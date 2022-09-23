Buying a rugged case for your iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max? Check out Pocketnow's Rugged Case guide to learn about the best options available.

The iPhone 14 series announcement at Apple's Far Out Keynote Event revealed minor changes to the standard model, leaving the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max as headline grabbers due to the improvements they introduced. There's the new hole-punch design, dubbed Dynamic Island, an interesting take on combining hardware and software; a 48MP camera, which brings pixel binning to the iPhone, and a couple of new colors.

Now, if you've picked up one of the new Pro models, you're likely to be looking for a protective case to keep your phone looking new and safe from falls. Thus, this guide lists some of the best-rugged cases you should buy for your new phone.

Best Rugged Cases for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Which rugged case should you buy for iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max?

If you couldn't decide which one to buy from the above-listed options, here are some of our thoughts on the cases we like the most.

The i-Blason Ares is an option we consider worth buying because of its transparent back panel and impact-resistant bezel. iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are available in great color options, and covering them up doesn't feel right. And this accessory will let you flaunt the colorway while ensuring falls are likely to be a non-issue. There's even the added advantage of its slim profile that will let you utilize at least some of the wireless charging options available on the market.

Our next favorites within this list are the Poetic Neon and UAG Metropolis LT. We also mentioned the UAG case in our iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus Rugged Case Guide because of its unique design that combines various textures. The Poetic Neon also receives a mention because of a similar reason. Both cases come with reasonably sized bumpers to protect against impact and add space between your phone and flat surfaces.

With this, we close our iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max Rugged Case guide. Have you used accessories from the brands featured in this guide before and had a great experience? Let us know with a comment below.