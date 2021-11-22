Best Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Cases

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are the latest wireless earbuds from Samsung. It offers a fantastic listening experience when listening to music, podcasts, or watching movies. It pairs well with not only Samsung devices, but with any other Android and iOS devices. Its affordable price tag and overall great performance make it an excellent choice if you want to listen to audio while on-the-go.

The Galaxy Buds 2 was unveiled alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 back in August. We have also made a list of the best Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals that we could find, and you might want to stay tuned to Pocketnow for the latest and greatest daily deals that we handpick and bring to you every week.

Our Favorite Galaxy Buds 2 Cases

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Ultimate Protection It’s a solid hard-shell TPU that protects from drops and scratches. It’s a two-piece design that allows for easy opening of the case. It also comes with an included carabiner, and it has precise cutouts, and a one-year limited warranty. Spigen Geo Fit Fit Design It comes with minimal looks, a carabiner attached to the side, and a premium sandstone coating. It offers a slim and thin profile, and it provides excellent protection against drops and scratches. VRS Design Elegant & Minimal It’s another sandstone case that provides a premium feel and great protection against falls and scratches. It can showcase the LED light, and it works with most wireless chargers. i-Blason Cosmo Series Unique looks Available in Marble, Ameth, and Ocean color options for even more personalization. It has precise cutouts, and an adorable, lightweight, and compact design. It supports wireless charging, and the LED light is easily visible. It comes with an impact-resistant TPU that provides stellar protection against scratches, bumps, and even falls. Goton Case Diamond look It comes with a unique diamond face design. It’s available in 7 different color options, and the high-quality hard PC material protects from scratches, scrapes, and other damages. It also has a slim design, and it’s easily pocketable. Spigen Rugged Armor Rugged Armor It features a two-piece matte design for a better grip and all-around coverage. It has a slim profile, a carabiner attached to the side, and a precise cutout for the LED light on the front, and a USB-C port on the back. It’s available in Matte Black and Military Green colors. VRS Design Active Fit Active Fit It has a sturdy look, and it offers durable protection all-around. The earbuds are easy to grip, thanks to the texture, and precise cutouts make it easy to juice up the charging case. OLEBAND Case Unique Looks It’s available in 12 different colors and themes. It’s perfect for those wanting a more personalized Galaxy Buds 2 case, and additional protection from scratch and drops. It supports both wired and wireless charging, and it comes with a carabiner to easily attach it to clothes and bags. Alquar Case Adorable and Cute It’s a cute Galaxy Buds 2 case that is made out of a high-quality silicone material. It provides excellent protection against scratches, drops, and scuffs. It’s excellent for cartoon lovers and children, and it’s a great gift for family and friends. Filoto Disco Ball Shiny and Colorful It comes in 8 different color options, one covered with shiny crystals, and others with more elegant looks. It’s made out of a TPU material that offers scratch and shock resistance. It’s ideal for backpacks, handbags, and it’s also pocket-friendly. Ringke Cover Hinge Compatible The Ringke cover comes with a unified top and bottom panel that can prevent loss and removal of the case. It can attach to clothes, bags, and more, thanks to the included carabiner. It also has precise cutouts, and it supports wireless charging. Fintie Silicone Bumper Case Bumper Case If you want to protect your Galaxy Buds 2 from scratches, but don’t want to change the looks too much, a bumper case may be a more sensible solution. It’s made out of premium silicone, and it comes in 5 different colors. It provides excellent protection against scratches and drops.

Our Recommendation

The Ringke Cover comes with a simple and clear design, and it’s a simple solution. It doesn’t come apart, which may be a huge win for many people, including myself. If that didn’t matter, the Spigen Geo Fit would be an excellent second option due to its minimal and slim-fit design.

For those wanting even more protection, the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro, and VRS Design Active Fit offer excellent protection from bigger falls. They also seem to be a better grip, and the included carabiner is convenient to attach to clothing, backpacks, and other items.