Best battery cases for the Galaxy S22 Ultra

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra brings back the Galaxy Note features with the iconic S Pen feature and large, mostly flat, display area. The Galaxy S22 Ultra has a large 5,000 mAh battery, and while that capacity is enough to get you through a full workday, it may not be enough when you go out to the wilderness to camp, travel, or when you visit a new city, and you just want to capture all of the details on photos and videos.

Battery cases provide an excellent way to keep smartphones charged, without adding too much extra hassle to using your device. On the other hand, it’s worth keeping in mind that battery cases make smartphones significantly heavier and bulkier. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is already a massive device, requiring big hands to handle it. If you don’t want to carry a fast charger or a portable power bank with you, the battery case is often your next best option, and we’ve included some of the best that we could find today on our list.

We also have links for other relevant posts, such as the best colorful, best thin, best Galaxy S22 Ultra cases, and the best official cases from Samsung.

ZEROLEMON

ZEROLEMON has been making battery cases for many years, and the new Galaxy S22 Ultra battery case comes with a massive 10,000 mAh battery. The case has two UL-Certified 5,000 mAh cells inside, providing 140% battery life to the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It’s a massive power bank attached to the back of your device, keeping it juiced up, so it never runs out of power.

The case supports Qi wireless charging, and it doesn’t need to be taken off to get charged, or receive power. The company says that the case can be fast-charged with a Quick Charge 3.0 and PD (Power Delivery) chargers at up to 25W, and while it will likely take a few hours to get it back up and running, you will never likely have to charge your Galaxy S22 Ultra again.

The case has four LED battery indicators on the back, and a power button for ease of use. The case has also been MIL-STD protected, and it also serves as a rugged case that can protect your Galaxy S22 Ultra from scratches and drops.

ZEROLEMON Battery Case for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 10,000 mAh The ZEROLEMON battery case comes equipped with 10,000 mAh battery inside, which can be fast charged. It provides around two full charges to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and the case has a 1-year replacement guarantee.

NEWDERY

While the Galaxy S22 Ultra has a 5,000 mAh battery, the NEWDERY case only has 4,800 mAh. A lot of power is wasted in converting and charging, and the case provides less than a full charge to the Galaxy S22 Ultra; however, it comes in a much slimmer form factor than other battery cases on this list.

The case supports 18W fast charging, and it allows the user to continue taking advantage of NFC contactless payments, and complete access to the device’s bottom USB-C port and S Pen slot. The case also has four LED indicators to show the battery status, and there’s also a power button to let users easily turn the case on or off. Like most other battery cases, this also serves as a traditional phone case, protecting the device from scratches and drops.

NEWDERY Battery Case for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 4,800 mAh The NEWDERY battery case for the Galaxy S22 Ultra doesn't add too much bulk and weight to the device, and it provides a little less than a full charge to the flagship. It's a great and affordable battery case.

NEWDERY

This offers the same benefits as the smaller NEWDERY case, including the four LED indicators to show the battery status, a power button, and supposedly support NFC and other conveniences. The battery case can charge the phone and the Galaxy S22 Ultra simultaneously via a Qi wireless charger, and it provides nearly two full charges to the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The company provides a 12-month warranty on the battery case, and like most other cases, it has raised edges for the rear camera, and on the front display to protect it from scuffs, scratches, and falls. The case is also compatible with most screen protectors, and it’s a great way to get more battery life out of your smartphone.

NEWDERY Battery Case for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 10,000 mAh The case comes with a 12-month warranty, and the 10,000 mAh provides nearly two full charges to the Galaxy S22 Ultra. If you're looking for all the power and a less block-y design, it's a great alternative.

LVFAN

The LVFAN case is nearly identical to the 4,800 mAh NEWDERY case with its similar design and small form factor. Both cases have the same battery capacity, and both have raised edges to protect the camera and display from scratches and drops. The battery case supports fast charging via Quick Charge 3.0 and PD. The case also doesn’t require to be taken off when using NFC for contactless payments or using accessories, and the button USB-C port remains accessible.

If you’re looking for an alternative and affordable battery case for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, this will be a great option with its slim profile and great benefits.

LVFAN Battery Case for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 4,800 mAh The 4,800 mAh cell provides nearly a full charge to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and it comes in a rather slim form factor.

If looks matter to you and you don’t want to add too much weight and bulky-ness, the LVFAN and NEWDERY 4,800 mAh battery cases are among the best and most affordable products that you can pick up today. If the form factor isn’t a problem to you, and you don’t mind carrying around a small brick with you, the ZEROLEMON battery case will serve you well, and it will provide all of the benefits that you expect from the company, including a great warranty.

If the ZEROLEMON battery case appears to be too blocky and too large for your preference, the NEWDERY 10,000 mAh case is a great alternative, and while the weight distribution will remain similar, the case has a different feel and a slightly more compact design.