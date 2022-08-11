Best cases for Galaxy Z Fold 4

Best cases for Galaxy Z Fold 4These are the best cases from SUPCASE, i-Blason, Samsung, Spigen and more
Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 4 at its Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10, alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro smartwatches, and the brand new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless earbuds.
The new smartphone features a slightly tweaked design, wider and shorter displays, a new hinge mechanism, and a less noticeable crease. The new phone is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC, and it’s the most powerful, and best foldable smartphone from the company yet. We’ll be testing out the new devices in the coming weeks, so make sure to stay tuned for our full review.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with the most powerful Qualcomm SoC, a wider display, a better hinge mechanism, and many significant upgrades over its predecessor. You can pre-order it now and receive the Standing Cover with S Pen, up to $1,000 off with eligible trade-in, and up to $100 Samsung Credit.
SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro
Ultimate Protection
The SUPCASE UBP case is one of the best on the market. It offers excellent protection, and it's been 20ft drop tested to ensure it can absorb the shock. It has precise cutouts and even comes with a screen protector, a built-in S Pen holder, and a kickstand. It's one of the best all-in-one cases.
SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle
Rugged & Premium
The standard SUPCASE UB case comes with the same rugged design and feel and packs a screen protector. It has precise cutouts and offers excellent protection against scratches and falls. It has a built-in kickstand and a rotatable belt clip.
i-Blason Armorbox
Rugged & Stylish
The i-Blason Armorbox case features a stylish and rugged design. It has a built-in screen protector and provides excellent protection all around. It has a dedicated S Pen slot on the side, and both the front and back feature elevated bezels to protect the display and the camera from scratches and dents.
i-Blason Cosmo Series
Unique & Stylish
The i-Blason Cosmo series comes with a stylish and slim design. It has a beautiful marble color option, and a built-in screen protector. It has raised edges to protect the camera and display from scratches, and there's also a special slot to store the S Pen. If you're looking for a unique, stylish and slim case, this must be on your list.
Samsung Standing Cover with Pen
Made by Samsung
The Samsung Standing Cover comes with a dedicated S Pen slot, which makes it easy and convenient to carry around your beloved stylus. The case is available in three colors: Graygreen, Black, and Sand – colors that match the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The cover also comes with an optional kickstand that lets you hold your screen up to a comfortable 55-degree angle.
i-Blason Cosmo Series
Transparent with S Pen Slot
The i-Blason Cosmo series features a transparent design, letting you show off the beautiful Galaxy Z Fold 4 in all angles. It has a screen protector, and a dedicated S Pen slot. Like most other cases from the company, it provides excellent protection against scratches, dents, and falls.
Samsung Slim Standing Cover
Made by Samsung
The Samsung Slim Standing Cover is essentially the same as the Standing Cover, but it's slightly thinner and only available in two colors: Sand and Black. The case doesn't have a replaceable slot, but it lets you fold up the case to use it as a kickstand.
Samsung Silicover Grip Cover
Made by Samsung
The Grip Cover is made out of soft silicone and comes with a stap on the back that improves the grip and handling of the otherwise large and bulky device. The strap is replaceable, and there are two color options to suit your style.
Samsung Leather Cover
Made by Samsung
The Samsung Leather Cover is a premium case with a slim profile. It provides a secure fit, precise cutouts, and it improves the grip over the device. If you want a premium feeling and a slim fit, this is the one you should consider.
Spigen Ultra Hybrid
Ultra Hybrid
The Spigen Ultra Hybrid features a durable PC back and crystal clear transparency. If you want to show off your new device, this case offers the looks and the protection you need. It has raised edges that protect the display and the camera from all the damage that you could come across.
Spigen Slim Armor Pro
Rugged
The Spigen Slim Armor Pro is made with a new technology, and it always protects the hinge mechanism. It provides all-around protection on all sides, and there are raised edges, precise cutouts, and open buttons for a more genuine feel.
Spigen Air Skin
Slim and Light
The new Air Skin is slim, and lightweight. It provides great general protection on all sides and protects the camera sensors and the front display from scratches and falls. It doesn't make the Galaxy Fold 4 much bulkier, and it's one of the slimmest cases on this list.
Urban Armor Gear
Rugged & Elegant
The case fits perfectly on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, and it features a lightweight armor shell that can protect the device from scratches, dents, bumps, and accidental damage. The elevated edges protect the display and camera from scratches and are available in two colors.
Spigen Tough Armor
Tough Armor
The Spigen Tough Armor case is rugged and features a MILT-STD 810G certification. It provides excellent protection against scratches and falls and has an extra layer of shock resistance. The case also has precise cutouts and a kickstand.
Our Recommendation
If you still haven’t decided which case would be the most suitable for your needs, don’t worry. We got you covered. We have a brief summary of our picks, based on each category.
- Rugged cases: If you’re looking for a rugged and sturdy design that provides the most protection and the best bang for your buck, the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle and Unicorn Beetle Pro cases are some of the best on the market. The i-Blason Armorbox also provides excellent protection with similar benefits. Samsung’s Silicone Grip Cover, and Spigen Tough Armor are also great choices, but they lack built-in screen protection and a slot for the stylus.
- Clear Cases: The i-Blason Cosmo Series gets the easy win here, since it offers an excellent transparent case with a screen protector and lets you store and carry the S Pen with you wherever you go. Spigen’s Ultra Hybrid also deserves an easy recommendation, but it lacks the slot for storing the S Pen.
- Slim and Light: The Samsung Slim Standing Cover and Spigen Air Skin are excellent all-rounders, providing great overall protection against scratches and falls.
- Premium: Let’s be honest, most cases for the Galaxy Z Fold series cost twice or three times as much as for standard flagship smartphones, but if you want something that stands out and feels more premium, the Samsung Leather Cover with protect your purchase in style.
