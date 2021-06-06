The Samsung Galaxy A32 is the company’s cheapest 5G phone right now. The device looks quite appealing for a budget phone because of its clean aesthetics and a no-camera-bump approach. You get four cameras at the back led by a 48MP sensor, plenty of power and more at a budget. Plus, there’s a big 6.5-inch HD+ display with a water-drop notch at the top, a design language Samsung calls Infinity-V. If you’re planning to purchase this budget 5G smartphone, we suggest you get a case as well. We’ve compiled a list of the best Samsung Galaxy A32 5G cases you can buy right now, similar to the list we have for the Galaxy S21 cases including rugged ones and cheap ones.

SenRemex For the Minimalist Soft silicon inner case and hard plastic outer case provides shock absorbing protection. It's made of durable high quality material (PC+TPU). View at Amazon

ILOVEIT For the Stylish This case is made of carbon fiber and anti-stretch TPU rubber. Easy to snap-fit and quick to disassemble without wear. View at Amazon

Ezanmull For the Sporty Waterproof, shockproof, dustproof, fully sealed design exceeds military standard to adapt any outdoor activities with this case. View at Amazon

Lanhiem For the Rugged Built-in HD plastic screen protector prevents scratches, damage and dirt, and also won't affect the touch sensitivity. View at Amazon

YIXXI Rough and Tough Fully sealed design protects your phone from water, dust, snow and dirt. Take the phone case with you swimming, hiking, climbing, or more. View at Amazon

SKTGSLAMY For the Affordable Soft shock absorption TPU inner sleeve & impact-resistant hard plastic shell back cover provides outstanding protection against drops and other impacts. View at Amazon

Aliruke For the Fancy It offers offers durability and full-body protection while not looking bulky on your Samsung Galaxy A32 5G. View at Amazon

Weycolor For the Functional It allows easy access to all buttons, controls and ports without having to remove the skin. View at Amazon

WuGlrz Wallet Case The high-grade PU has a delicate touch, strong tensile force, dustproof, anti-drop, and fingerprint printing. View at Amazon

We recommend the SunRemex Samsung Galaxy A32 5G case. It has 2mm raised lips both front and back that provide perfect protection for the screen and camera. It’s made up of a soft silicone inner case and a hard plastic outer case that offers shock-absorbing protection. It comes with durable high-quality material (PC+TPU), provides maximum protection for your phone, and the raised edge of the camera is designed to avoid a direct impact when the phone falls.

We also recommend the Ezanmull Samsung Galaxy A32 5G case. It’s perfectly compatible with your new Galaxy phone. It has been tested 1,000 times underwater for 6.6ft for 1 hour. It’s waterproof, shockproof, and dustproof, thanks to its fully sealed design. If you’re someone who goes out on trekking, climbing, swimming, and outdoor activities, this case would be perfect for you. Plus, you get a phone strap for convenient carrying. There’s also a built-in HD plastic screen protector that prevents scratches, damage, and dirt without affecting the touch sensitivity. The TPU material with a hard plastic frame makes your phone lightweight and tough.