So, you’ve mustered the courage to fork out $1,400 or more for Samsung’s beastly Galaxy S20 Ultra? Well, that impressive quad rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel main shooter will serve you well. The same goes for the phone’s gorgeous Super AMOLED display and the overall build, both of which definitely need some safeguarding. If you are hunting for the right case to shield your Galaxy S20 Ultra from accidental damage, check out our list of the best cases you can find for Samsung’s uber flagship.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Designed for Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Case

Who doesn’t want a case that can protect their phone without obscuring its looks, especially when that phone happens to be the Galaxy S20 Ultra? Everyone. And if you were looking for such a protective case, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid is the one you need for your phone. It is totally transparent to preserve the looks and supports wireless charging as well, while the TPU bumper and polycarbonate back panel make sure your Galaxy S20 Ultra remains in pristine condition.

Buy: Spigen Ultra Hybrid Designed for Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Case ($10.99)

Supcase Galaxy S20 Ultra UB Style Slim Clear Case

In the market for something more durable than a transparent case, but also not too shabby-looking? The Supcase Galaxy S20 Ultra UB Style Slim Clear Case has you covered. It has a scratch-resistant surface that also keeps smudges at bay, and features raised bezels to protect the camera module and the display. The curved TPU bumper ensures a comfortable grip as well as the necessary amount of protection, without hindering wireless charging support.

Buy: Supcase Galaxy S20 Ultra UB Style Slim Clear Case ($12.99)

Spigen Tough Armor Designed for Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Case

Military-grade protection is a term that often gets thrown around these days. But can you actually find such a case that doesn’t look like a tank? In comes the sleek Spigen Tough Armor Designed for Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra case. It is MIL-STD 810G certified and employs Air Cushion technology for anti-shock protection, all the while looking quite sleek. The Spigen case is wireless charging compatible, and also features a nifty kickstand.

Buy: Spigen Tough Armor Designed for Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Case ($14.99)

ArmadilloTek Vanguard Designed for Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Case

For those who work in an environment where chances of accidental damage are a little too high, the ArmadilloTek Vanguard Designed for Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra case is the perfect solution. To start things up, this one meets 2X the requirements of the MIL-STD-810G military drop test, thanks to the high-impact polycarbonate shell, durable silicone slipcover, and the inner HoneyComb shock absorb padding. To top it all off, it has a built-in kickstand and offers wireless charging support as well.

Buy: ArmadilloTek Vanguard Designed for Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Case (18.98)

Snakehive Vintage Black Leather Wallet – Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

A device as premium as the Galaxy S20 Ultra must be clad in something worthy of it, and we can’t think of anything more suitable than the Snakehive Vintage Black Leather Wallet for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. This hand-stitched case is made out of full-grain cowhide nubuck leather. Aside from protecting the phone, it can also be folded to act as a kickstand, and can store a few credit cards and notes as well. And hey, you can choose from a total of seven colors with a natural leather finish.

Buy: Snakehive Vintage Black Leather Wallet – Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra ($37.99)

Otterbox Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Otter+Pop Symmetry Series Case

The Otterbox Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Otter+Pop Symmetry Series case is targeted at buyers looking for something peppy and versatile. It has a sturdy polycarbonate body with a rubberized surface finish for better grip, and also supports wireless charging. But more importantly, it has a clever pop socket design that allows it to be pushed inside and sit flush with the rest of the back panel. Moreover, the pop socket can also be bent at an angle to double as a kickstand.

Buy: Otterbox Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Otter + Pop Symmetry Series Case ($60.95)