The Galaxy Watch 5 series had its time in the limelight over the past year as one of the best Wear OS smartwatches, but its successor, the Galaxy Watch 6 series, is now here to replace it. The new lineup brings an improved display and other under-the-hood improvements, making it a reasonable buy. This means that these new watches are bound to be the default pick for some of you, especially if pairing it with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 or Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Now, the included band will go a long way in terms of use, but you may want to swap it out if you want to make the watch feel more like it's your own or if you want to use a different band material. To make your hunt for an alternate easier, we have listed some of the best options you should consider!

The best official Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series bands

The support for standard 20mm watch straps means the number of third-party options you can use with the Galaxy Watch 6 are countless, but if you're looking for a seamless swapping experience or have some extra Samsung Credit, getting an official band will serve you well. Here are the best official straps to buy: