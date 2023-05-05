The Samsung Galaxy A54 is one of the best new mid-range smartphones you can buy right now. Even though it's no match to the Samsung Galaxy S23, the Galaxy A54 delivers exceptional value for money and should be one of your top choices if you're looking for a smartphone under $500. It is, however, worth noting that its durability hasn't seen much improvement compared to the previous generation.

To help protect your phone, we've compiled a list of the best Samsung Galaxy A54 cases. However, the Galaxy A54 also uses the same Gorilla Glass 5 for its display as its predecessor, leaving it prone to scratches and scuffs. Therefore, investing in a screen protector is highly recommended. There are a number of screen protectors available for the Samsung Galaxy A54, and we've gathered the top options for you right here.