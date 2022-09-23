The iPhone 14 series announcement at Apple's Far Out Keynote Event revealed minor changes to the standard model, leaving the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max as headline grabbers due to the improvements they introduced. There's the new hole-punch design, dubbed Dynamic Island, an interesting take on combining hardware and software; a 48MP camera, which brings pixel binning to the iPhone, and a couple of new colors.
Now, if you've picked up one of the new Pro models, you're likely to be looking for a protective case to keep your phone looking new and safe from falls. Thus, this guide lists some of the best-rugged cases you should buy for your new phone.
Best Rugged Cases for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro (iPhone 14 Pro)
SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro adds 20-feet drop protection to iPhone 14 Pro series with a multi-layer design that combines TPU, polycarbonate, and a screen protector. Be it a bump into a wall or a fall on the pavement; your phone will come out unscathed. Additions like a kickstand built into its back — letting you prop up the device for portrait or landscape viewing — and a rotatable belt clip attachment in the box adds to its value.
Spigen Rugged Armor (iPhone 14 Pro)
Spigen Rugged Armor should be on your iPhone 14 Pro series device if you want adequate protection without compromising style. It features aesthetic carbon fiber-like elements that bring extra flair, while ridges along the edges add grip, making your device easier to handle. Like Spigen Tough Armor, it features foam inlays but doesn't feature as significant of a spread.
Poetic Neon (iPhone 14 Pro)
Poetic Neon brings rugged protection to the table while maintaining an understated design. It has a two-piece construction with a TPU exterior covering your phone and a polycarbonate shell that attaches on top. It's one of the slimmer choices featured in this collection yet maintains functional advantages like its textured anti-slip back and raised lips.
UAG Metropolis LT (iPhone 14 Pro)
UAG Metropolis LT is one of our favorite cases for iPhone 14 Pro because of its strikingly different combination of materials in an accessory that will protect a smartphone from falls and bumps. It's even compatible with MagSafe charging. Yes, UAG does mention a reduced drop protection rating — 16 feet — but that's a reasonable trade-off for the design, in our opinion.
UAG Monarch Pro (iPhone 14 Pro)
The Monarch Pro — UAG's most rugged case — features a lightweight construction and offers MagSafe functionality despite its sturdy design. The case brings a unique flavor due to design elements spread across its back and corners. It's compelling and different from the simple designs we've seen recently.
Incipio Grip (iPhone 14 Pro)
If you're looking for a plain accessory to pair with your iPhone 14 Pro while adding features like drop protection and increased grip, the Incipio Grip is an accessory to keep your eyes on! According to the OEM, it's rated for 14-feet drop protection and even maintains MagSafe compatibility. It's available in five different SKUs, offering a mix of transparent and solid-colored backs.
i-Blason Ares (iPhone 14 Pro)
i-Blason Ares is the rugged case to pick up if you want to flaunt the color on your iPhone while upping the ante on protection. Like the SUPCASE UB Pro, it has a built-in screen protector attachment and adds 20-feet drop protection. It is available in three colors that will play well with every shade of the iPhone 14 Pro. The OEM even mentions the accessory will remain compatible with most wireless chargers.
Spigen Tough Armor (iPhone 14 Pro)
Spigen Tough Armor (compatible with MagSafe) features three different materials incorporated into its design and is also a reason behind the protection on offer. It has a foam inlay that helps absorb shocks, while a plastic frame on the outside provides rigidity to the silicone sleeve and even includes a kickstand for added functionality.
UAG Pathfinder Slim (iPhone 14 Pro)
UAG's Pathfinder Slim swaps a multi-material back for a simple single-material design. The choice helps the accessory remain light and slim while adding necessary protection. It has raised bezels at all points that might touch a surface, thus protecting against damage.
Which rugged case should you buy for iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max?
If you couldn't decide which one to buy from the above-listed options, here are some of our thoughts on the cases we like the most.
The i-Blason Ares is an option we consider worth buying because of its transparent back panel and impact-resistant bezel. iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are available in great color options, and covering them up doesn't feel right. And this accessory will let you flaunt the colorway while ensuring falls are likely to be a non-issue. There's even the added advantage of its slim profile that will let you utilize at least some of the wireless charging options available on the market.
Our next favorites within this list are the Poetic Neon and UAG Metropolis LT. We also mentioned the UAG case in our iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus Rugged Case Guide because of its unique design that combines various textures. The Poetic Neon also receives a mention because of a similar reason. Both cases come with reasonably sized bumpers to protect against impact and add space between your phone and flat surfaces.
With this, we close our iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max Rugged Case guide. Have you used accessories from the brands featured in this guide before and had a great experience? Let us know with a comment below.