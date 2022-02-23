These are the best Galaxy S22 fast chargers

The newly-announced Samsung Galaxy S22 Series consists of the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and the largest of the bunch, the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The new Galaxy devices finally support 45W fast wired charging, but the vanilla Galaxy S22 is still stuck at 25W; therefore, buying a 45W fast charger isn’t necessary unless you want to future-proof your accessories.

The new Galaxy S22 Series sport a slightly smaller battery cell, compared to their predecessors (except the Galaxy S22 Ultra), and while they appear to hold up well and last a full day on a single charge, you might want to invest in a great, reliable, fast charger to make sure that your phone gets the charge it deserves. To make sure that you are futureproofed, we’ll recommend going for a 45W fast charger, but we’ve also included slower, 20W fast chargers that take up little to no space, which are excellent when you commute or travel, and want to keep something small in your backpack.

25W Super Fast Wall Charger Made by Samsung The super fast wall charger supports all of the Samsung Galaxy series. The charger maxes out at 25W, which is the maximum the Galaxy S22 can charge at, and it's available in Black and White colors. It supports PD 3.0, and you can also charge other Android phones and tablets, as well as iPhones. 45W Power Adapter with Cable Made by Samsung The new Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra finally support 45W fast wired charging, which should top up the device faster than a standard 25W fast charger. This is an official accessory, and this is the one that Samsung recommends for the Plus and Ultra models. 65W Trio Adapter Made by Samsung If you use the top USB-C port, the output will be maxed out at 65W, which is often great for laptops and tablets. If you use the top two USB-C ports, the maximum output will be reduced and the middle port will still fast-charge at 25W, while the bottom USB-A port is capable of outputting 15W. Anker USB-C 25W Fast Charger The Anker 25W USB-C charger uses PowerIQ technology to deliver an optimized charging rate to your devices. It supports the entire Galaxy lineup and can provide faster charging times than old wall adapters. Like most wall adapters, you'll have to purchase a USB-C cable separately. Anker Nano II 30W GaN II Compact The Anker Nano II is a tiny, and compact fast charger for your new Samsung Galaxy. It can fast-charge at 30W, and it's much faster and more compact than most chargers that have been provided with older devices. It supports the Galaxy S22 series, and it's a great compact option if you commute and travel a lot. Anker Nano II 45W GaN II Compact Like the 30W Anker Nano II, this is ever so slightly larger, and it is capable of delivering a maximum of 45W. It can fast-charge your brand new Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra devices, and you can also future-proof your wall adapter with the new GaN technology. Anker 60W 60W GaN 2-Port If you prefer charging two devices at once, or want to use the charger to top up your USB-C powered laptop and Galaxy smartphone, the 60W Anker charging brings comes with two ports that can let you simultaneously charge two devices at once. Spigen 27W Charger 27W USB-C Charger The 27W Spigen charger is once again, an excellent fast and compact charger that lets you improve the charging rate, and juice up your Galaxy devices in no time. If you're looking for something that doesn't need deep pockets, it's a great alternative. Spigen 45W GaN The Spigen 45W fast charger uses the GaN technology that allows the wall adapter to be super compact, making it easy to carry around in a backpack. It can fast-charge your Samsung Galaxy smartphones, and it can even charge your Galaxy tablets. Spigen 70W GaN II 2-Port Like the other offering from Anker, this can charge any device at a maximum of 60W, while the second port could be used to charge smartwatches, or your Samsung Galaxy at a slower rate. If you use a single port, you can charge your device at the maximum rate, providing even faster speeds. UGREEN 25W 25W Charger with Cable Like most of the other chargers, UGREEN offers excellent chargers at reasonable prices. The new 25W fast charger comes in a tiny size, making it excellent for traveling or carrying it around in the backpack. It can fast-charge your Galaxy S22 at 25W. UGREEN 65W 65W Fast Charger The 65W fast charger comes in a rather compact design and form factor, and it comes with two USB-C ports, and a USB-A port to offer more versatile options for charging other gadgets. It's excellent for charging your Galaxy S22 series, and two other devices, such as your Galaxy Watch, and your Galaxy Buds 2.

Which fast charger is the best for you?

It mainly depends on the use case, and if you want to pick up a simple and fast charger that doesn't break the bank, the Anker 25W fast charger is an excellent option, and it's compact enough that it's easy to carry around every day while commuting, and it can also fit in a backpack when traveling. You might also want to consider the 30W or the 45W Nano II chargers for even more portability.

On the other hand, if you want a fast charger for home that you don't intend to carry and move around too often, you might want to invest a little into a more powerful fast charger that you can rely on not just today, but also in 2-3 years down the line, and possibly connect more than a single device. If that describes you and your intentions, you might want to take a look at the Anker 60W fast charger with 2-ports, or the 70W 2-port fast charger from Spigen.

Samsung Galaxy S22 The Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a flagship 4nm chipset, a three-camera setup on the back that is capable of capturing important memories both day and night, and a long battery life that can last a full day on a single charge. If you want a compact and stylish device, the Galaxy S22 is one of the best devices to get in 2022.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus features a larger 6.6-inch display, and comes with the same 4nm flagship chipset as the standard Galaxy S22. It has three cameras to capture your best and most memorable moments, and it has advanced night photography features for better low-light performance. It’s the best flagship device from Samsung, including all of the essential features and some more for good measure.