The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is a recent A-series device that has a gorgeous design and offers a flagship feature on the display. The device comes equipped with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED that offers an FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution, 800 nits of peak brightness, and a centered hole-punch cutout. Moreover, it features a 120Hz high refresh rate – a feature Samsung began offering on Galaxy A-series smartphones starting with this device. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC and offers a capable quad camera setup.

If you’re planning to purchase this smartphone, you can’t go wrong. However, we’d advise you to go with a good case to keep your smartphone protected. So we have compiled a list of the best Samsung Galaxy A52 cases you can buy right now. It’s similar to the list we have for the Galaxy S21 cases including rugged ones and cheap ones.

Mangix For the Secure There is a slide lens protection cover that protects the camera of the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G from collisions and scratches.

Spigen For the Rugged It features a combination of TPU and polycarbonate for dual protection from drops and scratches. There's a kickstand as well.

Supcase For the Sporty Multi-layered TPU and polycarbonate materials create the ultimate drop protection. It guards against scratches without compromising sensitivity.

Poetic Guardian The All-Rounder Extra raised lips and corners of the front hard frame provide super protection from drops, and keeps your screen safe.

Huness For the Minimalist It comes with carbon-fiber rubber material with a stylish twill pattern on the back and sides. It's anti-fingerprint, scratch-resistant and wear-resistant.

V/A For the Looker It provides 360-degree full body shock absorption, anti-drop protection with two-layer structure combining hard PC front cover and soft TPU back cover.

Besinpo For the Looker The built-in polycarbonate front screen protector prevents scratches, damage and dirt. It also won't affect the touch sensitivity or clarity.

Otterbox For the Stylish Ultra slim, hard case with soft grip, and a raised bumper that helps protect the touchscreen. It slips on and off in a flash.

SunRemex The Wallet Case The external card slot of the phone case can hold up to two cards. The simple design is slimmer than a wallet.

We recommend the Mangix Samsung Galaxy A52 case. It features extra protection in the form of a slide lens on the back that protects your phone’s camera. It’s ultra-thin and fits snugly against the Galaxy A52 5G. It features an environmentally friendly and tasteless PC material that’s tough and wear-resistant, delicate and soft to the touch, anti-fingerprint, anti-oil, and anti-sweat. It gives you a refreshing skin-friendly feel. The case supports wireless charging. So, no need to take off the phone case when going to wirelessly charge your phone.

We also recommend the SunRemex Wallet case for the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G. The appearance is very fashionable and it can hold up to 2 cards in the external card slot. It offers double-layer protection with shock-absorbing TPU inside and polycarbonate outside. The case comes with color plastic molding that is non-fading and durable. The card slot cover can also be used as a stand to conveniently watch movies or video chat.