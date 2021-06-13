With the Galaxy A12, Samsung is targeting the budget smartphone market in the US. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC ticking alongside 3gigs of RAM and 32GB internal storage while offering a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) LCD display. If you’re willing to buy one, we recommend you get a case to keep your budget device protected. We’ve compiled a list of the best Samsung Galaxy A12 cases you can buy right now, similar to the list we have for the Galaxy S21 cases including rugged ones and cheap ones.

Yuanming At a budget The brushed back and carbon fiber design provides extra grip and is comfortable in the hand. View at Amazon

Poetic Guardian For the Rugged The extra raised lips and corners of the front hard frame provide super protection from drops. View at Amazon

Bentoben For the Fashionable The attractive purple galaxy nebula pattern is smooth and sturdy, and fits well in the hand. View at Amazon

Milomdoi For the Kick-Stand It's made of soft silicone TPU material. Plus, it's green and environment friendly. View at Amazon

Hatoshi The All-Rounder It comes with a high quality clear built-in screen protector that protects against scratches and cracks. View at Amazon

Japezop Wallet Case This case is designed to protect your card information from getting stolen with RFID blocking material. View at Amazon

We recommend the Hatoshi case for the Samsung Galaxy A12. It comes with a high-quality clear built-in screen protector, which protects your display without interfering with touch screen responses. You don’t need to buy the screen protector separately. It’s claimed to be designed with 5x military-grade standards than others. The case is made of a superior hard PC back with a soft TPU bumper surrounding the edges. It fully wraps the phone to offer 360 degrees shatterproof and shockproof protection against strong impacts and scratches. Plus, there are lifted bezels from screen to camera to keep your phone away from direct contact with surfaces.

The case has 1.5x clearer crystal backing with a smooth black border to fully show off the original beauty of your phone. It comes with a precise cutout that aligns perfectly with all the ports and buttons without loss of function or adding bulk. It’s one of the best Samsung Galaxy A12 cases.

We also recommend the Japezop Wallet case. As you might know, most credit cards, debit cards and ID cards come with RFID chips, which can easily be read by an RFID reader within 10 feet(about 3m) without touching them. This case is designed to protect your card information from getting stolen as it comes with RFID blocking material. It has two card slots and one side pocket to store your cards and cash conveniently. If you’re looking for a Samsung Galaxy A12 wallet case, go with this one.