Best battery cases for the Galaxy S22

The Samsung Galaxy S22 has a slightly smaller battery than the Galaxy S21, 3,700 mAh, and 4,000 mAh, respectively. Early reviews suggest that given the smaller battery, it can still last a good full day, while using the camera, browsing the web, using social media, and playing a few games here and there. If you want to get more out of the battery, the phone supports 25W fast wired charging, and 15W wireless charging, but that’s still not the fastest charging rate among flagship devices, and you might want to pick up a Galaxy S22 battery case.

Battery cases offer a great way to extend the battery life of the Galaxy S22, but they come at the cost of making the device thicker, bulkier, and it also adds quite a bit of weight. If that doesn’t bother you, you’re at the right place as we’ve collected the best battery cases that we could find on the market today. Don’t forget to check back regularly to see our updated collection, as more will be released in the coming weeks and months.

We also have links for other relevant posts, such as the best colorful, best thin, best Galaxy S22 cases, and the best official cases from Samsung.

NEWDERY Battery Case

NEWDERY’s battery case for the Galaxy S22 comes with a built-in 4,700 mAh battery, and it allows users to charge their Galaxy S22 and the case via a Qi wireless charger simultaneously. The battery case can provide more than 100% battery life, and it can more than double the battery life of the Galaxy S22, thanks to the large battery.

The case allows users to transfer data on the computer, use NFC for pairing and payments, all without requiring the need to remove the battery case. You can also use Samsung Dex and Android Auto. The case itself has a four-LED indicator next to the power button on the back. The case itself can be activated by holding down and pressing the button for 3-seconds.

The case comes with a 12-month warranty, and it also serves as a standard case, since it can protect the device from scratches, scuffs, falls, and cracks. If you’re looking for a versatile and affordable charging case, this is a great option for the new flagship.

LVFAN Battery Case

The LVFAN battery case provides an additional 4,700 mAh for the Galaxy S22, and given that the S22 only has a 3,700 mAh battery built-in, you can extend the battery life significantly. The case has a built-in Qi wireless charger, allowing you to charge the case and the Galaxy S22 simultaneously.

The case claims to provide an additional 100% battery life for the Galaxy S22, and it can more than double your battery life. The case itself seems reasonably durable, and it has four LED indicators on the back to show the charge remaining. There’s also a power button on the back, which you can hold down for 3-seconds to start charging the device.

While the case’s main goal is to provide additional battery life to your Galaxy S22, it also serves as a standard case that can protect the device from falls and scratches. The case has raised bezels to protect the camera, and the display from scuffs, and it’s also compatible with most screen protectors.

Where are the rest of the battery cases for the Samsung Galaxy S22?

The Samsung Galaxy S22 was released on February 9, and it only became available in-stores and online on February 25. Manufacturers still need more time to develop, test, and ship their new battery cases, and we’ll update this article in the coming weeks and months. Make sure to bookmark this page and come back regularly. In the meantime, we recommend you to visit our best Galaxy S22 chargers guide, if you’re looking for the official first-party chargers, and some of our favourite brands.