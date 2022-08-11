Best cases for Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 4 at its Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro smartwatches, and the brand new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless earbuds.

The new flip phone comes with slight design changes on the outside, and it now features flatter sides. The display on both the front and the back are the same size, but the main display finally features 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, improving the efficiency. The new device is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC, and it has 8GB of RAM and 128/256/512GB storage tiers. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is also available in the Samsung Bespoke Studio, which allows customers to fully customize their devices to their preferences. We’ll be testing out the new devices in the coming weeks, so make sure to stay tuned for our full review.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 The latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with the most powerful Qualcomm SoC, a better hinge mechanism, and a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED cover display. You can pre-order it now and receive a Samsung silicone Ring Case or a Strap case and up to $900 off with eligible trade-in

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Ultimate Protection The SUPCASE UBP provides excellent protection against fall damage and it can prevent scratches and dents. The case has been 20ft drop tested, and it has a rotatable and detachable holster. The case has precise cutouts and raised edges to protect the both displays and the rear camera. i-Blason Armorbox Rugged & Stylish The Armorbox Series is a rugged case made for the Flip 4. It provides enhanced protection against fall damage and scratches, and it has a detachable belt clip holster. There are elevated bezels to protect the outer and inner display and the rear camera setup. i-Blason Cosmo Series Unique & Stylish The i-Blason Cosmo Series is a stylish and lightweight case. It's available in three different designs and colors, and it has an impact-resistant TPU cover that protects the device from scratches, bumps, and falls. It's easy to install and can easily fit in any pocket or bag. Samsung Flap Leather Cover Made by Samsung The Flat Leather Cover provides an elegant and premium feel around the entire device. It's slim and lightweight and can prevent scratches and fall damage. It's available in three colors, and the case also protects the hinge mechanism. Samsung Silicone Cover with Strap Made by Samsung The Silicone Cover with Strap case provides excellent protection all-around and comes in two color combinations. The strap is replaceable and lets you hold the device securely, no matter what you're doing. It's a stylish case, and it's highly rated by the community. Samsung Silicone Cover with Ring Made by Samsung The Silicover Cover with Ring comes in five colors and is made of a soft material. The ring lets you hold on to the phone while using or holding it and provides a secure fit. It's excellent for protecting the device from scratches and falls. Samsung Clear Slim Cover Made by Samsung If you want to show off the beauty of the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Clear Slim Cover will not only provide excellent all-around protection, but it will also allow you to show off your new device. The case has precise cutouts, a slim and light design, and raised edges to protect the display, hinge, and the camera on the back. Spigen Tough Armor Tough and Rugged The Spigen Tough Armor case features a new foam technology that provides an extra layer of shock resistance. It's excellent for those wanting extra protection in a rather slim form factor and protects the hinge mechanism from scratches. It has precise cutouts and raised edges. Spigen Air Skin Light and Slim The Spigen Air Skin comes in three colors, and it's a slim and lightweight case. It can add a unique look to your device and doesn't make it any larger and bulkier. If you're looking for a great all-rounder and a thin-fit feel, this must be considered. Spigen Thin Fit Ring Thin Fit The Spigen Thin Fit Ring case features a light and slim design. It has a crystal clear back plate and fits the Galaxy Z Flip 4 perfectly. If you want to show off the design of your device, while making it easier to hold onto it using the Ring on the back, this is a solid option. Foluu Leather Case Premium & Budget The leather case is designed to fit the Galaxy Z Flip 4, and it provides great protection against scratches, bumps, dents, and falls. The synthetic leather provides an elegant and premium feel, and it's available in three color options. Dbrand Grip Case Grip & Skin dbrand makes some of the best skins on the market, and the new Grip cases offer a grippy feel and excellent all-around protection. You can also customize the design with one of the more the 20 skin options available at dbrand's website. Urban Armor Gear Rugged & Elegant The case fits perfectly on the Galaxy Z Flip 4, and it features a lightweight armor shell that can protect the device from scratches, dents, bumps, and accidental damage. The elevated edges protect the inner and outer displays and camera from scratches and are available in three colors.

Our Recommendation

If you still haven’t decided which case would be the most suitable for your needs, don’t worry. We got you covered. We have a brief summary of our picks, based on each category.

Rugged cases: If you’re on the market for a rugged and sturdy case, the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro, i-Blasom Armorbox, and Spigen Tough Armor are the ones that provide the best overall protection.

If you’re on the market for a rugged and sturdy case, the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro, i-Blasom Armorbox, and Spigen Tough Armor are the ones that provide the best overall protection. Clear Cases: The Samsung Clear Slim Cover and the Spigen Thin Fit Ring cases are excellent for showing off the beauty of the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which is especially useful if you’ve decided to go for the Bespoke Edition.

The Samsung Clear Slim Cover and the Spigen Thin Fit Ring cases are excellent for showing off the beauty of the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which is especially useful if you’ve decided to go for the Bespoke Edition. Slim and Light: The i-Blason Cosmo Series offers a slim and light fit, all while featuring a rather stylish and unique look on the outside. The Samsung Clear Slim Cover, Spigen Air Skin are also lightweight and don’t add much bulkiness to the entire smartphone.

The i-Blason Cosmo Series offers a slim and light fit, all while featuring a rather stylish and unique look on the outside. The Samsung Clear Slim Cover, Spigen Air Skin are also lightweight and don’t add much bulkiness to the entire smartphone. Premium: The Samsung Flat Leather Cover provides an elegant and premium feel around the entire device. This is a solid option to consider if you’re looking for something more premium and luxurious.