Here are the best first-party, rugged, thin, clear, and colorful cases you can buy for your new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra!

The new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is here and brings some welcome improvements across the board. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and features a more noteworthy camera setup – pun intended. Speaking of the noteworthiness, the S Pen lives on, and still comes in a dedicated, embedded slot on the bottom of the phone. It’s also available in several new color options, and it looks more colorful than ever.

Whether you decide to go for one of the new colors or not, it’s important you protect your new device, after all, it’s a premium phone, and you don’t want to scratch it. That’s why we’ve created the ultimate, best cases guide for the Galaxy S23 Ultra. We included some of the best and most protective cases we could find, including colorful, thin, clear, and other variants, such as leather, and wallet cases.

Our top picks

SUPCASE UB Pro (Galaxy S23 Ultra) Promoted Pick In partnership with Supcase The SUPCASE UB Pro case is rugged, sturdy, and provides excellent protection against scratches, scuffs, and falls. It's available in five beautiful colors, and comes with a belt-clip, built-in kickstand, and screen protector. See at Amazon

i-Blason Cosmo (Galaxy S23 Ultra) Promoted Pick In partnership with i-Blason The i-Blason Cosmo series is a stylish lineup, featuring marbles and other creative looks. It's available in six different designs, providing enhanced protection. It has precise cutouts, and a built-in screen protector. It's been tested 10ft drop tested to ensure the Galaxy S23 Ultra can survive everything. See at Amazon

dbrand Grip (Galaxy S23 Ultra) Premium Pick The dbrand Grip case is excellent if you like skins and customization. The site features more than 20 different skins you can equip your Grip case with. It has clicky buttons, elevated bezels, precise cutouts, and a premium feel. It also provides excellent protection against drops. See at dbrand

Spigen Thin Fit (Galaxy S23 Ultra) Best Value The Spigen Thin Fit case features a hybrid PC and TPU structure. It has a slim and lightweight profile with a premium matte finish. It's scratch resistant and can survive smaller drops. It's great for everyday users who are looking for a compact case for general wear and tear. See at Amazon

Samsung Leather (Galaxy S23 Ultra) Premium Pick The Samsung Leather case is available in three different designs. It features soft European leather cradles on the front, back, and sides for a flawless fit, and premium feel. It complements the design of the S23 Ultra, and has tactile buttons for an enhanced experience. See at Samsung

CASETiFY Impact (Galaxy S23 Ultra) Editor's Choice The CASETiFY Impact case features the MIL-STD-810G certificate, and it has 8.2ft drop protection. The site has endless customization options to let you personalize your S23 Ultra. The case is available in several colors, including clear, matte black, lilac, and midnight green. See at Casetify

Best cases from Samsung

Samsung Rugged Gadget (Galaxy S23 Ultra) The Rugged Gadget case from Samsung comes in a single color, Titan. It has a rubbery surface, can store cards, and can be placed on car mounts. It has a rugged design, and provides premium protection from falls and scratches. See at Samsung

Samsung Clear Gadget (Galaxy S23 Ultra) The Clear Gadget case features a transparent design, allowing you to show off the beautiful design of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. It's slim and lightweight, and has a twistable grip to improve the grip and handling over the otherwise large device. See at Samsung

Samsung Silicone Grip (Galaxy S23 Ultra) The Samsung Silicone Grip case comes in two colors, Black and White. It's one of the best Samsung cases on the market, providing an easy grip. The soft silicone material feels great, and the straps are swappable for more customization. See at Samsung

Samsung S-View Wallet (Galaxy S23 Ultra) The S-View Wallet case is still around, and comes in four color matching colors to the S23 Ultra. The cover has a cutout to enable you to answer calls, manage music, and more. It's handy, and protects all sides of the device. See at Samsung

Samsung Frame (Galaxy S23 Ultra) The Frame by Samsung is a great choice for those wanting a clear case that can also store frequently used cards. It's thin and light, and fits the Galaxy S23 Ultra like a glove. It has elevated bezels, precise cutouts, and a sleek look. See at Samsung

Samsung Silicone (Galaxy S23 Ultra) The Samsung Silicone case comes in five beautiful color matching colors to complement the design of the S23 Ultra. It's soft to the touch, slim, and provides excellent protection against drops and scratches. It's a great alternative if you're looking for something slim and colorful. See at Samsung

Samsung Clear (Galaxy S23 Ultra) The Samsung Clear case is slim and features an anti-yellowing coating to prevent discoloration. It's the perfect case to showcase the design of your S23 Ultra. It's one of the best thin and light cases by Samsung, and it provides great general protection. See at Samsung

Best rugged cases

SUPCASE UB (Galaxy S23 Ultra) Promoted Pick In partnership with Supcase The SUPCASE UB is a premium rugged case, featuring a built-in kickstand and elevated bezels that protect the screen from scuffs and scratches. Thanks to its stylish design, it provides excellent overall protection from drops. See at Amazon

i-Blason Armorbox (Galaxy S23 Ultra) Promoted Pick In partnership with i-Blason The i-Blason Armorbox has a hard back and a detachable belt clip, as well as a built-in screen protector with a kickstand. It's one of the most protective cases for the Galaxy S23 series, and the elevated bezels protect the screen from any damage. See at Amazon

Spigen Rugged Armor (Galaxy S23 Ultra) The Rugged Armor case from Spigen is just that. It's a rugged shell, protecting the S23 Ultra against heavy impact and fall damage. It comes with the new Air Cushion technology for shock absorption, and features tactile buttons and precise cutouts. See at Amazon

Spigen Tough Armor (Galaxy S23 Ultra) The Tough Armor series is rugged, and comes with a military standard certification. It's available in three colors, and provides great shock resistance. The case has a built-in kickstand, and despite its bulky looks, it's fairly slim. See at Amazon

UAG Monarch Kevlar (Galaxy S23 Ultra) The Urban Armor Gear Monarch case features a premium design and rugged protection. It has multiple layers, and a built-in magnet, compatible with magnetic chargers such as MagSafe. It has raised edges, military-grade protection, and clicky buttons. See at Amazon

Best thin and transparent cases

Spigen Liquid Crystal (Galaxy S23 Ultra) The Liquid Crystal case is available in three designs, each featuring a different style. It's a slim and lightweight case, enabling great general protection for everyday users. It's perfect for those looking to prevent scratches on their new Galaxy S23 Ultra flagship. See at Amazon

Ringke Onyx (Galaxy S23 Ultra) The Ringke Onyx has a granulate texture on the back, enhancing the grip. It has an anti-fingerprint texture, elevated bezels on both the front and back, and precise cutouts. It comes in two colors, and even features built-in lanyard holes. See at Amazon

Ringke Fusion (Galaxy S23 Ultra) The Ringke Fusion is available in three styles. The case features a transparent design, and it's coated with anti-yellowing material to prevent discoloration. It has soft edges that can absorb shock from bumps and impact, and it provides great general protection. See at Amazon

Incipio Grip (Galaxy S23 Ultra) The Incipio Grip case features a grippy material on the side, improving the ergonomics. It has 14-ft drop protection, yet the case still manages to stay compact and comfortable. It features elevated bezels that protect the screen and camera, and tactile buttons. See at Amazon

Incipio Duo (Galaxy S23 Ultra) The Incipio Duo case features 12-ft drop protection, and a unique two-piece construction. It's slim and lightweight, yet durable and rigid. It's an excellent case for everyday use, and for those looking for more peace of mind when outside. See at Amazon

Incipio Kate Space (Galaxy S23 Ultra) The Incipio Kate Space case is premium and beautiful. It has a shock-resistant bumper providing enhanced protection from drops. It's lightweight, and features the signature Kate Spade New York graphic prints and colors on the back. See at Amazon

Spigen Ultra Hybrid (Galaxy S23 Ultra) The Ultra Hybrid is available in four styles including one with a crystal clear back panel. It features raised bezels for the display and rear camera setup, and the slim design improves the grip over the large Galaxy S23 Ultra. See at Amazon

Spigen Neo Hybrid (Galaxy S23 Ultra) The Spigen Neo Hybrid is a slim and lightweight case from the popular case maker. It features tactile buttons, raised edges, and a shock-absorbing design that can prevent cracks, dents, and scuffs. It comes in two colors, and provides a comfortable fit. See at Amazon

Spigen Thin Fit (Galaxy S23 Ultra) The Spigen Thin Fit case features a hybrid PC and TPU structure. It has a slim and lightweight profile with a premium matte finish. It's scratch resistant and can survive smaller drops. It's great for everyday users who are looking for a compact case for general wear and tear. See at Amazon

And that covers the best cases available for the Galaxy S23 Ultra at the time of publishing this guide. Make sure to bookmark or save this page, as we’ll regularly update it with new cases.

As for which case is best for you and your new Galaxy S23 Ultra, it’ll come down to you. Whether you’re looking for a slim, compact, and lightweight case, we have several options to help you make the right decision. We also have plenty of first-party options from Samsung, and some of the best-rugged cases from companies like SUPCASE, i-Blason, and Spigen.