These are the best Galaxy S22 Ultra Cases

Samsung finally brought back the retired Samsung Galaxy Note under a new name called Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The new Galaxy S22 Ultra features the beloved S Pen, and it also has a dedicated, embedded slot on the bottom of the device. The new flagship features the premium Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 chipset, has a massive 6.8-inch display, and all of the usual Galaxy Note features.

We already have some of the best Galaxy S22 deals available on our website, and in this guide, we’ll show you how you can protect your brand new shiny Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra by using some of our favourite and most trusted cases that are available on the market today. We always recommend using a case on your smartphone, even if it's just a secondary device, since it can retain its value for longer and higher if you decide to sell it down the line.

If you have any remaining questions about the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, we have also created a Frequently Asked Question (FAQ) guide that answers most of our audience's questions.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Ultimate Protection The flagship UBP series comes in five color options, and it's one of the sturdiest cases on the market. The case has been 20ft drop tested, and it comes with a screen protector built-in, and raised edges to offer perfect protection all-around. Spigen Liquid Crystal Crystal Clear It can't get clearer than this, and the slim and lightweight Liquid Crystal case offers great overall protection from scratches and falls. It has a durable anti-slip TPU and the power/volume rocker provides great tactile feedback. SUPCASE UB Edge Pro Slim Protection It has a built-in screen protector that can prevent scratches and cracks, and the raised edges protect both the display and the rear camera from accidental damage. The case has a slim profile, and it comes in Black and Ruddy (red) colors. It's a durable and stylish case for those wanting something simple. i-Blason Cosmo Series Stylish Protection i-Blason also bundled a built-in screen protector, which means you'll be protecting the device on all sides, offering a stylish and great overall protection. It comes in three color options, and it has precision cutouts for the USB-C port, microphone, and the S Pen. Spigen Tough Armor Rugged Armor While the case might be a bit thicker than other standard cases, it offers excellent protection thanks to the shock-resistant design that can prevent scratches and cracks. It's screen protector friendly, and it has raised edges like most other cases on this list for more protection. Clayco Xenon Rugged Protection It's made out of a polycarbonate shell and it has a built-in screen protector for ultimate protection. It supports wireless charging, and it has a precision cutout for the ports and the S Pen slot. The case has a shock-absorbent TPU material that can withstand falls and scratches. It's available in Black and Blue. Samsung Silicone Cover with Strap Made by Samsung It comes with a signature strap design and it's available in two colors, Navy Blue and White. The strap can easily be changed to a different one for a different style, and it provides excellent protection against scratches and drops. The strap allows for easier handling of the large device. Samsung S-View Flip Cover Made by Samsung The Flip Cover protects both the front and back, and it comes with a cut-out that can be used to check notifications, take calls, and more. It's available in three colors, and it's made out of premium materials for a more comfortable feel. Samsung Silicone Cover Made by Samsung It's available in four colors, black, purple, burgundy, and green. It's a simple silicone case made out of premium material and it has a rubberized outside for a better grip. It's one of the better and more expensive cases that can last a long time. TORRAS MarsClimber Built-in Kickstand It has a built-in metal kickstand and MIL-STD-810H Military Grade protection against drops, scratches, and scuffs. The kickstand offers hands-free entertainment while watching videos, and it's one of the slimmer cases with such a feature. Caseology Nano Pop Bold & Two-Tone It has a unique two-tone, bold design. It comes in two colors, and it improves the grip over the large S22 Ultra. It has military-grade protection, and it supports wireless charging and screen protectors. elago Hybrid Clear Clear If you're looking for a budget case, elago offers a clear case that features a durable and shockproof cover that can keep your Galaxy S22 Ultra safe. Since it's a clear design cover, it lets you show off the beauty of your new smartphone.

Our Recommendation

We have some guidance if you went through this list and haven’t decided on which of the cases would be suited for you. If you’re always on-the-go, and need something sturdy and rugged, the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro, Spigen Rugged Armor, and Samsung’s S-View Flip Cover are excellent choices as they offer advanced protection over standard cases.

If you want something slim, but still a case that provides perfect overall protection, the SUPCASE UB Edge Pro, Spigen Liquid Crystal, and Samsung Silicone Cover are all excellent choices. There are a wide variety of cases available, but we found these to be some of the best and highest quality. When it gets to picking a color, you should pick whatever suits your style.