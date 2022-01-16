Best Cases for Galaxy Z Fold 3 in 2022

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the most robust folding phone available with its Armor Aluminum frame and an IPX8 rating -- the latter being a first for foldables. It features refinements that we'd expect from a third-generation product and if wholly recommend it if you've pined on the thought of buying such a device.

Now once you've made your decision -- unless you already have (and hopefully found a great deal) -- you will be most likely looking for a case. Thus, to help you pick one, here is a collection of our recommendations that will protect your Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Best Cases for Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Silicone Cover Soft & Simple Samsung's Silicone Cover for Z Fold 3 is the accessory to get if you're looking for a soft protective case that doesn't add too much bulk. It's available in three colors, Black, Green, and White. Samsung Aramid Cover Thin & Light Samsung's Aramid Cover adds durability to your Z Fold 3 without cramping on style. Its lightweight and low-profile design keep it from feeling too bulky on your phone and hardly adds any extra material that will detract from the phone's form factor. Spigen Slim Armor Pro Foam Protection The Slim Armor Pro Case adds protection to your foldable with a simple yet robust design that protects not only the front and back but also the hinge. It also features an inner foam lining that acts as a layer for shock resistance. Spigen Tough Armor Angled Edges The Spigen Tough Armor for Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a simple yet effective rugged case that's perfectly poised to protect your folding phone while remaining easy to carry in your hands. It features an effective combination of polycarbonate and TPU to ensure your device is safe from drops. Spigen Neo Hybrid S Full-length Kickstand The Spigen Neo Hybrid S features a case design that is a combination of robust protection and increased functionality. The lightweight case features a length-long integrated kickstand, perfect for hands-free viewing of content. Spigen Thin Fit P S-Pen Friendly The Spigen Thin Fit P features a hybrid design, using TPU and Polycarbonate to achieve a slim form factor. It has an integrated S-Pen segment on the power button's side to ensure easy stylus accessibility. It even leaves the fingerprint sensor accessible due to its considerate implementation. i-Blason Cosmo Stylish & Protective The i-Blason Cosmo is an accessory that features two parts, one that comes with a built-in screen protector and another that has a stylish back and a TPU bumper. The case can save your phone from falls and the resulting damage as it has a 10ft drop protection rating. SaharaCase Kickstand Series Simple Kickstand The SaharaCase Kickstand Series is a simple two-piece case for Z Fold 3 that features a compact kickstand that can even serve as a grip when holding the phone. The TPU case also has a non-slip grip and shock-absorbing corners to withstand damage. Tech21 Evo Tint Hard Shell Case Simple Hard Shell The Tech21 Evo Tint Hard Shell Case is an easy-to-grip accessory with a carbon tint to its color. It claims to add up to 10ft drop protection and a self-healing capability that will remove scratches and scuffs that appear due to everyday use. Speck Presidio Clear TPU Case The Speck Presidio is a clear case made with TPU that will add 13ft drop protection to your Galaxy Z Fold 3. Its precise cutouts ensure you have unrestricted access to all buttons and ports. The OEM also says a coating applied on the case resists discoloration. Samsung Leather Cover Premium In-Hand Feel The Samsung Leather Cover is the accessory to pick if you're looking for a case that is soft when in hand and has a hint of personalization and luxury. It's available in three colors, Black, Green, and Brown, and comes in a two-piece configuration. Leather Flip Stand Cover Leather & Kickstand The Samsung Leather Flip Stand protects your Galaxy Z Fold 3 from damage with its flip cover design and wraparound casing. And when you want to view content or possibly join a video call, the strap on its back allows you to prop up the device at an angle.

Which case should you buy for Galaxy Z Fold 3?

If you've read through this collection and still haven't decided on which case to buy for Galaxy Z Fold 3, here are some of our recommendations.

If rugged protection is at the top of your wants, choosing any case option from Spigen should suffice your needs, but to help make your decision easy, we recommend the Spigen Tough Armor for its robust protection and the way its hinge protector collapses into the body of the case.

Now, if you're someone who uses an S-Pen, in that case, the Thin Fit P is the choice to make, as it offers a similar protector for the body of your phone while providing a dedicated section to dock your stylus.

But if you just want to improve how your phone feels in your hand, the Leather Cover from Samsung is bound to make you feel luxurious, and we'd suggest you look into getting one of those -- although some users have bashed its front cover to feel a little flimsy.

What do you think of this collection? If you have any other recommendations for us to look at, let us know with your comments below.