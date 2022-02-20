The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra brought with it a host of new features and hardware, earning it a mention in our list of best phones for 2022. And without a doubt it is an option you can’t go wrong with in 2023 either! Especially if you’re looking to save some money without a compromise in the smartphone experience.

But the glass build of the device means it is still susceptible to damage, and a case to protect it can go a long way. This guide will help you pick the perfect rugged case, which are ideal if you often find yourself working in harsh environments.

Best Rugged Cases for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

SUPCASE UB Edge Pro (Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra) Editor's Choice In partnership with SUPCASE SUPCASE UB Edge Pro is perfect for users who intend to show off the color on their Galaxy S22 Ultra and do not wish to alter the general shape of the device with a case. The raised bezels implemented along its edges will protect your phone from scratches when placed on any surface. It is available in four colors, Peacock, Wine, Black and Red. $26 at Amazon

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro (Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra) Best Rugged Protection In partnership with SUPCASE SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle combines TPU and Polycarbonate to offer an accessory that adds 20-foot drop protection to your device. It is available in five colors — Black, Green, Red, Blue, and Pink — and comes with an additional holster attachment. $25 at Amazon

i-Blason Ares (Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra) The Best Clear Case In partnership with i-Blason i-Blason Ares is the accessory to buy for Galaxy S22 Ultra if you drop your phone often and would like to ensure its metal frame doesn't bend out of shape. It also adds an elevation to your device when it is placed on surfaces, protecting against scratches. The bulky corners on this accessory will ensure no fall leads to catastrophic frame damage. It is available in three colors, Red, Purple, and Black. $20 at Amazon

Spigen Tough Armor (Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra) Best Value $20 $40 Save $20 Spigen Tough Armor is the case to get if you want a multi-function accessory that also uses a variety of materials to protect your phone. The accessory uses TPU, Polycarbonate, and a foam layer to protect your phone from falls. Its bumper design will also keep dents from any fall at a distance. The case is available in two colors, Black and Gunmetal. $20 at Amazon

Incipio Duo (Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra) Silicon-covered Incipio Duo is a two-piece accessory that will add twelve-foot drop protection to your Galaxy S22 Ultra. It is made with recycled materials and has a layer of antibacterial treatment. The case is available in multiple colors, including dual-tone Blue, Gray, and Red options and a solid Black variant. $25 at Amazon

ESR Kickstand Case (Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra) Built-in Kickstand The ESR Metal Kickstand is the case to buy for Galaxy S22 Ultra if you often use your phone to watch content and would like an accessory that incorporates a rigid kickstand. For when the phone is in your hands, the accessory has a non-slip grooved design. $25 at Amazon

Spigen Slim Armor CS (Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra) Wallet Case $19 $40 Save $21 Slim Armor CS for Galaxy S22 Ultra brings the highly-rated shock-absorbent TPU and Polycarbonate material-based design from Spigen to add security against falls while providing additional functionality in the form of an external card slot. The minimal design of this accessory is a key selling point. $19 at Amazon

Urban Armor Gear Monarch (Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra) Premium Pick The UAG Monarch for Galaxy S22 Ultra merges five layers of protection to give users a case that adds 20 feet of drop protection and an in-hand experience that feels premium. It has a honeycomb texture grip to help the device stay put in your hands and large buttons to ensure getting clicks and actions through is never an issue. $40 at Amazon

Which Rugged Case should you buy for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra?

So if you have gone through this list and still haven't been able to decide on a case, here are some of our thoughts that might help you make a decision.

To start, if you often find yourself in harsh environments, you can consider buying the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro because of how it incorporates a built-in screen protector, the UB Edge Pro is another option that walks along a similar line. But if you're looking to use a much sleeker case that doesn't leave protection at the door, the Incipio Duo and Spigen Tough Armor are also good accessories to consider. They don't add too much unncessary bulk and have quite tactile buttons.

Next, if you need a slimmer case, Spigen's Slim Armor CS is another one of our favorites. The case features a muted look but provides additional functionality with its ability to store cards.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra $800 $1200 Save $400 The Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a larger 6.8" QHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, a versatile camera setup, and a large battery that will keep you going through a whole day! Pre-order your Galaxy S22 Ultra from Samsung's website and receive $200 in Samsung Credit. $850 at Amazon $800 at Best Buy $1200 at Samsung

In case you have some questions about Galaxy S22 Ultra, make sure to check out our FAQ Post that will help clear doubts you may have surrounding the device and some of its features.