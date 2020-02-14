You’re reading this article likely after making up your mind to buy the Samsung Galaxy S20+. And if your answer is yes, then you are probably looking for the a protective case to safeguard your premium phone. We’ve cherry-picked the best Galaxy S20+ cases for you, ranging from minimalist designs and rugged exterior to versatile and unique protective shells. So, let’s get started:

Galaxy S20 Plus MNML case

Looking for something sober that can protect your Galaxy S20+ without adding much heft to it, all while also preserving its aesthetics? The Galaxy S20 Plus MNML case is the one you should get. It has no branding and has a smudge-resistant surface, and it is just 0.35mm thin. It also supports wireless charging and comes in a trio of colours – frosted white, frosted black and matte black.

Buy: Galaxy S20 Plus MNML Case ($27)

Spigen Liquid Air Armor case

If you seek something rugged, but don’t want it to ruin the aesthetics of your Galaxy S20+, the Spigen Liquid Air Armor is an excellent option. It is thin, but at the same time, it offers MIL grade protection against drops and bumps. The textured back looks sleek and has an anti-fingerprint coating, while the patterns provide a good grip on the phone. It won’t impede wireless charging either, and at $10.99, it is quite affordable too.

Buy: Spigen Liquid Air Armor case ($10.99)

Supcase Galaxy S20+ UB Pro Rugged Case

Alright, so you’ve decided to go with something that offers durability above all else. Well, in that case, look no further than the Supcase Galaxy S20+ Unicorn Beetle Pro Rugged Case. It has a shock-proof build that is MIL-STD 810G certified, and comes with a rotating belt holster too. The latter also doubles as a kickstand to let you enjoy content on that beautiful Super AMOLED display.

Buy: Supcase Galaxy S20+ UB Pro Rugged Case ($28)

Snakehive Vintage Black Leather Wallet

If hardened plastic and rubber don’t cut it for you, how about the premium feeling of leather? The Snakehive Vintage Black Leather Wallet for the Galaxy S20+ is made out of full grain cowhide nubuck leather and has a plastic phone holder inside. Moreover, it can store up to 3 credit cards and a few notes in a dedicated sleeve. The hand-stitched case is available in a choice of nine appealing colors to suit everyone’s taste.

Buy: Snakehive Vintage Black Leather Wallet ($37.99)

Olixar X Ranger Galaxy S20+ Tough Case

The Olixar X Ranger Galaxy S20+ Tough Case is the perfect blend of tough and versatile. It has a textured grip and offers military-grade protection against mechanical damage. It comes with a hidden 26-in-1 multi-function tool card and can also discretely house a few credit cards too. And if that was not enough, the bottom cap also doubles as a kickstand and there is support for wireless charging as well.

Buy: Olixar X Ranger Galaxy S20+ Tough Case ($19.99)

Official Samsung Galaxy S20+ Kvadrat cover

The official Samsung Galaxy S20+ Kvadrat cover is simply gorgeous. It has an eye-catching mesh pattern at the back that provides a good grip and is sufficiently durable as well. More importantly, it is made out of recycled material and is 100% compostable. Needless to say, the official Samsung Galaxy S20+ Kvadrat cover is a great combination of style, durability, and sustainability. You can pick it up in a trio of colours – green, red and grey.

Buy: Official Samsung Galaxy S20+ Kvadrat cover ($32.49)