grip Cover is made out of soft silicone and comes with a stap on the back that improves the grip and handling of the otherwise large and bulky device. The strap is replaceable, and there are two color options to suit your style.

Samsung Leather Cover Made by Samsung The Samsung Leather Cover is a premium case with a slim profile. It provides a secure fit, precise cutouts, and it improves the grip over the device. If you want a premium feeling and a slim fit, this is the one you should consider.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Ultra Hybrid The Spigen Ultra Hybrid features a durable PC back and crystal clear transparency. If you want to show off your new device, this case offers the looks and the protection you need. It has raised edges that protect the display and the camera from all the damage that you could come across.

Spigen Slim Armor Pro Rugged The Spigen Slim Armor Pro is made with a new technology, and it always protects the hinge mechanism. It provides all-around protection on all sides, and there are raised edges, precise cutouts, and open buttons for a more genuine feel.

Spigen Air Skin Slim and Light The new Air Skin is slim, and lightweight. It provides great general protection on all sides and protects the camera sensors and the front display from scratches and falls. It doesn't make the Galaxy Fold 4 much bulkier, and it's one of the slimmest cases on this list.

Urban Armor Gear Rugged & Elegant The case fits perfectly on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, and it features a lightweight armor shell that can protect the device from scratches, dents, bumps, and accidental damage. The elevated edges protect the display and camera from scratches and are available in two colors.