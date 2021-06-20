If you have a Galaxy A02s, we recommend you buy a case to keep your budget device safe. The slim and lightweight phone features a gorgeous design with a triple rear camera setup. We’ve compiled a list of the best Samsung Galaxy A02s cases, similar to the list we have for the Galaxy S21 cases, including rugged ones and cheap ones. From lightweight to wallet cases, here are the best ones you can buy right now.

Huness For the Simple It also comes with a tempered glass screen protector, but the addition doesn't increase the price. View at Amazon

V/A For All-Round Protection It provides 360 degrees full body shock absorption anti-drop protection with a two-layer structure. View at Amazon

HNHYGETE For the Rugged It has a built-in kickstand that gives you the convenience to watch videos and movies hands-free. View at Amazon

Yuanming For the Affordable A soft TPU case, with a brushed back and carbon fiber design provides extra grip. View at Amazon

Bentoben For the Fancy Tired of having a bulky phone case cover? Then this light case is the right one for you. View at Amazon

WeGlrz Wallet Case It's made of high-grade synthetic leather PU and soft, flexible silicone TPU. View at Amazon

We recommend the V/A Samsung Galaxy A02s case, as it provides a premium full-body rugged protection. The case also has 360-degree protection with a two-layer structure, combining a hard PC front case and a soft TPU back case while keeping a slim profile. You get beveled edges and raised lips to protect the screen and camera from scratches.

This case comes with a tough front cover with a built-in touch-sensitive and anti-scratch screen protector. The front high transparency PET screen offers clear sight with interior tiny dots to avoid causing bubbles on the phone screen. The anti-slip matte surface gives fingerprint resistance and comfort in every grip. Furthermore, the cutouts are precise, resulting in quick access and feedback.

We also recommend the Bentoben Samsung Galaxy A02 case. It’s a fancy case with a sunflower pattern. It’s light and fits your phone like a glove. The case is thin and lightweight and adds no bulk. There’s a non-slip hard PC and soft TPU bumper that provides strong protection to your phone against shocks, drops, impacts, scratches, and dust. This keeps your precious phone safe and secure on a daily basis.

The stylish sunflower pattern on the back hard cover makes your phone look much more eye-catching and attractive. The case will glow in the dark after absorbing enough light under the sun or other light sources so you can easily find your phone at night. The longer the case absorbs light, the brighter and longer the glowing will last.