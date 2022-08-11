We collected the best cases from Samsung, Amazon and other retailers. We found the best rugged, slim, lightweight, transparent, premium, and stylish cases that you can pick up for the newly released Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 4 at its Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro smartwatches, and the brand new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless earbuds.

The new flip phone comes with slight design changes on the outside, and it now features flatter sides. The display on both the front and the back are the same size, but the main display finally features 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, improving the efficiency. The new device is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC, and it has 8GB of RAM and 128/256/512GB storage tiers. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is also available in the Samsung Bespoke Studio, which allows customers to fully customize their devices to their preferences. We’ll be testing out the new devices in the coming weeks, so make sure to stay tuned for our full review.

We have also gone hands-on with the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4, and we also have an excellent article comparing the Flip 4 with the Flip 3.





SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro The SUPCASE UBP provides excellent protection against fall damage and it can prevent scratches and dents. The case has been 20ft drop tested, and it has a rotatable and detachable holster. The case has precise cutouts and raised edges to protect the both displays and the rear camera. View at Amazon

i-Blason Armorbox The Armorbox Series is a rugged case made for the Flip 4. It provides enhanced protection against fall damage and scratches, and it has a detachable belt clip holster. There are elevated bezels to protect the outer and inner display and the rear camera setup. View at Amazon

i-Blason Cosmo Series The i-Blason Cosmo Series is a stylish and lightweight case. It's available in three different designs and colors, and it has an impact-resistant TPU cover that protects the device from scratches, bumps, and falls. It's easy to install and can easily fit in any pocket or bag. View at Amazon

Samsung Silicone Cover with Ring The Flat Leather Cover provides an elegant and premium feel around the entire device. It's slim and lightweight and can prevent scratches and fall damage. It's available in three colors, and the case also protects the hinge mechanism. View at Samsung

Samsung Silicone Cover with Strap The Silicone Cover with Strap case provides excellent protection all-around and comes in two color combinations. The strap is replaceable and lets you hold the device securely, no matter what you're doing. It's a stylish case, and it's highly rated by the community. View at Samsung

Samsung Clear Slim Cover The Silicover Cover with Ring comes in five colors and is made of a soft material. The ring lets you hold on to the phone while using or holding it and provides a secure fit. It's excellent for protecting the device from scratches and falls. View at Samsung

Spigen Thin Fit Ring If you want to show off the beauty of the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Clear Slim Cover will not only provide excellent all-around protection, but it will also allow you to show off your new device. The case has precise cutouts, a slim and light design, and raised edges to protect the display, hinge, and the camera on the back. View at Samsung

Spigen Tough Armor The Spigen Tough Armor case features a new foam technology that provides an extra layer of shock resistance. It's excellent for those wanting extra protection in a rather slim form factor and protects the hinge mechanism from scratches. It has precise cutouts and raised edges. View at Amazon

Spigen Air Skin The Spigen Air Skin comes in three colors, and it's a slim and lightweight case. It can add a unique look to your device and doesn't make it any larger and bulkier. If you're looking for a great all-rounder and a thin-fit feel, this must be considered. View at Amazon

Foluu Leather Case The Spigen Thin Fit Ring case features a light and slim design. It has a crystal clear back plate and fits the Galaxy Z Flip 4 perfectly. If you want to show off the design of your device, while making it easier to hold onto it using the Ring on the back, this is a solid option. View at Amazon

Incipio Kate Spade New York Case The leather case is designed to fit the Galaxy Z Flip 4, and it provides great protection against scratches, bumps, dents, and falls. The synthetic leather provides an elegant and premium feel, and it's available in three color options. View at Amazon

dbrand Grip Case dbrand makes some of the best skins on the market, and the new Grip cases offer a grippy feel and excellent all-around protection. You can also customize the design with one of the more the 20 skin options available at dbrand's website. View at dbrand

Urban Armor Gear The case fits perfectly on the Galaxy Z Flip 4, and it features a lightweight armor shell that can protect the device from scratches, dents, bumps, and accidental damage. The elevated edges protect the inner and outer displays and camera from scratches and are available in three colors. View at Amazon

Incipio Grip Case The Incipio Grip case features a slim and light form factor that fits the Galaxy Z Flip 4 perfectly. It provides excellent protection, and the raised edges protect the screen, rear display, and camera from scratches. It has press-fit buttons, and it supports wireless charging. It's available in two colors for even more personalization options. View at Amazon View at Amazon

The Kate Spade New York case features a slim design that is not only scratch resistant, but it can also provide excellent protection against accidental falls and damage. The case doesn't block the 5G antennas and supports wireless charging. There are two unique designs available to show off your new device. View at Incipio

Our Recommendation

If you still haven’t decided which case would be the most suitable for your needs, don’t worry. We got you covered. We have a brief summary of our picks, based on each category.