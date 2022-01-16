The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is still one of the best foldable phones out there. With features such as 120Hz foldable AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, triple-12MP camera setup, and support for S-Pen, this foldable from Samsung offers exceptional value. Moreover, in 2023, it frequently receives discounts, often without any additional conditions such as trade-ins or activations, making it an even more appealing for those looking for a foldable smartphone without breaking the bank.
Even though the Galaxy Z Fold 3 boasts Armor Aluminum frame, Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus, and an IPX8 rating, it is necessary to protect this device due to its fragile folding glass construction. The best way to protect your Galaxy Z Fold 3 is to apply a protective cover on it, and in this article we've rounded up the best cases available for the device right now.
Spigen Thin Fit P for Galaxy Z Fold 3Editor's Choice
Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro For Galaxy Z Fold 3Promoted Pick
Samsung Silicone Cover for Z Fold 3Best Official Case
Spigen Tough Armor Galaxy Z Fold 3 caseProtect That Hinge
Ruky Case for Galaxy Z Fold 3Best Value
Samsung Leather Flip Stand Cover For Galaxy Z Fold 3Premium Official Case
Otterbox Thin Flex for Galaxy Z Fold 3DROP+ Protection
Casetify Impact Case for Galaxy Z Fold 3Smart Yet Rugged
UAG Civilian for Galaxy Z Fold 3Military-Grade Drop Protection
MAKAVO Case for Galaxy Z Fold 3Slim Yet Durable
Best Cases for Galaxy Z Fold 3
The Spigen Thin Fit P features a hybrid design, using TPU and Polycarbonate to achieve a slim form factor. This case also features an integrated S-Pen segment on the power button's side to ensure easy stylus accessibility.
The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro adds 20-foot drop protection to the foldable thanks to its tough design. The case also has several built-in elements that enhance the user experience, for example, an S Pen Holder, Screen Protector, and a Kickstand.
Samsung's Silicone Cover for Z Fold 3 is the accessory to get if you're looking for a soft protective case that doesn't add too much bulk. It's available in three colors: Black, Green, and White.
The Spigen Tough Armor for Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a simple yet effective rugged case that perfectly protects your folding phone while remaining easy to carry in your hands. It features combination of polycarbonate and TPU to ensure your device is safe from drops.
If you're looking for an affordable yet reliable option, the Ruky Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 case is a great option. It features a comfortable design made out of PU leather and also comes with a built-in kickstand for hands-free viewing experience.
The Samsung Leather Flip Stand protects your Galaxy Z Fold 3 from damage with its flip cover design and wraparound casing. And when you want to view content hands-free, the strap on its back allows you to prop up the device at an angle.
The Otterbox Thin Flex is a sleek, hard polycarbonate case with a smooth finish, precise cutouts for a perfect fit, and a lifetime warranty. Additionally, it offers DROP+ protection, meeting the MIL-STD-810G military standard.
The CASETiFY Impact Case for Galaxy Z Fold 4 merges the brand's EcoShock material with amazing designs, providing you with an accessory that excels not just in aesthetics but also in its ability to absorb shocks from accidental drops and impacts.
UAG cases are known for their drop protection, and this Galaxy Z Fold 3 case is no exception. It comes with HyperCush technology to protect your device and an ultra-light armor shell for shock absorbing. It, however, comes with an open-hinge design.
MAKAVO case for Z Fold 3 is a slim case made out of rubberized hard shell with nano-oleophobic coating on top. It comes with a hinge-cover protecting it at all times. Raised lips around the camera and screen protect the device from scratches.
Which case should you buy for Galaxy Z Fold 3?
If you've read through this collection and are still uncertain about which case to purchase for your Galaxy Z Fold 3, here are a few of our suggested options.
If you are in the market for a Galaxy Z Fold case that offers a slot for the S-Pen, the Spigen Thin Fit P case if the best option out there. It features a built-in holder for S-Pen and comes with a premium matte finish. Another great option is the Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro case, that offers the convenience of S-Pen holder as well as rugged protection.
Another great option if you're looking for all-around protection is the Spigen Tough Armor case. This Galaxy Z Fold case offers robust protection and also a hinge protector that collapses into the body of the case. If, however, you're looking for a cheaper option, then the UAG Civilian rugged case is worth considering.
Now, if you're looking for some official cases from Samsung, the first-party Silicone case is the accessory to get if you're looking for a soft protective case that doesn't add too much bulk. The official Leather Flip Stand case, although it is on the expensive side, adds hinge protection and a kickstand for hands-free viewing experience.
