A case helps keep devices safe from severe falls, especially rugged ones. Read this article to learn about the finest rugged cases for Pixel 7 Pro.

Announced in October 2022, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro bring refinements to Google's smartphone lineup, offering improved build quality and flagship-grade specifications at aggressive prices. The bettered design keeps the identifying camera bar intact and uses a metal frame with Gorilla Glass Victus glass.

But while Google's hardware is quite robust, the glossy Pixel 7 Pro is still a fingerprint that can do with some protection. This article lists some of the best rugged case options that you can buy to keep your device looking pristine and safe from any mishaps.

Best Rugged Cases for Google Pixel 7 Pro

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro offers high-level protection for Pixel 7 Pro with a multilayer design that combines TPU and PC elements. There's also a front frame with tempered glass attachment, in case you'd like 360-degree protection. On the back, a kickstand supports holding your phone up in portrait or landscape. SUPCASE even includes a holster attachment for convenient carrying.

Spigen Rugged Armor (Pixel 7 Pro) Spigen's Rugged Armor TPU case is ideal for those who need something sturdy and rugged without needing to deal with overwhelming bulk. Its flexible TPU construction makes it easy to put on and take off and contributes to its lightweight nature. Raised edges around the front and back will ensure your display and camera bar are safe from scratches and scuffs. Button tactility is also a factor that this case aces.

OtterBox Defender (Pixel 7 Pro) Made from 50% recycled plastic, the OtterBox Defender is a rugged case that will withstand and protect your smartphone from the worst of falls. It's tested and certified with a MIL-STD-810G rating, promising drop protection up to four times its military rating. If you often find yourself working in rough environments, around a lot of rocks and sand, you'll also be glad to see a port cover on the case.

Spigen Tough Armor (Pixel 7 Pro) Spigen Tough Armor improves upon the protection and features of the Rugged Armor by throwing a layer of foam into the mix and a kickstand on its back. Its multilayer construction includes a TPU middle piece on which you attach a plastic frame. The case is certified with the MIL-STD-810G rating and will protect your phone from severe falls.

Caseology Parallax (Pixel 7 Pro) Caseology Parallax is an accessory that combines the elements from Spigen's Rugged Armor with a more stylish design. It has a pattern on the back and textured sides improving your grip on the case. Raised bezels around its display and its camera array on the back offer additional protection. Caseology even mentions the case has military standard certifications.

UAG Scout (Pixel 7 Pro) UAG Scout for Pixel 7 Pro uses a lightweight composite to construct its rugged case, creating a product that can withstand falls and provide shock absorption for impact. It has a non-slip grip on its sides that extends to its back, ensuring you've held onto your device well. There's also a lanyard attachment on its MIL-STD-810G 516.6 certified case if you like having your device tethered to your hand.

Incipio Grip (Pixel 7 Pro) Incipio Grip offers 14-foot drop protection for your Pixel 7 Pro using the case manufacturer's Impact Struts technology. The accessory wraps around your device, ensuring every edge is safe from damage and protected from any adverse impact. Although its primary selling point is the tiny x-shaped raised elements around the frame that help increase grip-ability.

The i-Blason Cosmo for Pixel 7 Pro combines the world of rugged protection with stylish elements, introducing patterns and designs that aren't commonly seen with such accessories. The case offers built-in screen protection that helps prevent scratches and uses a thick TPU shell to protect against impacts.

Which Rugged Case Is the Best for Google Pixel 7 Pro

On its own, the Pixel 7 Pro is quite tall, although its narrow design does make it handy to hold. Nevertheless, if you want to ensure protection from all angles—especially the front—the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro is the accessory to pick up. Its tempered glass attachment will ensure the curved display has protection without any air bubbles in view, and its multilayer casing will protect against many falls. Its affordability for all it offers is another positive.

If you want to dial down bulk by a notch without a significant drop in protection, Spigen's Rugged Armor becomes the best option to pick. The texture on its sides will ensure your phone is easy to grip after it's put into the protective cover, while a lip on the front will ensure safety from accidental drops. Its nondescript design is another bonus if you're looking for a simple accessory.

The OtterBox Defender for Pixel 7 Pro combines the above two accessories, offering a plain design and a multilayer construction to protect your device. Four parts of the accessory come together to give it a unique look and MIL-STD-810G 516.6 rating.