Best battery cases for the Galaxy S22 Plus

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus comes with a 4,500 mAh battery, and while it’s slightly smaller than the 4,800 mAh in the Galaxy S21 Plus, early reviews suggest that it can last for nearly as long as the previous flagship. Of course, if you want to maximize the phone's performance and longevity, you might want to pick up a fast charger or a battery case.

While fast chargers and power banks are a great way to carry a lot of power with you, they are not the best solution if you want to extend your device's battery life without messing around with a cable. Battery cases are an excellent way to keep your device charged and capture photos and videos, consume content, and more.

ZEROLEMON

ZEROLEMON has been making battery cases for many years, and they make some of the best ones on the market today. The new Galaxy S22 has an 8,000 mAh battery case by the company. The case itself is on the bulky side, and there are two UL-Certified 4,000 mAh battery cells inside, providing 120% battery life to the Galaxy S22 Plus.

The case supports fast charging via Quick Charge 3.0, and PD 25W fast wired charging. The case also has Qi wireless charging support, and it charges the Galaxy S22 wirelessly. That’s not all, the case also serves as a traditional case, protecting the device from scratches, scuffs, and falls. If you’re looking for an all-around case that can do it all, the ZEROLEMON offers great features.

NEWDERY

The new NEWDERY 4,800 battery case for the Galaxy S22 Plus can charge up the smartphone roughly once, and it offers a fairly slim device, considering it’s a battery case. It comes in black color, and it protects the device from scratches and small drops. The case can charge the Galaxy S22 Plus wirelessly thanks to the Qi wireless charging technology. The device can be used for Samsung Dex, to make contactless payments and more, as the case doesn’t interfere with the general use.

There are four LED indicators on the back that show the battery percentage of the case, and there is an additional button that lets the user turn the case on or off at any given moment, when more power is needed.

NEWDERY

If you’re looking for a case with the largest battery, as much as traditional power banks, you’ve come to the right place. NEWDERY also offers a 10,000 mAh battery case for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, and while it’s a portable battery, it’s rather bulky, and it makes the device heavy. If that’s all fine with you, you’ll be glad to know that, like its smaller sibling, it supports Qi wireless charging, and it can share the Galaxy S22 Plus at least twice.

The case also serves as a standard smartphone case, and it can provide additional protection, given its size, it could also very well serve as a self-defense tool. All jokes aside, it’s compatible with most screen protectors, and it has raised edges to protect the screen and the camera on the back from scratches. NEWDERY also provides a 12-month warranty, and the LED indicators and the power button on the back are a nice touch.

LVFAN

The LVFAN battery case is basically an identical twin of the NEWDERY 4,800 mAh case. It has all of the same features, including the four LED indicators on the back, the power button, and the protection with the raised edges on the camera and around the display.

The case can be fast charged by Quick Charge 3.0 chargers, and Samsung’s 25W USB-C charger. Like most of the other cases, it can also be charged wirelessly, and it will charge the Galaxy S22 Plus wirelessly with the case on. If you’re looking for an affordable battery case that’s fairly slim and not as bulky as the other items in this list, it’s a great option to pick up and extend the battery life.

These battery cases are excellent and will all serve you well. The ZEROLEMON case is the most reputable one on this list, and while it’s on the bulky side, it does provide extra benefits that are worth considering, but it’s also the priciest.

If you want something that’s not too big, and offers extra charge without the hefty case, the NEWDERY and LVFAN 4,800 mAh battery cases are both excellent options, and if you want to go big, then the NEWDERY 10,000 mAh case is the one you should consider. As always, there are many portable fast chargers and power banks out there that you could consider purchasing, and they would also not make the Galaxy S22 Plus bulkier, heavier, and much thicker.