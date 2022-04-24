We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Best Rugged Cases for Samsung Galaxy A53 in 2022

By Aryan Suren April 24, 2022, 4:00 pm
Featured Image for Samsung Galaxy A53 Rugged Cases Buying Guide Source: Pocketnow

The Samsung Galaxy A53, officially unveiled in March 2022, costs $450, and for that price, the device offers a pretty compelling combination of hardware. It ships with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED panel, the octa-core Exynos 1280, and is supported by a massive 5000 mAh battery. These components are built into a polycarbonate chassis, which while resilient to damage, is susceptible to scratching and breaking. Hence, to protect the smartphone, we recommend buying a rugged case, and this guide lists some of the best to help you pick one from the tons of options available!

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G packs in a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Display, the Exynos 1280, and a 5000 mAh battery alongside a decent set of camera sensors. For $450, it offers a combination that is a perfect balance of price and specifications.

Best Rugged Cases for Samsung Galaxy A53

Product Image of SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Rugged Case for Samsung Galaxy A53

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro

Best Rugged Protection

The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro for Samsung Galaxy A53 adds 20-foot drop protection with its dual material casing and built-in screen protector. It also comes with a built-in kickstand and a detachable rotating holster that makes the phone easy to prop when on the move and also easy to carry around.

Product Image of SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Rugged Case for Samsung Galaxy A53

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle

Alternate to the Best

The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro is a trimmed-down version of the UB Pro. It still features a built-in kickstand but gives up on the additional elements on the back panel, the front screen protector, and the port covers available on the more expensive model. Nevertheless, if you're a fan of SUPCASE's design language and wished for a less bulky offering, this is the case to get.

Product Image of Samsung Protective Standing Cover Rugged Case for Samsung Galaxy A53

Samsung Protective Standing Cover

Official Accessory

The Samsung Protective Standing Cover for Galaxy A53 is the accessory to get if you have some Samsung Credit and need a sturdy case to keep your device safe from falls. It is rated to offer military-grade protection and even comes with two kickstands built into the back panel that allows for different viewing angles.

Product Image of Spigen Tough Armor Rugged Case for Samsung Galaxy A53

Spigen Tough Armor

Included Foam Layer

The Spigen Tough Armor offers a combination of TPU, polycarbonate, and foam to create an accessory that can protect Galaxy A53 from most falls and impacts. It also has a tiny kickstand built into the back to help prop the phone if required. The case also ships with the OEMs Air Cushion Technology.

Product Image of Poetic Revolution Rugged Case for Samsung Galaxy A53

Poetic Revolution

Extra Front Frame Included

The Poetic Revolution is a protective accessory similar to the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro but offers a more squared-off design and color options. It comes with two frames in the box, one of which is without an installed protector, in case you already have one on or would like to leave your screen free from any additional layers.

Product Image of Clayco Xenon Rugged Case for Samsung Galaxy A53

Clayco Xenon

Military Grade Protection

The Clayco Xenon is the cheapest accessory on this guide that comes with a built-in screen protector. It promises military-grade protection with hardware that is made from a combination of TPU and polycarbonate, which will keep your phone free from damage caused by falls and collisions.

Product Image of OtterBox Defender Series Pro Rugged Case for Samsung Galaxy A53

OtterBox Defender Series Pro

Anti-microbial Property

Defender Series Pro is a rugged protective case for Galaxy A53 that comes with OtterBox's renowned heritage backing it. This particular model even integrates a silver-based antimicrobial additive that helps hinders microbial growth on the case surface. The accessory also features raised edges on the front and back to protect the sensitive components from various surfaces.

Product Image of OtterBox Commuter Series Lite Rugged Case for Samsung Galaxy A53

OtterBox Commuter Series Lite

2-Piece Design

The OtterBox Commuter Series Lite, as indicated by its name, is an accessory that aims to provide rugged protection without having a very imposing design that adds extra bulk to your smartphone. It features the OEM's DROP+ standard of protection which promises two times as much resilience; compared to other cases rated for MIL-STD-810G 516.6 protection.

Product Image of Spigen Rugged Armor Case for Samsung Galaxy A53

Spigen Rugged Armor

Slim & Protective

The Spigen Rugged Armor for Galaxy A53 combines resilient shock absorption — due to Air Cushion Technology — and a carbon fiber design to give users an accessory that's protective and good-looking. It features tactile buttons with great feedback that adds to the experience of using the case.

Product Image of SaharaCase GRIP Series Rugged Case for Samsung Galaxy A53

SaharaCase GRIP Series

Textured Sides

The SaharaCase GRIP features a two-piece design that will encase your Galaxy A53 to protect it from scratches, dirt, and small objects. The case also has shock-absorbing corners, which will help distribute any force from an impact. To stand up to its GRIP name, the case also features ridges along its sides to increase grip-ability.

Product Image of SaharaCase Military Kickstand Rugged Case for Samsung Galaxy A53

SaharaCase Military Kickstand

Hardened Construction

The SaharaCase Military Kickstand is another option that adds drop protection and the ability to use your device hands-free. It uses a TPU and plastic construction to handle any impact and has a closed-button design with open ports that don't impede any other accessories. The Military Kickstand Case also comes with a belt clip attachment in the box.

Which Rugged Case should you buy for Samsung Galaxy A53?

Having gone through this guide, which case do you think is the best option? Let us know with a comment below. But in case you haven't been able to make a decision, here are our thoughts on some of the options we've listed above.

The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro is arguably the best rugged case available for Galaxy A53 due to its specifications that cover all the bases. It comes with a built-in screen protector to ensure the display is safe from damage, while its casing has a construction of TPU and Polycarbonate to ensure impact protection. And there are other add-ons like the kickstand and holster attachment which bring more value. Now, if you want to save a couple more dollars, you can choose the Clayco Xenon, which offers almost every feature the UB Pro has!

If you need a more grippy accessory, in that case, we direct you to SaharaCase's GRIP Series, which has a simple yet effective design with an increased focus on elements that make holding your phone firmly an easier task to do.

And lastly, if you have some Samsung Credits laying around, the Samsung Protective Standing Cover is another accessory we'd recommend. It features a decent design and is available in two colors, which will keep your device looking great.

