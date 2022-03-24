Unveiled at Unpacked 2022, the Samsung Galaxy S22 brings iterative upgrades to last year's Galaxy S21, creating a device that is more polished than ever and an option to consider for those who love compact smartphones. The new model even reintroduces a glass back. Thus, while the smartphone is more resilient due to its use of Gorilla Glass Victus+, it is still susceptible to breaking. Therefore, to help protect your smartphone and make it more comfortable to hold, here is Pocketnow's guide on the best leather cases for Samsung Galaxy S22.

Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Leather Cases

Samsung Galaxy S22 Leather Cover Official Accessory Samsung Galaxy S22 Leather Cover features a snug design that will protect your device from dings and possible damage from some falls. Its wraparound design even covers the camera array to avoid any sort of scratching. It's available in three colors, Black, White, and Green. Bellroy Leather Case Eco-tanned Leather The Bellroy Leather Case uses a design that combines a polymer frame with a leather back. Unlike Samsung's official accessory, it will let you have a flat back as it doesn't feature a slight raise around the camera array. It's available in four colors, Black, Blue, Green, and Tan. OTTERBOX Strada Rugged Protection & Leather The Strada combines the premium feel of leather with the rugged protection offered by OTTERBOX. The folio-style design even implements a holder inside, allowing you to store cash or cards. Snakehive Vintage Wallet Case Available in 7 Different Colors The Snakehive Vintage Wallet Case is made with Nubuck Leather, which the OEM promises will patina in an elegant manner. It features slots to hold three cards and is available in seven color options. TORRO Leather Case With Contrast Stitching The TORRO Leather Case features a two-tone design with a black option that uses red threads and a dark brown one with light brown stitching. The OEM claims the case does not hamper wireless charging functionality. KEZiHOME Leather Case Built-in RFID Shielding The KEZiHOME Leather Case has a folio design, where one side a flexible and durable soft TPU inner will house your Galaxy S22, and the other features space to keep your cards and cash. The accessory also has the advantage of shielding your device from unauthorized RFID scanners. SaharaCase Folio Wallet Case Wrist Strap Included Made with Vegan Faux Leather, the SaharaCase Folio Wallet features compartments to store five cards and has a form-fitting profile that makes carrying your phone or storing it in a pocket quite easy. The front flap can even double as a stand to allow hands-free viewing.

Which Samsung Galaxy S22 Leather Case should you buy?

If you're looking for a leather accessory that will provide the best possible experience, the official Samsung Leather Cover for Galaxy S22 is our top pick. Mainly because not only does it allow you to maintain the slim profile of the smartphone, but uses leather at every point of contact. The Bellroy Leather Case is the only direct competitor if you need an accessory without a front cover.

But in case you're looking to derive more function from the leather case that you pick, then the TORRO Leather Case or OTTERBOX Strada are our favorites, because of the combination of looks and functions. The TORRO looks premium with its contrasting stitching and features several segments to store cards and cash, while the Strada also looks appealing and brings rugged protection into the equation.

Now, if you have gone through this list and would prefer to check out some more case options before making a decision, check out our best cases guide for Samsung Galaxy S22.