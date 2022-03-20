These are the best screen protectors for Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, which has a retail price of $999, is one of the best Android flagships available on the market due to its well-rounded camera hardware, high-quality display, and robust build. So, if you recently decided to get yourself one due to the value it offers, you might be on the lookout for some protection to ensure it lasts you for quite a while. Thus, in this article, we have listed some of the best screen protectors available to ensure you're able to keep that screen spotless for a long time.

Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Screen Protectors

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Screen Protector First-party Option Samsung's official screen protector for Galaxy S22 Plus promises maximum coverage and compatibility with the device's ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. It even features an anti-fingerprint coating to ensure your display remains clear and smooth. The accessory ships with an installation bracket to ease application. Spigen NeoFlex Screen Protector Best with Spigen Cases The Spigen NeoFlex Screen Protector offers edge-to-edge coverage for Galaxy S22 Plus with a bubble-free application procedure that depends upon a liquid. The OEM claims it will preserve a clear experience with no visible glaring or rainbowing on the screen. ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Clear Film Anti-Bubble and Self Repair Properties ArmorSuit's Military Shield Clear Film uses an optically clear and yellow-resistant material to add a layer of protection to your Galaxy S22 Plus. The screen protector extends from one edge of the display to another and even has self-repair properties, which allows small scratches to disappear over time. amFilm Hybrid Screen Protector Included Camera Lenses The amFilm Hybrid Screen Protector uses a 7H Hardness material to protect your smartphone's display from scratches and other forms of wear. The OEM also mentions that its thin design allows the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner to function without any issues. amFilm Privacy Screen Protector Additional Privacy The amFilm Privacy Screen Protector takes the experience offered by the previously listed Hybrid Film a level above by adding an element of privacy. It reduces the viewing angle to a range between zero and 35 degrees, so others can't peek into your screen. amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector 9H Hardness The amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector is an inexpensive option to consider if you're looking for an accessory with an easy application process. The screen protector comes built into an installation tool that reduces the total input to a minimum. OtterBox Amplify Glass Screen Protector Engineered by Corning The OtterBox Amplify Glass Screen Protector boasts the ability to offer long-lasting strength and scratch resistance. The accessory has been engineered by Corning and will be perfect to pair with an OtterBox branded case. OtterBox Alpha Flex Antimicrobial Screen Protector Antimicrobial Properties This screen protector from OtterBox brings a silver ion infusion to protect the screen area on your phone from undesired microbes. It also preserves the sensitivity and vivid clarity of your device's display. OtterBox Alpha Flex Blue Light Guard Screen Protector Blue Light Filter OtterBox's Alpha Flex Blue Light Guard brings protection to your phone and your eyes with its ability to filter certain wavelengths of light. The OEM also claims the accessory will not hamper screen sensitivity and clarity. Insignia Glass Screen Protector Simple & Effective The Insignia Tempered Glass Screen Protector from Best Buy features a 9H hardness rating and claims to offer a high level of clarity. The accessory ships with components that complement an easy installation process. ZAGG InvisibleShield Fusion With EyeSafe Filter The ZAGG InvisibleShield Fusion uses a flexible polymer material that adds a layer of protection that does not chip or shatter. It is perfect if you wish to add scratch protection to your device and additional properties like an antimicrobial nature and blue light filtering.

Which Screen Protector should you buy for Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus?

This list comprises some of the most widely available and popular brands, but if you still haven't chosen a screen protector, here are some of our thoughts on the options listed above.

Spigen is a brand that is well-known for its assortment of cases, and it has often made its way into our rugged case recommendations due to the quality and protection it offers. Hence, if you already own a case from Spigen, buying the Spigen NeoFlex should be an easy decision to make as this will play best and avoid any fouling that can ruin the protector.

Apart from Spigen, amFilm is our next recommendation due to its wide assortment of options. The Privacy Screen brings an element of security that some buyers are bound to appreciate. And the Hybrid Film and Tempered Glass are inexpensive options that include multiple units in a single pack, providing a margin for error during installation or an extra protector to keep around in case the one applied needs replacing.

The protectors from OtterBox, while expensive, are options to consider if you're using cases like the OtterBox Defender or OtterBox Symmetry, which add quite a bit of protection with their raised bezels.

This marks the end of our screen protector recommendations for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. In case you still haven't decided on which Galaxy S22 Series device to buy, make sure to look out for our post that details some of the reasons to consider these new devices.