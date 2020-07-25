There are tons of cases available for your 2020 iPhone SE in today’s market, but this time, we have decided to focus on the best cases for those who live a lifestyle that often beats up their phones. These cases have been selected thinking on those users who love to hit the gym, for athletes, for construction workers, and more.

We have selected five of the best cases available right now, and we have placed them in this small selection, just in case you feel the need to give your device top-notch protection. These are some of the best rugged cases that will keep your 2020 iPhone SE safe under extreme conditions.

OUR TOP PICK

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro This could be, without a doubt, your best choice to protect your new iPhone SE. Features: Pros: Cons: View at Amazon

This is a dual-layer case made with a polycarbonate shell and TPU core, which will easily absorb shock and deflect blows away from your device. It also includes a built-in screen protector that will keep scratches and cracks away from your device’s screen. You also get to choose between five color options, including Black, Blue, Pink, Green, and White, and it is also compatible with your iPhone 7 and iPhone 8.

RUNNER UP

The UAG Case Monarch is a rugged shockproof military drop-tested case that will definitely keep your device safe. This case features handcrafted, feather-light construction with five layers of protection with top grain leather & metal hardware with a soft impact-resistant core and honeycomb traction grip. Unfortunately, it’s quite a bit expensive, and you only get two color options to choose from Black and Red.

THIRD PLACE

The OtterBox Defender Series Rugged Case for iPhone SE 2020 may not look as tough as the first and second options in this list, but it is also a great option. It features clean lines and a rugged grip, a built-in screen protector, and the OtterArmor Microbial Defense, which protects your OtterBox case from many common germs, we repeat, it protects your case, not you.

STILL A GOOD CHOICE

This rugged case also includes UAG’s patented hard outer shell and impact resistant core. It is also wireless charging compatible, and its soft raised rubber screen-lip and rear skid pads provide 360-degree protection. You can get this case in five color options including Ice, Black, Olive, Midnight Camo and Ash

BEST ON A BUDGET

Finally, the Spigen Tough Armor makes this list thanks to its all-new foam technology that provides an extra layer of shock resistance. It also includes a combination of TPU and polycarbonate for dual protection from drops and scratches, and you will also get a reinforced kickstand with raised lips to protect your screen and camera.