The new Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is a great value for money, and it offers many features at an affordable price that sits below the Galaxy S23 series of flagships. The S23 FE is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, has a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, and a triple camera setup capable of taking flagship-quality photos and videos. If you’re after a protective case that offers excellent shock absorption and prevention against scratches, scuffs, and falls, you’ve come to the right place.
We’ve collected some of the best cases from our favorite brands, including SUPCASE, i-Blason, Spigen, OtterBox, and many more.
These are the best cases for the Galaxy S23 FE
The TORRO Leather case feels premium and elegant. It's ideal If you're after a luxurious feel that offers excellent shock protection and the ability to store up to three credit cards or IDs.
The Caseology Parallax case has a unique 3D hexa-cube texture and design on the back, improving the ergonomics and grip of the device. It has raised bezels for additional protection, and it protects the device from scratches and falls. It also features military-grade certification.
SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro offers high-level protection for your Galaxy S23 FE with its layered case design and optional tempered glass screen protector. The case even features a built-in kickstand to allow users to prop up their devices.
The Spigen Tough Armor case offers excellent overall protection in a relatively slim form factor. The case has a built-in kickstand with raised lips that protect the screen and the camera from scratches. The case has been MIL-STD-810G certified and comes in two colors.
The OtterBox Symmetry Clear case features a seamless, transparent design, and it's been tested against the MIL-STD-810G standard. The thin case provides excellent and durable protection against drops, bumps, and scratches, and the elevated bezels can protect the display from cracks and deeper scratches.
The Spigen Ultra Hybrid MagFit case is slim, lightweight and features military-grade protection. It has a transparent design, and there's a metal magnetic ring on the back, providing support for the MagFit ecosystem and magnetic accessories.
The i-Blason Armorbox has a hard back and a detachable belt clip, as well as a built-in screen protector with a kickstand. It's one of the most protective cases for the Galaxy S23 FE, and the elevated bezels protect the screen from any damage.
The Spigen Ultra Hybrid features a transparent, clear case, and it has an anti-yellowing coating to prevent any discoloration. It's made from a hybrid technology that is made from a TPU bumper with a durable PC back.
The Ringke Fusion is available in three styles. The case features a transparent design, and it's coated with anti-yellowing material to prevent discoloration. It has soft edges that can absorb shock from bumps and impact, and it provides great general protection.
The Ringke Onyx has a granulate texture on the back, enhancing the grip. It has an anti-fingerprint texture, elevated bezels on both the front and back, and precise cutouts. It comes in three colors, and even features built-in lanyard holes.
The Liquid Crystal case is available in two designs, each featuring a different style. It's a slim and lightweight case, enabling great general protection for everyday users. It's perfect for those looking to prevent scratches on their new Galaxy S23 FE smartphone.
The OtterBox Prefix is an ultra-thin case featuring raised edges for the display and the rear camera setup. It supports wireless charging and provides military-grade protection to prevent scratches, dents, and scuffs. It also improves the ergonomics thanks to the soft material and precise fit.
The OtterBox Defender is a premium rugged case, made of 50% recycled plastics. It's military-grade tested, and features a multi-layer architecture that ensures the phone is protected against fall damage, scratches, and dents.
The Caseology Athlex case is slim, lightweight and improves the ergonomics. It's specifically designed for the Galaxy S23 FE, and it provides high-contract accents with extra detail for protection. It's certified with military-grade protection and supports wireless charging.
The FNTCASE Rugged case is a rugged, military-grade tested and durable phone case. It has raised edges, a built-in kickstand, and even a screen protector to provide a full 360-degree protection against fall damage and general wear and tear.
The FNTCASE Slim features a dual-layer design. It's slim, durable, and comes with a built-in lens protector. There are raised edges, and tactile buttons, and a non-slip textured design on the back to enhance comfort and grip.
The Poetic Guardian is a rugged and durable phone case for the Galaxy S23 FE. It features a transparent design, raised bezels on both the display and camera, and comes with a built-in screen protector for ultimate protection.
The TORRAS Magnetic case provides military-grade protection. It's slim, lightweight, and adds little to no bulk to the S23 FE. It comes with a magnetic back, enabling you to easily attach accessories.
The TAURI 5-in-1 case comes with not only a clear protective case, but also two tempered glass screen protectors and two camera lenses. The clear case has an anti-yellowing coating, providing full 360-degree protection at a bargain.
The Osophter case is a great budget alternative. It's available in three unique styles, and it provides great general protection against fall damage, scuffs, and scratches.
Which case should you buy?
If you’re after a highly protective and rugged case, Spigen, OtterBox, Supcase and i-Blason all offer excellent and high-quality cases that protect the device from fall damage. These offer the most protection, and prevent scratches, scuffs, and dents during accidental drops.
However, if you’re after something slim and more compact, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid, Caseology Parallax, Ringke Onyx are excellent choices without breaking the bank. They’re slim, thin and offer great ergonomics without adding much bulk to the Galaxy S23 FE. We also recommend the TAURI 5-in-1, if you’re after a great all-round bundle that includes all of the essentials.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is an excellent smartphone. It features a powerful triple camera setup, a flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, and a large 4,500 mAh battery that lets you take photos, play games, and browse the web for a day. It supports 25W wired charging, and 15W wireless charging.