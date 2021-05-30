The Galaxy A42 was Samsung’s cheapest 5G phone when it was announced. It features a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with an HD+ resolution, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a waterdrop notch. You get a quad rear camera setup that’s led by a 48MP camera. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. If you’re planning to buy this smartphone or have already bought one, we suggest you also buy a case to keep it clean and scratch-free. We’ve compiled a list of the best Samsung Galaxy A42 cases similar to the list we have for the Galaxy S21 cases including rugged ones and cheap ones.

Spigen For the Fancy It's a flexible TPU case with interior spider-web pattern & raised lip that protects the screen, as well as Air Cushion Technology for shock absorption. View at Amazon

V/A The All-Rounder Composed of a soft TPU back cover and hard PC front cover, including a built in screen protector, this offers 360 degree full body rugged protection. View at Amazon

Redluckstar Wallet Case This flip case has three colors. Black is mysterious and deep, yellow is warm and precious, and brown is calm and reliable. View at Amazon

Poetic Guardian For the Rugged Extra raised lips and corners of the front hard frame provide super protection from drops, and keeps your screen safe. View at Amazon

Qitayo Clear Case This Samsung A42 5G clear case balances the clarity, protection and grip perfectly, soft to install and remove. View at Amazon

Aliruke For the Fashionable This offers durability and full-body protection while not looking bulky. There is a resilient TPU bumper with air spring technology for shock absorption. View at Amazon

Androgate For the Sporty It's a combination of TPU and polycarbonate with reinforced corners that offers military-grade protection from drops and bumps. View at Amazon

Anccer For the Stylish This anti-slip leather surface gives fingerprint resistance and comfort in the everyday grip. It ensures your Galaxy A42 gets full protection. View at Amazon

Yuanming For the Affordable Soft TPU case, its brushed back and carbon fiber design provides extra grip and is comfortable in the hand. It's one of the most affordable cases. View at Amazon

We recommend the V/A case for the Galaxy A42. It offers premium full-body rugged protection. The case is composed of a soft TPU back cover and a hard PC front that will keep your Galaxy A42 protected from scratches, drops, and impact. There are raised lips around the camera to protect the module from scratches and cracking.

You get a tough front cover with a touch-sensitive built-in high transparency screen protector that defends your screen against daily use scratches and nicks without any unnecessary hassle or bulk. The Samsung Galaxy A42 case comes with an anti-slip matte surface that provides fingerprint resistance and comfort in every grip.

For the Wallet case fans, we have the Redluckstar wallet case for the Galaxy A42. This phone case is not only suitable for daily life, but also for business occasions. It has three card slots and a money pocket. You can put ID cards, credit cards, and cash in it. When you go out in a hurry, you don’t need to remember to bring your wallet, you can just grab your phone and go out. This will provide you with great convenience.