Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Rugged Cases

If you're on the hunt for an Android phone with a larger than average screen, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is without a doubt one of the best options available. It has a 6.6-inch FHD+ screen, packs a 4nm processor (Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200, based on region), and has a set of high-quality cameras that will ensure the moments you capture are always a pleasure to see. At $999, it is hard to argue against unless you're shopping for a productivity tool like the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

But keeping in mind the fragile nature of glass-backed phones, if you have already placed an order for the smartphone and are on the hunt for a protective case, read this guide to learn about the best rugged case options available on the market.

If you're looking for case options other than the ones that offer rugged protection, make sure to check out our Best Cases Guide for Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, which covers a wider range of available options!

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus The Galaxy S22 Plus is the latest flagship smartphone from Samsung. It comes with a powerful chipset, a large 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 50MP primary camera, and much more.

Best Rugged Cases for Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

SUPCASE UB Edge Pro Stylish & Protective SUPCASE UB Edge Pro adds complete protection to Galaxy S22 Plus without adding excess bulk. It has a unique square edge-like design and raised bezels along every edge to ensure your device remains safe from scratches and scuffs. You can purchase the accessory in two colors, Black and Red. SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Included Belt-Clip SUPCASE's Unicorn Beetle Pro is the default case option for most buyers who might often find themselves working in a rough environment. It has a multi-layer design and uses a combination of TPU for its edges to mitigate possible damage from a fall. The accessory is available in five colors, Black, Red, Blue, Green, and Violet. i-Blason Ares Reinforced Corners The i-Blason Ares is the case to pick for your Galaxy S22 Plus if you want to show off the color on its back panel. The accessory features a transparent back and has a rugged bumper — with bulky corners — that will ensure your phone remains dent-free after a fall. You can purchase the case in three colors, Black, Red, and Purple. Ringke Fusion-X Lanyard Compatible The Ringke Fusion-X adds shockproof protection to your Galaxy S22 Plus due to its robust TPU frame. It also keeps the back and front protected with its polycarbonate backplate and raised bezels, respectively. Ringke Fusion-X also has a lanyard attachment point available in case you love the idea of securing your phone to your hand, neck, or waist. The accessory is available in two finishes, Clear or Camo Print. UAG Monarch Premium Materials The Urban Armor Gear Monarch adds 20-feet drop protection and increased grip to your Galaxy S22 Plus with its impact-resistant core design and honeycomb texture grip on the sides. The OEM implements five layers to make this case, including their signature armor frame. The accessory is available in five finishes, Black, Red, Blue, Carbon Fiber, and an option with Kevlar. ESR Metal Kickstand Additional Functionality ESR Metal Kickstand for Galaxy S22 Plus is perfect for those users who need an accessory that not only protects their phone but provides additional usage scenarios. In this case, a 60-degree adjustable kickstand, allowing you to prop your phone with relative ease. Its corners also feature bumpers that will help absorb shocks from falls. Spigen Rugged Armor With Air Cushion Technology Spigen Rugged Armor is the default case to choose from the OEM if you need one that protects your phone while hardly altering its in-hand feel. It ships in a simple carbon-fiber accented design and also has tactile buttons and well-spaced ports. Spigen Tough Armor Additional Foam Layer Spigen Tough Armor is another multi-function accessory on this list as it combines its protective nature with a kickstand. The case uses TPU, Polycarbonate, and foam layer to bring protection to your phone from possible dings. You can purchase Spigen's Tough Armor in two colors, Black and Gunmetal. Spigen Slim Armor CS Store up to 2 Cards Spigen Slim Armor CS is a minimalistic case that not only brings protection to your device but makes it convenient to carry your cards around due to its built-in slot. Like other Spigen cases, users can expect the accessory to provide adequate protection against falls and even possible scuffs due to its raised bezels. OTTERBOX Commuter Antimicrobial Layer OTTERBOX Commuter for Galaxy S22 Plus is a pocket-friendly case that adds military-standard protection and a grip that will make handling your phone a task that you can handle with ease. It even features an antimicrobial layer that will help protect the exterior of the case from the effects of common bacteria. You can purchase this case in three colors, Black, Blue, and Purple. OTTERBOX Defender Built-in Port Covers The OTTERBOX Defender is a multi-layer case that adds a resilient slipcover with port covers that will keep dirt, dust, and lint away from the port on your Galaxy S22 Plus and shielding that will attempt to keep damage from falls to a minimum. The OEM also has a holster attachment that works with this accessory. It's available in three colors, Black, Blue, and Purple.

Which Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Rugged Case should you pick?

If you have reached this section of the article and still have not been able to pick a case, here are some of our thoughts that could help you form an opinion and make a decision.

With its robust design and history as a great option, the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle is one our favorite options for Galaxy S22 Plus and can be considered as the default option if you will be working in a workshop or even a construction site. The SUPCASE UB Edge Pro is also a great alternative if you want to ensure the front also has some protection, as it features a built-in screen protector.

But in case you're looking for more muted designs, the accessories from Spigen are generally the best options on the market. The Rugged Armor or even the Liquid Air (not featured in the collection above) will both add adequate protection that should keep your phone safe from most falls. These accessories feature well-defined port cutouts and have some of the most tactile case buttons in the market.

With this, we end our collection of the best rugged case options you should consider getting for your Galaxy S22 Plus. If you have any accessories that you think we should look at, make sure to let you know with a comment below.