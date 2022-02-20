The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is finally available for purchase, bringing with it a host of new features and hardware specifications that place it right at the top of the table when looking at flagship Android devices. The device imbibes a lot of qualities from the Note Series and is bound to be the perfect device for those looking to extract every bit of ability that today's smartphones offer.

So, if the Galaxy S22 Ultra is what you have been looking for and have already placed an order for it, this guide will help you pick the perfect rugged case — especially if you often find yourself working in harsh environments.

In case you have some questions about Galaxy S22 Ultra, make sure to check out our FAQ Post that might help clear any doubts you have surrounding the device and some of its features.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a larger 6.8" QHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, a versatile camera setup, and a large battery that will keep you going through a whole day!

Best Rugged Cases for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Best Rugged Protection SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle combines TPU and Polycarbonate to offer an accessory that adds 20-foot drop protection to your device. It is available in five colors — Black, Green, Red, Blue, and Pink — and comes with an additional holster attachment. SUPCASE UB Edge Pro Slim & Transparent SUPCASE UB Edge Pro is perfect for users who intend to show off the color on their Galaxy S22 Ultra and do not wish to alter the general shape of the device with a case. The raised bezels implemented along its edges will protect your phone from scratches when placed on any surface. It is available in two colors, Black and Red. Clayco Xenon Carbon-fibre Accents The Clayco Xenon for Galaxy S22 Ultra will add rugged protection to your device without making it seem overly bulky — like UB Edge Pro. Its Black color scheme is perfect if you want to keep your phone looking minimalistic, but there is a Blue option in case you need a pop of color. There's also a built-in screen protector if you'd like to provide additional protection. i-Blason Ares Bulky Corners i-Blason Ares is the accessory to buy for Galaxy S22 if you drop your phone often and would like to ensure its metal frame doesn't bend out of shape. It also adds an elevation to your device when it is placed on surfaces, protecting against scratches. The bulky corners on this accessory will ensure no fall leads to catastrophic frame damage. It is available in three colors, Red, Purple, and Black. Spigen Tough Armor Extreme Protection Technology Spigen Tough Armor is the case to get if you want a multi-function accessory that also uses a variety of materials to protect your phone. The accessory uses TPU, Polycarbonate, and a foam layer to protect your phone from falls. Its bumper design will also keep dents from any fall at a distance. The case is available in two colors, Black and Gunmetal. Spigen Slim Armor CS Built-in Card Slots Slim Armor CS for Galaxy S22 Ultra brings the highly-rated shock-absorbent TPU and Polycarbonate material-based design from Spigen to add security against falls while providing additional functionality in the form of an external card slot. The minimal design of this accessory is a key selling point. ESR Metal Kickstand 60-degrees of Adjustability The ESR Metal Kickstand is the case to buy for Galaxy S22 Ultra if you often use your phone to watch content and would like an accessory that incorporates a rigid kickstand. For when the phone is in your hands, the accessory has a non-slip grooved design. Incipio Duo With Impact Strut Technology Incipio Duo is a two-piece accessory that will add twelve-foot drop protection to your Galaxy S22 Ultra. It is made with recycled materials and has a layer of antibacterial treatment. The case is available in multiple colors, including dual-tone Blue, Gray, and Red options and a solid Black variant. Incipio Grip Grippy & Rugged The Incipio Grip features multi-directional elements that aim to prevent slippage when you have the phone in your hand or if it is in your pocket or placed on a table. The accessory also claims to add 14-feet drop protection due to Incipio's Impact Struts technology. UAG Monarch Over-sized Buttons The UAG Monarch for Galaxy S22 Ultra merges five layers of protection to give users a case that adds 20 feet of drop protection and an in-hand experience that feels premium. It has a honeycomb texture grip to help the device stay put in your hands and large buttons to ensure getting clicks and actions through is never an issue. UAG Civilian Stylized Back Panel The Urban Armor Gear Civilian is the accessory to pair with your Galaxy S22 Ultra if you need a stylish case that adds more than average protection. It uses UAG's HyperCush tech to add a buffer to your device from drops and allows you to maintain reverse wireless charging functionality. Urban Armor does claim 20-feet drop protection for this accessory. It is available in three color options, Black, Blue, and Olive.

Which Rugged Case should you buy for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra?

So if you have gone through this list and still haven't been able to decide on a case, here are some of our thoughts that might help you make a decision.

To start, if you often find yourself in harsh environments, you can consider buying the Clayco Xenon because of how it incorporates a built-in screen protector, the UB Edge Pro is another option that walks along a similar line.

Next, if you need a slimmer case, Spigen's Slim Armor CS or Urban Armor Gear's Civilian are our favorites. Both cases offer a muted look but still provide adequate protection. The Civilian has a rating of 20 feet drop protection, and while the Slim Armor CS doesn't have a rating we could pinpoint, it does offer the added functionality of storing two cards that you can conveniently carry.