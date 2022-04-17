The OnePlus 10 Pro is a great smartphone, especially for its aggressive price tag of $899. Its specifications put it right alongside every flagship-grade device shipped by Apple, Samsung, and Google. With the phone finally being available in North America, many interested buyers are likely to be on the hunt for the perfect case to protect your shiny new device. Thus, here is Pocketnow's guide on the best-rugged cases for the OnePlus 10 Pro.

If you're on the lookout for other types of covers, make sure to check our best cases post for the OnePlus 10 Pro, which covers a variety of categories.

OnePlus 10 Pro OnePlus 10 Pro ships with a 6.7-inch QHD+ display that uses a 2nd generation LTPO panel. It also features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and aims to deliver a unique camera experience with a 150-degree Ultrawide camera and implementations from the second year of the Hasselblad partnership. For $899, it offers capable hardware that can hold its own in the sea of flagship smartphones.

Best Rugged Cases for OnePlus 10 Pro

UAG Plasma Case Best Rugged Protection UAG Plasma Case for OnePlus 10 Pro offers a protective experience that implements multiple materials and design that works in important elements like tactile buttons, well cutout ports, and a raised bezel. dbrand Grip Rugged, Grippy, & Customizable The dbrand Grip is an alternate case to consider if you're looking for a rugged case with an unmatched level of customization. The accessory has a knurled border that's perfect for gripping onto your phone, and the back is a polycarbonate material that plays well with the OEM's skins, which helps with changing the look whenever you want. Spigen Tough Armor Additional Foam Layer Spigen Tough Armor combines three types of materials to form a case certified with the MIL-STD 810G-516.6 rating. It also incorporates the OEM's proprietary Air Cushion Technology to ensure the corners are reinforced and absorb shocks from any impact. There is also a little kickstand that will allow you to prop up your phone. Poetic Revolution Robust Kickstand The Poetic Revolution for OnePlus 10 Pro promises to give your device an impact-resistant protective layer. The frame on this accessory features extra-large raised bezels to increase the amount of material between any surface and the device itself. There is also a large kickstand on the back that comes in handy to hold up your phone in portrait or landscape. The OEM also includes two frames, one with a screen protector and one without, if you wish to use your screen cover. Poetic Guardian Built-in Screen Protector The Poetic Guardian features a more open look when compared to Poetic Revolution, which covered the phone with solid black components all around. The case also has a transparent back that shows the color of your smartphone. It promises a similar level of impact resistance and comes with a built-in screen protector. The fact that it has a clear back leads to the exclusion of a kickstand. OtterBox Symmetry Anti-microbial Properties The OtterBox Symmetry Series case is plain matte black accessory with fortification provided by its use of polycarbonate and synthetic rubber. The case also has an inclusion of a silver-based additive that provides it with antimicrobial properties to prevent any degradation in the case. The Symmetry case features raised bezels and lips across the front and back to protect against damage from surfaces.

Which Rugged Case should you buy for OnePlus 10 Pro?

If you're unable to choose the rugged case you want to rep on your OnePlus 10 Pro, here are some of our thoughts on the accessories featured in this list.

The UAG Plasma Case is arguably the best there is on the market as of this moment. It implements various materials but focuses on the overall experience by pushing for large tactile buttons and well-spaced ports. The button feel is something some manufacturers often miss out on when making such bulky and protective accessories, but UAG has often been on the right side of the equation.

Now, if you're looking for a more plain design, the Spigen Tough Armor Pro is a proven accessory. I've used their products before and would back them due to the overall quality they continue to provide.

And last but not least is the dbrand Grip. This case offers really good value for its price as it features an extremely well-designed outer frame with a pattern that improves grip-ability by a large factor. I used one with my iPhone XR until I sold the device, and would probably get one the next time I choose to import something from North America. The fact that you can also customize the back panel with a variety of skins available on their website is a bonus.

This ends our rugged case collection for the OnePlus 10 Pro, if you've come across an accessory that you feel we should give a look at, make sure to let us know with a comment below.