The new Google Pixel 7 series are the software giant's most recent flagships and some of the best Google Pixel devices. They primarily focus on improving the cameras, providing a better display, longer battery life, enhanced performance, and better durability. The new devices also look slightly different, and are now available in different color options than last year’s Google Pixel 6 series.

In this guide, we collected some of the best colorful rugged cases that we could find on Amazon. We included some of our favorite cases from brands such as SUPCASE, Spigen, i-Blason, Incipio, OtterBox, and UAG.

Google Pixel 7 The new Google Pixel 7 is powered by the all-new Google Tensor G2 chipset. The device is coupled with 8GB of memory, and it has 128/256GB storage tiers. The phone comes with a significantly improved camera system, and it's more portable than the last generation. The Pixel 7 is available in Obsidian, Lemongrass, and Snow colors.

Best rugged cases for Google Pixel 7

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro (Google Pixel 7) Promoted

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro offers high-level protection for your Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro with its layered case design and optional tempered glass screen protector. The case even features a built-in kickstand to allow users to prop up their devices. It's one of the best-rugged cases, offering the ultimate protection for your new device.

i-Blason Cosmo Series (Google Pixel 7) Promoted

This case has a built-in screen protection that can help prevent scratches and cracks, and it has an impact-resistant TPU to protect your Pixel 7 from drops, scratches, and scuffs. The Cosmo series features a beautiful design, and it's also available in three different colors with different designs.

Spigen Slim Armor (Google Pixel 7) The Spigen Slim Armor case provides two layers of protection, and air cushion technology provides the ultimate level of protection for your new handset. It also has a two-card slot design, letting you carry even more. It's available in two colors, and it's worth noting that wireless charging isn't supported.

Spigen Tough Armor (Google Pixel 7) The Spigen Tough Armor case is always up high on our recommended list, as it offers excellent overall protection in a relatively slim form factor. The case has a built-in kickstand with raised lips that protect the screen and the camera from scratches. The case has been MIL-STD-810G certified and comes in three colors.

Spigen Rugged Armor (Google Pixel 7) The Spigen Rugged Armor case is perfect for those constantly commuting, traveling, or needing something sturdy and rugged. It's made from a flexible TPU case and has raised edges to protect the camera and display from bumps and scuffs. It has excellent tactile buttons, and it even supports wireless charging.

OtterBox Defender (Google Pixel 7) The OtterBox Defender case is made of 50% recycled plastic, and it features a beautiful, rugged design with a holster on the back, which can be used as a clip or a hands-free kickstand. The case is tested against the MIL-STD-810G military standard, and it has raised edges to protect the screen and camera from scratches and bumps.

UAG (Google Pixel 7) The Under Armor Gear (UAG) case offers rugged construction, providing an excellent bumper case that is super light. It features a durable TPU, and it has an armor shell that is impact resistant, and protects the corners. It supports wireless charging, and it's available in two elegant colors. It also has MIL-STD-810G certification.

Ringke Onyx (Google Pixel 7) The Ringke Onyx is a tough, heavy-duty case. It has a slim form factor, and it's super light. It has a streamlined design, and it sports an anti-fingerprint texture. The case also has two lanyard cutouts on both sides and supports wireless charging and screen protectors. It's available in Black and Dark Green colors.

Incipio Grip (Google Pixel 7) The Incipio Grip case is one of the best new cases from the company. It's been 14-foot drop tested, and it has Impact Strust technology to reduce the impact of shock damage. The case improves the grip, and has tactile buttons and precise cutouts.

Our Recommendation

If you’re looking for the best all-around package, then the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro is the one that covers all of the fundamentals. The case is not only rugged and sturdy, but it also includes a built-in kickstand and a screen protector by default, saving you even more money. It’s one of the best cases in its category, and it’s also affordable.

The i-Blason Cosmo is also an excellent alternative, especially if you’re looking for a slightly different take on the rugged form factor with unique looks, design, and color. This case also has a built-in screen protector, providing excellent protection that prevents scratches, scuffs, and any other accidental damage.

If you’re looking for something that is just as rugged, but perhaps offers a tad bit less protection, then the Spigen Tough Armor, Rugged Armor, and OtterBox Defender as excellent options. They’re all made of premium materials and some of the best lightweight, rugged cases that money can buy today.