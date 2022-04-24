Best Samsung Galaxy A53 Cases in 2022

The Samsung Galaxy A53, announced in March 2022, offers an above-average combination of hardware. And its $450 price tag nicely rounds up the package, making this device a great option to consider for anybody who doesn't want to spend a fortune on a smartphone. Obviously, to meet this price target, Samsung had to make some compromises; this is apparent in its use of polycarbonate in some parts of the device, the chassis and back panel being the most notable.

So, while plastics are resilient and we won't dock points from the Samsung Galaxy A53 for its choice of materials, protecting your smartphone with a case is bound to be in your best interests. Thus, here is Pocketnow's guide on the best case options available for this device.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

If you're fond of a particular type of protective accessory, look for a link in this article that will direct you to a wider collection of such products.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Samsung Galaxy A53 5G packs in a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Display, the Exynos 1280, and a 5000 mAh battery alongside a decent set of camera sensors. For $450, it offers a combination that is a perfect balance of price and specifications.

Best Rugged Case: SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro

The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro features an all-around package that implements multiple materials and attachments to make for a cover experience that will leave most types of customers satisfied.

It adds 20-foot drop protection with the combination of TPU and polycarbonate in its casing and the detachable screen protector. The latter even comes with a promise of not affecting device sensitivity. Speaking of add-ons, the UB Pro ships with a kickstand on its back, perfect to prop the device, and a holster that's perfect for hanging a phone onto a worn belt while moving around for work.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Best Rugged Protection The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro for Samsung Galaxy A53 adds 20-foot drop protection, comes with a built-in kickstand, and also has a detachable rotating holster. The kickstand comes in handy when you want to prop the phone instead of holding it up.

Alternate

Samsung Protective Standing Cover Official Accessory The Samsung Protective Standing Cover for Galaxy A53 is a sturdy case to keep your device safe from falls. It is rated to offer military-grade protection and even comes with two kickstands built into the back panel that allows for different viewing angles.

If you're looking for more rugged case options, check out our buying guide covering a total of twelve covers that might fit your requirements.

Best Slim Case: Spigen Thin Fit

The Spigen Thin Fit is the accessory to apply to your Samsung Galaxy A53 if you want to add a layer of protection without massively altering the in-hand feel of the smartphone.

This particular model from Spigen has been popular for its minimalistic look and durable nature. The matte finish on the accessory also leaves it feeling great in your hand. For protection, it uses a combination of polycarbonate and TPU and incorporates Spigen's Air Cushion Technology to increase endurance. The accessory also promises solid feedback from its buttons.

Spigen Thin Fit Simple & Effective Spigen Thin Fit for Samsung Galaxy A53 is an effective accessory if you want to ensure your device has some protection against falls and bumps without massively altering its in-hand feel.

Alternate

Samsung Silicone Cover Smartphones Basics The Samsung Silicone Cover for Galaxy A53 is the default accessory to pick if you like the soft feel of this material in your hand. Like the Spigen Thin Fit, it aims to not alter the overall presence of the device in your hand.

Best Clear Case: Spigen Ultra Hybrid

Clear cases have their own allure as they allow users to showcase the colorway on their smartphone while bringing protection that will keep the devices safe from harm. These accessories even offer a hint of customization if you choose to apply stickers to make the cover your own.

The Spigen Ultra Hybrid is similar to the earlier listed Thin Fit; in the sense that it combines a TPU bumper and polycarbonate back to maintain a sleek footprint. But both accessories do have the fundamental difference of "colors." As the latter allows you to show the original phone color. Apart from the protection afforded by the backplate, the Ultra Hybrid also has raised bezels to keep the camera lenses and display from touching any surface when the phone is laid flat.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Crystal Clear Polycarbonate Back Spigen Ultra Hybrid is a sleek clear case that allows users to showcase the colorway of their smartphone while adding a layer of protection. The accessory also comes with an element of customization, as users can apply stickers to make the case feel like their own.

Alternate

Ringke Fusion With a Matte Finish The Ringke Fusion is an alternative to consider if users want a case with a matte finish to show off an inkling of their smartphone's design while gaining the advantage of smudge and oil resistance. This accessory also supports the attachment of a lanyard via Ringke's QuikCatch holes.

Best Wallet Case: Samsung S-View Wallet Case

A wallet-style case is one of the most convenient accessories to choose which can easily augment a user's experience. These covers come with a promise of 360-degree protection and space that allows you to carry important cards and some cash. They exclude the need for a separate wallet by integrating one with your phone.

The Samsung S-View Wallet Case is our top choice for the Galaxy A53 due to its multifunctional capabilities. Flip it open to get access to storage space for cards and a bumper that will house the phone to keep it safe. But keep it closed, and the top portion of the display, covered by a transparent window, becomes a handy interaction point to keep tabs on time.

Samsung S-View Wallet Case Multi-functional S-View Wallet Case brings a combination of protection and functionality to Galaxy A53 with a design that allows access to a portion of the display for keeping track of the time and housing that will keep the phone free from dings.

Alternate

TORRO Wallet Case Made with Genuine Leather The TORRO Wallet Case is an option worth considering if you wish to have more dedicated card slots and a cover made with genuine leather that leaves the smartphone feeling premium. The accessory is available in two colors, one which uses black leather and red stitching, and another in dark brown.

Best Stylish Case: i-Blason Cosmo

The i-Blason Cosmo is a rugged case that adds an element of personality to your smartphone with a design that aims to stand out from the crowd of plain-looking phone cases. This accessory features a marble pattern on its back with rose gold elements. And to maintain a high standard of protection, the OEM ships the accessory with a TPU case that can handle most impacts, promising 10-foot drop protection and screen protection built into a detachable frame.

i-Blason Cosmo Rugged yet Stylish i-Blason Cosmo brings protection to Samsung Galaxy A53 without a compromise on design, as it features a unique look that stands out from the sea of plain-looking options. It also features raised camera and screen bezels in addition to its bumper frame and screen protector to ensure your smartphone remains damage-free.

Alternate