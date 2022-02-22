Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Rugged Cases

Compact Android smartphones are hard to come by, and the Samsung Galaxy S22 is one such reliable device that somewhat fills the void. Its great 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, exceptional build quality, and the advantage of being primed with the latest processor make this a device that is hard to ignore, leaving it as the default choice for many, in our opinion.

Now, regardless of how compact and easy to hold the device might be, using a case is going to be in your best interest, especially if you are prone to accidents and tend to drop your phone. Thus, to help you keep your device shielded from damage, here are some of our top rugged case recommendations for Samsung Galaxy S22.

Samsung Galaxy S22 The Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a flagship 4nm chipset, a triple-camera setup on the back, and a battery that can last through a full day on use. So, if you have wanted a relatively compact and powerful smartphone, the Galaxy S22 is one of the best devices to get in 2022.

Best Rugged Cases for Samsung Galaxy S22

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Best Rugged Protection The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro for Galaxy S22 uses a multi-layer build — Polycarbonate plus TPU — to add 20-foot drop protection. The accessory also ensures the USB C port on your device remains free from lint and other dust with a port cover. The OEM also paid attention to buttons, ensuring their tactility. The case is available for purchase in five colors, Black, Red, Green, Blue, and Pink. SUPCASE UB Edge Pro Slim & Protective The UB Edge Pro for Galaxy S22 features a two-part design with a built-in screen protector and case that work in tandem to protect your device. The front screen protector is designed to result in uncompromised touch sensitivity, while the remaining parts of the case will ensure your phone is free from scuffs and scratches with the raised bezels and robust frame. UB Edge Pro is available in two colors, Black and Red. i-Blason Ares Cushioned Corners The i-Blason Ares for Samsung Galaxy S22 adds protection to your smartphone with its bulky corners and allows you to show off its matte colorway with its transparent back panel. The OEM also ensures easy access to the single USB C port and camera hardware with precise cutouts. The accessory is available for purchase in three colors, Black, Purple, and Red. Ringke Fusion-X QuikCatch Compatible The Ringke Fusion-X brings shockproof protection to the compact Galaxy S22 with its TPU frame, reinforced at the corners, and polycarbonate backplate. In addition, its raised bezels and lanyard attachment point also bring additional security. These are especially useful if you often place your phone screen first or like the idea of securing it to your hand, neck, or waist. The accessory is available for purchase in two finishes, Clear or Camo Print. UAG Monarch 5 Layer Protection The Urban Armor Gear Monarch for Samsung Galaxy S22 implements a five-layer design, which the OEM claims adds 20-foot drop protection to the smartphone. And for those who like feedback, it has large tactile button covers to ensure you will not miss a click or ever dislike the pressing action. There is also a pattern on the sides which helps increase the grip users have on the case. You can purchase the accessory in three colors — Black, Red, and Blue — or with two different finishes that use Carbon Fibre or Kevlar. UAG Civilian Stylish & Protective The Urban Armor Gear Civilian is the case to pair with a Samsung Galaxy S22 if you need an accessor that is not only stylish but also brings rugged protection to the equation. It implements UAG's HyperCush technology to cushion any falls, and its overall thinness even allows you to maintain reverse wireless charging functionality. ESR Metal Kickstand Freely Adjustable Kickstand The ESR Metal Kickstand Case for Galaxy S22 is a slim and minimalistic accessory, perfect for those who need a rugged case that brings more than just productivity. Its kickstand is adjustable up to 60 degrees and will help hold your phone up in portrait or landscape orientation. You can purchase ESR's Metal Kickstand Case in two variants, Clear or Black. Galaxy S22 Protective Standing Cover Official Protective Case Part of Samsung's official case lineup, the Galaxy S22 Protective Standing Cover adds drop protection with its TPU edges — which also have a texture for increased grip — and raised bezels. The OEM also designed a kickstand into the back panel that allows you to prop your phone at either 45-degrees or 60-degrees to allow a smooth media viewing experience. The accessory is available in two colors, Navy and White. Spigen Tough Armor Foam-based Protection Available in two colors, Black and Gunmetal, the Spigen Tough Armor for Samsung Galaxy S22 is the accessory to get if you want the best protection the OEM offers. The case merges traditional materials like TPU and polycarbonate with a layer of foam to add reinforced drop protection. And in case you were looking forward to doing more with the help of a case, there is also an attached kickstand. Poetic Neon Series Available in 8 Colors The Poetic Neon Case is the rugged case to get if you're looking for an option that doesn't add too much bulk to the equation. It has textured panels placed on the back and embedded into the sides of the case to help increase your overall grip. For those who like a splash of color, Poetic has a total of eight dual-tone options to pick from, so you can get one that just feels right! OTTERBOX Defender Built-in Port Covers The OTTERBOX Defender for Galaxy S22 features a multi-layer design whose key selling points are its port cover and robust shielding, which will not only keep dirt, dust, and lint out of the USB C port but also keep damage to a minimum in case your phone takes a fall. Like, SUPCASE, the manufacturer also includes a holster attachment that works well with this accessory to bring additional functionality for interested buyers. The case is available in three colors, Black, Blue, and Purple.

Which Samsung Galaxy S22 Rugged Case should you pick?

If you have gotten to this part of the guide and still have not chosen a case, here are some of our thoughts that might help you make a decision.

For all-round protection, the SUPCASE UB Edge Pro is arguably our top pick, as not only does it have a stylish look, but it also comes with a built-in screen protector. Although, if the latter isn't an important factor in your decision and you like having a rugged-looking accessory, the Unicorn Beetle Pro is the perfect alternative.

If not either of the two listed above, perhaps you may consider Spigen's Tough Armor or Urban Armor Gear's Civilian, which are both quite plain in their looks but offer uncompromised protection.

If you think we have missed out on any other cases that are worth a look, make sure to let us know with your comments below.