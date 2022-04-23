Best Samsung Galaxy A53 Clear Cases in 2022

The Samsung Galaxy A53 costs $450 and offers a combination of specifications that one can define as adequate or value for money. It comes with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Display, a newly-launched Exynos 1280 chipset, camera hardware that doesn't look lackluster, and a battery capable of all-day use bundled into a polycarbonate chassis that doesn't look half bad. So, if you were looking to get a bang for your buck and picked up this device, it is likely that you are on the hunt for a protective cover.

Thus, in this guide, we look at some of the best clear case options for Samsung Galaxy A53 to ensure your device is protected while still showing off the colorway that you chose.

If you want to see more choices other than clear cases, check out Pocketnow's Best Cases Guide for Samsung Galaxy A53, which covers rugged, wallet, slim, and stylish types — in addition to clear cases — to help you find the option that suits your needs.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Samsung Galaxy A53 5G packs in a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Display, the Exynos 1280, and a 5000 mAh battery alongside a decent set of camera sensors. For $450, it offers a combination that is a perfect balance of price and specifications.

Best Clear Case for Samsung Galaxy A53

i-Blason Ares Rugged + Clear i-Blason Ares combines two popular materials, TPU and polycarbonate, making an accessory that will provide reliable protection from falls, bumps, and scrapes. It features raised bezels on the front and around the camera array to prevent scratching when the device is facing downwards or upwards. The transparent backing on this cover will let you showcase that phone color while leaving you with a feeling of security. Soft Clear Cover Official Accessory The Soft Clear Cover for Samsung Galaxy A53 is an official accessory to consider, especially if you have any Samsung Credit available. It is made entirely from TPU, and this simple construction will provide effective protection any minor fall or impact. It's available in two finishes, one clear and another with a black tint. Ringke Fusion With a Matte Finish The Ringke Fusion is an alternative clear case to consider if you want a case with a matte finish, showing off some of the color of your phone while keeping its back free from any sort of smudging due to better oil resistance. This accessory also supports use of a lanyard via Ringke's QuikCatch holes. SaharaCase GRIP Series Textured Sides The SaharaCase GRIP for Samsung Galaxy A53 uses a two-piece design that encases the device to protect it from any damage likely to be caused by dirt and other small objects. The case even has shock-absorbing corners that distribute forces from an impact, but the key selling point here is its ridged frame which helps increase the overall grip-ability of the cover. OtterBox Symmetry DROP+ Protection The OtterBox Symmetry Series Clear Case for Samsung Galaxy A53 promises protection against three times as many as those promised by other military standard certified covers (MIL-STD-810G 516.6). It uses a combination of TPU and polycarbonate like other options but has a slimmer profile than the rugged case you have seen on this list. it features well-defined buttons and perfectly cut ports to ensure maximum accessibility in all situations.

Which clear case should you buy for Samsung Galaxy A53?

If you've gone through this list and still haven't been able to choose the perfect clear case to pair with your Galaxy Samsung Galaxy A53, here are some of our thoughts on the options you have seen above.

Now, if keeping the slim form factor of your smartphone is an important criteria in your decision, then Samsung's Clear Cover — part of the official protective cases collection — for Galaxy A53 is your best bet. It will ensure a perfect fit, and knowing its from the OEM themselves, means that any inconsistencies you may see from third-party options won't be there. Port access and button tactility are bound to be guaranteed, and if you have any Samsung Credit, you might even be able to score one for free! Now, in case you're looking for a similar option but would prefer ordering off of Amazon, the Spigen Liquid Crystal is the perfect alternative.

Our next favorite choice, is the SaharaCase GRIP, available via Best Buy. This accessory adds rugged protection to your smartphone with 360-degree coverage and comes with a grippy frame in tow — the built-in screen protector attachment will keep away scratches and scrapes, while the ridges on its sides will ensure the phone stays in your hands and doesn't slip away. An alternate to this accessory will be the i-Blason Ares, if you don't mind the bulk it adds!