These are the best Galaxy S22 Plus Cases

Samsung announced the Samsung Galaxy S22 series at its Galaxy Unpacked event on February 9. The new Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus comes with enhanced night photography modes, a faster processor, and a bold new design. The new Galaxy flagship finally supports 45W fast charging, and it also has a glass back, protected by the new Gorilla Glass Victus Plus panel.

While the new glass panel is more durable than ever before, glass is glass, and glass can easily break when the Galaxy S22 Plus is dropped on the floor, or a hard surface. That’s why we’ve created this guide, so you can pick from some of our favorite brands that provide excellent protection all around, protecting your expensive investment. If you haven’t made up your mind about the Galaxy S22 Plus, we also have Galaxy S22 deals available that let you save on the new premium flagship.

If you have any remaining questions about the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, we have also created a Frequently Asked Question (FAQ) guide that answers most of our audience's questions.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Ultimate Protection The UBP series are some of the most popular cases for smartphones, and SUPCASE already has a dual-layer, rugged case available for the S22 series. The case has been 20ft drop tested, and it provides excellent protection all-around. It also has a front screen protector to prevent scratches, scuffs, and more. Caseology Parallax Modern meets Simplicity The case is available in four color options and it has a unique 3D Hexa Cube design on the back that enhances the ergonomics and improves the grip. It has a two-tone design, and it's designed for everyone. It provides great protection overall, and it also supports wireless charging, and is screen protector compatible. Spigen Rugged Armor Rugged Design Rugged cases offer excellent protection if you like going out as it offers more protection against drops and scratches than standard cases. The new Rugged Armor has great tactile buttons for solid feedback, and it has raised edges to protect the camera and screen. i-Blason Cosmo Case Elegant & Unique The new i-Blason Cosmo Case features a front screen protector to prevent scratches, and the back is made out of an impact-resistant TPU that provides reliable and overall excellent protection from scratches, falls, scrapes, and bumps. The company also drop-tested from 10ft, and it has raised edges for even more protection. TORRAS Slim Features MIL-STD-810H Military Grade protection with the soft and flexible silicone rubber case. It comes in black color, and it has a slim profile with raised edges to protect the camera on the back, and the display on the front from scratches. Spigen Crystal Clear Crystal Clear For those who want to show off the great design of the Galaxy S22 Plus, Spigen offers its classic Crystal Clear protective case. It's made out of a durable, anti-slip TPU that keeps the case's profile slim and lightweight. It's screen protector compatible and offers a great look. Samsung Silicone Cover with Strap Made by Samsung It's a first-party case made by Samsung, and it comes with the signature strap design. It's available in two colors, Navy Blue and White. The strap can be changed, and it provides an excellent feel and protection against falls and scratches. Samsung Leather Cover Made by Samsung Available in Black, White, and Green colors, and it's made from genuine leather. It's an official Galaxy S22 Plus accessory, so rest assured that fit will be more than perfect, and it's also fingerprint-free. If you're looking for something more premium, this is a great choice. Samsung S-View Flip Cover Made by Samsung If you're a fan of the S-View design and flip covers, Samsung has a premium case for you. It protects both the front and back of the device, and it has a cutout to show notifications, messages, calls, and other features. It comes in three colors, Black, White, and Burgundy. Ringke Fusion Transparent If you're a fan of transparent cases, Ringke offers one in Matte Clear, and Clear designs. The anti-fingerprint finish keeps the case clean, and the raised edges protect the camera layout and display of the Galaxy S22 Plus. If you're looking for minimal, and transparent protection, this is a great pick. Spigen Thin Fit Thin Fit Thin Fit lineup offers, as the name suggests, a very slim and thin profile, all while offering a great protection against scratches and drops. It's best recommended for those who commute a lot and want something that can easily fit in any pocket and suits. ESR Kickstand Kickstand & Clear None of the above-mentioned cases come included with a built-in kickstand. The new ESR case lets you watch movies and other content hands-free on a flat surface, and the case itself can absorb accidental drops and scratches.

Our Recommendation

If you are looking for sturdy and rugged cases, SUPCASE and Spigen have some great offerings that are some of the best on the market today. Samsung’s Flip Cover also covers most of the device, as does the i-Blason with its front screen protector. If you’re looking for something more minimal, TORRAS and the Caseology cases are excellent choices, but if you want to keep the original Galaxy S22 Plus look on the outside, you might want to take a look at the Spigen Crystal Clear case.