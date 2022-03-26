We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

These are the best Galaxy S22 Plus Wallet Cases

By Roland Udvarlaki March 26, 2022, 8:00 pm
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Source: Pocketnow

The new Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is one of the best smartphones from Samsung in 2022, and it comes with several improvements over its predecessor. The new flagship comes with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powerful chipset, and it has a versatile camera layout on the back. Although the device supports both Samsung Pay and Google Pay, you may want a cover or a case that lets you carry a credit card or ID with you, and we’ve collected some of the best accessories that we could find.


Samsung LED View Cover Galaxy S22 Case

Galaxy S22 Plus LED View Cover

Made by Samsung

The cover comes in two colors, Black and Light Gray. The case provides additional protection against scratches and falls, and it allows you to store a credit card or ID. The Cover also has a built-in LED display that can show the time, alarm, and other useful information at glance, without opening up the phone.

Spigen Slim Armor CS for Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

Spigen Slim Armor CS

Minimal Design

The Spigen Slim Armor CS comes with a minimal design, and it offers excellent protection against drops and scratches. It has raised edges, and it protects both the rear camera and display. It can store up to two cards, and it's one of the slimmest and most rugged cases on this list.

Otterbox Strada for Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

Otterbox Strada

Premium & Leather

Otterbox Strada is a premium rugged leather case that provides excellent protection all around in a premium package. It allows you to store a card, and it provides maximum protection against drops, bumps, scratches, and scrapes.

Smartish Wallet for Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

Smartish Wallet

Simplistic

The case lets you store up to three cards and cash on the back. The case is on the slim side, although it does add a little bit of bulk due to the design. It offers great overall protection, and the spring-loaded design keeps the cards safe and secure.

KEZiHome Wallet for Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

KEZiHome Wallet

RFID Blocker

The cover comes in five color options, and it has a unique dual-tone design. It can store up to three cards, and it has an additional pocket for storing notes and cash. It provides great general protection, and it has a built-in stand feature for consuming content.

Ghostek EXEC for Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

Ghostek EXEC

Detachable Card Holder

The case has a detachable card holder that can store up to three cards, and it has raised edges to protect the camera on the back, and the display from damage. The case also works with magnetic car mounts, and it has a premium matte finish. It's available in three colors.

TUCCH Wallet for Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

TUCCH Wallet

Folio Kickstand & Card Slot

The cover is available in nine color options, and it has a built-in kickstand that's excellent for watching movies. It has RFID blocking, and it lets you store up to three cards. The company also includes a lifetime warranty, which is certainly a nice perk.

OCASE Wallet for Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

OCASE Wallet

Folio Kickstand & Card Slot

The case is available in 13 colors, and it's made out of high-quality materials to provide a premium feel. The Folio Case can store up to three cards, and it has a magnetic enclosure to protect the display from scratches. The cover also has RFID technology to protect your private information.

VRS Design Damda Glide Pro for Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

VRS Design Damda Glide Pro

Four Cards & Protection

The case can store up to four cards, and it's made out of a high-quality TPU material and metal base to provide shockproof protection against falls and scratches. The case is recommended to be charged with a cable, and it has a semi-automatic sliding technology to store and use the cards.

VRS Design Damda Glide Hybrid for Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

VRS Design Damda Glide Hybrid

Four Cards & Protection

The Hybrid case is slightly less bulky compared to the Glide Pro version, and it also allows you to store up to four cards. Like the other case, it's recommended to charge the device with a cable due to the metal back, and it also comes with an adjustable kickstand for more versatility.

Goospery Wallet for Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

Goospery Wallet

Magnetic

The Case comes with a magnetic back cover that can be opened and closed easily. The case can store up to two cards, and it has raised edges, and a slim design with precise cutouts for the ports and buttons. The case also protects the device from scratches and falls. It's available in five colors.

TORRO Wallet for Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

TORRO Wallet

Leather Cover

The cover allows you to store up to three cards and cash on the side. The cover is made from genuine leather, and while it's on the more expensive side, it provides a great premium feel. The cover is compatible with Qi wireless chargers and it provides excellent all-around protection.

Our Recommendation

If you are looking for a premium case that also provides a rugged design and can protect your devices from falls and scratches, the Otterbox Strada is one of the best cases around. The Spigen Slim Armor CS is also an excellent option if you want excellent protection in a slim form factor.

If you want a premium cover with more functionality than standard covers, the Galaxy S22 Plus LED View Cover by Samsung. It has a small LED display on the front that can display the time, notifications, and more, providing “at glance” information without needing to open up the case. If that’s a bit too pricey, the KEZiHome Wallet, TUCCH, and OCASE wallets are all great alternatives at lower prices.

PBI Samsung Galaxy S22 Pink Gold

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus features a larger 6.6-inch display, and comes with the same 4nm flagship chipset as the standard Galaxy S22. It has three cameras to capture your best and most memorable moments, and it has advanced night photography features for better low-light performance. It’s the best flagship device from Samsung, including all of the essential features and some more for good measure.

