These are the best Galaxy S22 Plus Wallet Cases

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is one of the best smartphones from Samsung in 2022, and it comes with several improvements over its predecessor. The new flagship comes with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powerful chipset, and it has a versatile camera layout on the back. Although the device supports both Samsung Pay and Google Pay, you may want a cover or a case that lets you carry a credit card or ID with you, and we’ve collected some of the best accessories that we could find.

Galaxy S22 Plus LED View Cover Made by Samsung The cover comes in two colors, Black and Light Gray. The case provides additional protection against scratches and falls, and it allows you to store a credit card or ID. The Cover also has a built-in LED display that can show the time, alarm, and other useful information at glance, without opening up the phone. Spigen Slim Armor CS Minimal Design The Spigen Slim Armor CS comes with a minimal design, and it offers excellent protection against drops and scratches. It has raised edges, and it protects both the rear camera and display. It can store up to two cards, and it's one of the slimmest and most rugged cases on this list. Otterbox Strada Premium & Leather Otterbox Strada is a premium rugged leather case that provides excellent protection all around in a premium package. It allows you to store a card, and it provides maximum protection against drops, bumps, scratches, and scrapes. Smartish Wallet Simplistic The case lets you store up to three cards and cash on the back. The case is on the slim side, although it does add a little bit of bulk due to the design. It offers great overall protection, and the spring-loaded design keeps the cards safe and secure. KEZiHome Wallet RFID Blocker The cover comes in five color options, and it has a unique dual-tone design. It can store up to three cards, and it has an additional pocket for storing notes and cash. It provides great general protection, and it has a built-in stand feature for consuming content. Ghostek EXEC Detachable Card Holder The case has a detachable card holder that can store up to three cards, and it has raised edges to protect the camera on the back, and the display from damage. The case also works with magnetic car mounts, and it has a premium matte finish. It's available in three colors. TUCCH Wallet Folio Kickstand & Card Slot The cover is available in nine color options, and it has a built-in kickstand that's excellent for watching movies. It has RFID blocking, and it lets you store up to three cards. The company also includes a lifetime warranty, which is certainly a nice perk. OCASE Wallet Folio Kickstand & Card Slot The case is available in 13 colors, and it's made out of high-quality materials to provide a premium feel. The Folio Case can store up to three cards, and it has a magnetic enclosure to protect the display from scratches. The cover also has RFID technology to protect your private information. VRS Design Damda Glide Pro Four Cards & Protection The case can store up to four cards, and it's made out of a high-quality TPU material and metal base to provide shockproof protection against falls and scratches. The case is recommended to be charged with a cable, and it has a semi-automatic sliding technology to store and use the cards. VRS Design Damda Glide Hybrid Four Cards & Protection The Hybrid case is slightly less bulky compared to the Glide Pro version, and it also allows you to store up to four cards. Like the other case, it's recommended to charge the device with a cable due to the metal back, and it also comes with an adjustable kickstand for more versatility. Goospery Wallet Magnetic The Case comes with a magnetic back cover that can be opened and closed easily. The case can store up to two cards, and it has raised edges, and a slim design with precise cutouts for the ports and buttons. The case also protects the device from scratches and falls. It's available in five colors. TORRO Wallet Leather Cover The cover allows you to store up to three cards and cash on the side. The cover is made from genuine leather, and while it's on the more expensive side, it provides a great premium feel. The cover is compatible with Qi wireless chargers and it provides excellent all-around protection.

Our Recommendation

If you are looking for a premium case that also provides a rugged design and can protect your devices from falls and scratches, the Otterbox Strada is one of the best cases around. The Spigen Slim Armor CS is also an excellent option if you want excellent protection in a slim form factor.

If you want a premium cover with more functionality than standard covers, the Galaxy S22 Plus LED View Cover by Samsung. It has a small LED display on the front that can display the time, notifications, and more, providing “at glance” information without needing to open up the case. If that’s a bit too pricey, the KEZiHome Wallet, TUCCH, and OCASE wallets are all great alternatives at lower prices.