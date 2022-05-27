A phone that doesn't cost too much and a battery that does need to charge too much is a combination that Motorola has figured out year after year, and the Moto G Power 2022 is another device that aces the equation. Handling the processing on this smartphone is the Helio G37 chipset by MediaTek, an option with low power consumption, while the panel on the front is a 6.5-inch HD+ 90Hz LCD, and supporting the hardware is a 5000 mAh cell. This combination allows the smartphone to provide three days of battery life, as pointed out in Pocketnow's full review of the Moto G Power 2022.

Now, if you're planning on buying a Moto G Power 2022 (or already have one) and would like to put a case on it to prolong its life, this article presents a collection of the best-rugged cases available for it on the market.

Best Rugged Cases for Moto G Power 2022

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Built-in Screen Protector The SUPCASE UB Pro offers some of the best levels of security with a design that promotes 360-degree protection of your smartphone. The accessory has a built-in screen protector and a multi-layer case adding drop protection and a MIL-STD rating. It also ships with a detachable rotating belt clip. Spigen Tough Armor Clean Design Spigen's Tough Armor is the protective accessory to pair with your Moto G Power 2022 if you wish to add rugged protection while maintaining a clean aesthetic. Tough Armor has a MIL-STD 810G rating and even comes with a foam layer in addition to the TPU and Polycarbonate materials. A tiny kickstand embedded into the back panel will help prop up the phone if required. Poetic Revolution Squared-off Design The Poetic Revolution joins the rugged case collection as an option to consider if you'd like your phone to have a more boxy look and protection provided by well-padded corners. The accessory comes with two front frames, one with the built-in tempered glass and another without it if you prefer direct interaction with the screen. Poetic Guardian Clear Back Panel The Poetic Guardian follows on the path of the Poetic Revolution but does a few things differently, mostly in the form of aesthetics. It features a colorful front frame and an accent around its clear back panel. The case brings a high standard of protection and the ability to showcase the back of your smartphone. OtterBox Commuter LITE Thin & Durable OtterBox Commuter Lite features a two-piece construction, creating a case with a profile that's pocket-friendly yet protective. The material choices of a rubber slipcover and polycarbonate shell make this case a lightweight option. It even offers easy access to the port and speakers on the phone. UAG Scout Rugged Yet Slim The UAG Scout for Moto G Power 2022 is the accessory to add to your smartphone if you want a feather-light protective covering that doesn't compromise access to the sensors and ports. It comes in two colors and features a contrasting rubberized finish around the edges that helps increase the grip when holding the phone. Osophter Clear & Slim The Osophter Clear Case is a rather slim accessory to be present in this collection, but its reinforced corners make it an option worth considering if you want a product that adds an aspect of durability while showing off the colorway on the phone and any customization you make! It doesn't add excess material around the front and is a great option to keep in mind. Gear4 Havana D3O Built-in The Gear4 Havana is another accessory to keep your eyes on due to its use of a military-grade polycarbonate material called D3O, which reinforces the top, bottom, and corners of the case. The OEM claims the case will add up to 10 feet of drop protection and be able to withstand damage from drops and bumps.

Which Rugged Case should you buy for Moto G Power 2022?

Now, if you have gone through the guide and have not been able to pick a rugged case for your Moto G Power 2022, here are some of our thoughts on the best options from this shortlist.

If you're looking for all-around protection, the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro is unarguably one of the best options available. When combined with the layered casing, the included front screen guard adds a degree of protection that's hard to match. The Poetic Guardian and Poetic Revolution are also similar in this regard and worth considering if you want a different look for your Moto G Power 2022.

But if you're looking for an accessory that adds protection while maintaining a minimalistic look, it's hard to go against the Spigen Tough Armor and UAG Scout.

This marks the end of our best-rugged cases shopping guide for Moto G Power 2022. Let us know what you think about these options with a comment below and if you've chosen a case different from the ones listed below, tell us which accessory you picked out!