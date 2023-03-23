The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is a powerful midranger, powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset and 6/8GB of RAM. It has up to 256GB of storage with the option to expand it via microSD card slot, and it supports 5G. It has everything you need to use multiple apps simultaneously, chat with friends, and record memories. It’s also great for gaming, and while it might not be the most powerful device out there, it has an affordable price tag that makes up for some of the cutbacks.
We collected some of the best lightweight, transparent, rugged, colorful, and leather cases that money can buy, so you don’t have to search for hours, looking for the best case for the Galaxy A54 5G. Take a look at our favorites, and buy with confidence, knowing that we’ve already done the research for you.
Best Samsung Galaxy A54 5G cases
SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro (Galaxy A54)Promoted Pick
The SUPCASE UB Pro case is rugged, sturdy, and provides excellent protection against scratches, scuffs, and falls. It's available in five beautiful colors, and comes with a belt-clip, built-in kickstand, and screen protector.
i-Blason Armorbox (Galaxy A54)Promoted Pick
The i-Blason Armorbox is a stylish and rugged bumper case available in a single black color. It provides excellent protection against scratches and falls, and it’s made out of high-quality materials to protect your new purchase.
Spigen Ultra Hybrid (Galaxy A54)Editor's Choice
The Spigen Ultra Hybrid is made of a TPU bumper with a durable PC back. It features a clear transparent design and a compact and slim design. It has raised bezels that protect the camera and display, and tactile buttons ensure it's comfortable to use.
TUDIA DualShield Grip (Galaxy A54)
The TUDIA DualShield Grip case comes in four different colors, and it has raised bezels that protect both the front and the back from scratches. It has a non-slip textured back for additional grip, and it's excellent if you're looking for something slim.
Ringke Fusion (Galaxy A54)Best Value
The Ringke Fusion is available in three styles. The case features a transparent design, and it's coated with anti-yellowing material to prevent discoloration. It has soft edges that can absorb shock from bumps and impact, and it provides great general protection.
Spigen Tough Armor (Galaxy A54)Editor's Choice
The Tough Armor comes with a new foam technology that provides an extra layer of shock resistance. It's made from TPU with PC, and it's excellent against scratches, dents, and fall damage. It's available in two colors, and it's military-grade certified.
Ringke Fusion-X (Galaxy A54)
The Ringke Fusion-X is rugged and sturdy. It's available in two styles, and it provides excellent general protection against falls and scratches. It has raised bezels, tactile buttons, and precise cutouts.
TORRO Leather Flip Case (Galaxy A54)Premium Pick
The TORRO Leather flip case comes with genuine leather and acts as an all-in-one. It lets you store up to three cards and cash. It has a built-in kickstand feature, and protects the display and the rear camera from accidental fall damage.
OtterBox Prefix (Galaxy A54)
The OtterBox Prefix series comes with a soft grip and a hard material that provides excellent overall protection for the Galaxy A54. It looks minimalistic and stylish, and the transparent case lets you show off the design of your device.
Spigen Rugged Armor (Galaxy A54)
The Rugged Armor case comes with shock absorption and carbon fiber design to reduce the impact of fall damage. It's a little thicker than average cases, but it has raised edges, tactile buttons, and great general protection over the entire smartphone.
OtterBox Defender (Galaxy A54)
The OtterBox Defender series is one of our favorite cases due to its rugged design and excellent military-grade protection. It can survive heavy impacts, and protects the screen and rear camera from damage.
Spigen Thin Fit (Galaxy A54)
The Spigen Thin Fit case is one of our favorites. It sports a slim profile, and it has excellent tactile button feedback, and precise cutouts for the microphones and USB-C port. The raised edges protect the screen and camera from scratches and is affordable.
OtterBox Commuter (Galaxy A54)
The OtterBox Commuter series is known for its sturdy and military-grade protection and dual-layer design. The case is available in Black, and comes with a secure grip and a limited lifetime warranty for peace of mind.
UAG Case (Galaxy A54)
The Urban Armor Gear case is a premium rugged cover. It comes in two colors, and it's military-grade certified. It's sturdy and slim, and it provides great protection against drops and scuffs.
Caseology Nano Pop (Galaxy A54)
The Caseology Nano Pop Silicone case comes in three two-tone color options, and it can spice up the looks of your beautiful Galaxy A54. It protects against scuffs, falls, and bumps, and it features a slim profile and a snug fit to protect the entire phone.
Caseology Athlex (Galaxy A54)
The Caseology Athlex case comes with a dual-tone color combination and is available in three different styles. It provides dual layers of protection against falls and scuffs, and it's designed to perfectly fit the Galaxy A54 5G.
Poetic Guardian (Galaxy A54)
The Poetic Guardian case features a rugged design. It fits the Galaxy A54 perfectly, and it comes with a built-in screen protector. It's been 20ft drop tested, and it comes with a shockproof design to protect the phone from scratches and drops.
Poetic Revolution (Galaxy A54)
The Poetic Revolution features a built-in screen protector and a kickstand. It comes with a durable and fit design, and it has raised edges and precise cutouts, as well as tactile buttons.
LK Case (Galaxy A54)
The LK case is affordable and comes with a screen protector. It's durable, rigid, and affordable. It's military-grade tested against drops, and it has a comfortable grip and non-slip surface. It's available in three colors.
Spigen Liquid Crystal (Galaxy A54)
The Liquid Crystal case is flexible, and features a so-called Fluid design. It's a slim, form-fitted, and lightweight case, and it has an anti-slip TPU that keeps the Galaxy A54 safe and secure. It has precise cutouts and a responsive button layout with excellent feedback.
Spigen Liquid Air Armor (Galaxy A54)
The Spigen Liquid Air Armor case is slim, form-fitted, and lightweight. It maintains a slim profile, and it comes in Matte Black. This is a great alternative if you're looking for an additional layer of protection that weighs almost nothing.
Our Recommendation
Picking the best case for your Galaxy A54 5G can be daunting and a difficult task, especially as there are many great options available. If you're still undecided, take a look at our hand picked cases marked as Editor's choices, Best Value and Premium items. There are some of my favorites, and these provide excellent overall protection against scratches, falls and scuffs. Suppose you're after a rugged case; the SUPCASE UBP, i-Blason Armorbox, and the Spigen Tough Armor as some of the best on the market. OtterBox, and TUDIA also provide high-quality and long-lasting build designs, and great alternatives.
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
The new Samsung Galaxy A54 5G comes with a two-day battery life, an excellent triple camera setup, and support for 25W fast charging, It has a compact design and a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and a microSD expansion slot to store your apps and photos.
- SoC
- Exynos 1380
- RAM
- 6/8GB
- Storage
- up to 256GB
- Battery
- 5,000 mAh
- Operating System
- One UI 5.1 based on Android 13
- Front camera
- 32MP
- Rear cameras
- 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 5MP macro
- IP Rating
- IP67
- Micro SD card support
- Yes