The discontinued Google Pixel 4 is one of the few devices that didn’t sell well. But many of you might be holding on to it if you bought one. It offers a premium experience with stock Android with top-notch cameras. Hence, you might also want to take it on treks and trips with you. After all, the camera is its USP! Therefore, we suggest you use a rugged case for your smartphone. We have compiled a list of the best Pixel 4 rugged cases that you can buy right now. Here are the best of those.

SupCase Unicorn Beetle Pro All-round protection Guards against scratches without compromising sensitivity as it offers a built-in screen protector. Multi-layered TPU and polycarbonate material create the world's best phone case drop protection.

Ghostek Atomic Slim Rugged and Slim Ultra Tough Military Grade Aluminum Phone Case for Google Pixel 4 with Heavy Duty Protection. It includes Advanced R7x Shock Technology that Withstands Drops from 12 Feet.

Spigen Rugged Armor Under $10 It offers Shock Absorption and Carbon Fiber Design. Flexible TPU case with interior spider-web pattern & Raised lip to protects screen.

Spigen Tough Armor Spigen goodness It comes with a Combination of TPU and Polycarbonate for dual protection from drops and scratches. Also features a kickstand.

OtterBox Defender Series For the Sporty Multi-layer defense: solid inner shell and soft outer cover. Swivel holster works as a belt clip and a hands-free kickstand.

URBAN ARMOR GEAR UAG For the Stylish Feather-light cases feature our patented hard outer shell and soft impact resistant core. It has Soft raised rubber screen-lip and rear skid pads to provide 360-degree protection.

We recommend the SupCase Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Case for Google Pixel 4. Dropped, thrown, and run over by muscle cars, the UB Pro provides full-body, time-tested mobile protection every step of the way. It guards against scratches without compromising sensitivity. It is the thinnest, strongest, most rugged case in the industry, the UB Pro has survived drops from mountains, gunshots, and wipeouts at over 55 MPH.

Moreover, it comes with a rotatable holster, which offers user-friendly convenience. The multi-layered TPU and polycarbonate material create the world’s best phone case drop protection. It provides easy access to all ports, buttons, and features, thanks to the exact design of the UB Pro. You also get a built-in kickstand for hands-free viewing in portrait or landscape mode. it is likely the best rugged Pixel 4 case.

Our second choice is Ghostek Atomic Slim Pixel 4 Clear Case with Super Tough Space Metal Bumper Design. It is an ultra-tough military-grade aluminum phone case with heavy-duty protection. The rugged Pixel 4 case includes an advanced R7x shock technology that withstands drops from 12 feet. It has a built-in lifted bezel for extra camera and screen protection and raised shock absorbing edge corners. Moreover, it is wireless charging compatible. It is also one of the best rugged Pixel 4 cases