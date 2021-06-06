The Samsung Galaxy A32 is the company’s cheapest 5G phone right now. The device looks quite appealing for a budget phone because of its clean aesthetics and a no-camera-bump approach. You get four cameras at the back led by a 48MP sensor, plenty of power and more at a budget. Plus, there’s a big 6.5-inch HD+ display with a water-drop notch at the top, a design language Samsung calls Infinity-V. If you’re planning to purchase this budget 5G smartphone, we suggest you get a case as well. We’ve compiled a list of the best Samsung Galaxy A32 5G cases you can buy right now, similar to the list we have for the Galaxy S21 cases including rugged ones and cheap ones.

    SenRemex

    For the Minimalist

    Soft silicon inner case and hard plastic outer case provides shock absorbing protection. It's made of durable high quality material (PC+TPU).
    ILOVEIT

    For the Stylish

    This case is made of carbon fiber and anti-stretch TPU rubber. Easy to snap-fit and quick to disassemble without wear.
    Ezanmull

    For the Sporty

    Waterproof, shockproof, dustproof, fully sealed design exceeds military standard to adapt any outdoor activities with this case.
    Lanhiem

    For the Rugged

    Built-in HD plastic screen protector prevents scratches, damage and dirt, and also won't affect the touch sensitivity.
    YIXXI

    Rough and Tough

    Fully sealed design protects your phone from water, dust, snow and dirt. Take the phone case with you swimming, hiking, climbing, or more.
    SKTGSLAMY

    For the Affordable

    Soft shock absorption TPU inner sleeve & impact-resistant hard plastic shell back cover provides outstanding protection against drops and other impacts.
    Aliruke

    For the Fancy

    It offers offers durability and full-body protection while not looking bulky on your Samsung Galaxy A32 5G.
    Weycolor

    For the Functional

    It allows easy access to all buttons, controls and ports without having to remove the skin.
    WuGlrz

    Wallet Case

    The high-grade PU has a delicate touch, strong tensile force, dustproof, anti-drop, and fingerprint printing.

We recommend the SunRemex Samsung Galaxy A32 5G case. It has 2mm raised lips both front and back that provide perfect protection for the screen and camera. It’s made up of a soft silicone inner case and a hard plastic outer case that offers shock-absorbing protection. It comes with durable high-quality material (PC+TPU), provides maximum protection for your phone, and the raised edge of the camera is designed to avoid a direct impact when the phone falls.

We also recommend the Ezanmull Samsung Galaxy A32 5G case. It’s perfectly compatible with your new Galaxy phone. It has been tested 1,000 times underwater for 6.6ft for 1 hour. It’s waterproof, shockproof, and dustproof, thanks to its fully sealed design. If you’re someone who goes out on trekking, climbing, swimming, and outdoor activities, this case would be perfect for you. Plus, you get a phone strap for convenient carrying. There’s also a built-in HD plastic screen protector that prevents scratches, damage, and dirt without affecting the touch sensitivity. The TPU material with a hard plastic frame makes your phone lightweight and tough.




I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]

You May Also Like
Sony playstation mobile
Sony is bringing PlayStation games to mobile as soon as 2021
Sony Interactive Entertainment boss Jim Ryan says the company will start bringing some iconic PlayStation franchises to mobile this year.
iphone 13 min svetapplesk
TSMC begins iPhone 13 Apple A15 Bionic chip production: Report
Apple A15 will likely be based on the same 5NMP (5nm+) process that is also being used for the upcoming M2 (or M1X) chip.
pocketnow xiaomi mi 11
How to become a non-Communist Chinese Military Company in 4 months? Ask Xiaomi or the USA
The District of Columbia court has issued an order seeking the removal of Xiaomi’s name from the military blacklist.