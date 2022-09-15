The iPhone 14 series is official, and while it doesn't bring significant changes from the iPhone 13, it does come with some new hardware that might make it worth considering. But what hasn't changed is the glass sandwich design which puts your phone's internals between two slabs of shiny glass and an aluminum frame. This design, while great, also means a lot of you might be looking for a protective case.
Thus, for this guide, we scoured the available options and have compiled a list of the best-rugged cases you should buy for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.
Note: If you own an iPhone 13 (plus a case), are part of Apple's iPhone Upgrade Plan, or are changing devices due to a carrier offer, switching to iPhone 14 won't always require changing cases. The 2022 model has increased thickness, but it doesn't entirely change how the device fits into most cases due to engineering tolerance. Your mileage may vary, but buying a new protective accessory in most scenarios shouldn't be necessary.
iPhone 14
iPhone 14 joins the market as the smartphone to pick if you want a high-tier of performance, great cameras, and battery life that will last you through a day of use with ease.
Apple iPhone 14 Plus
iPhone 14 Plus enters as the device to pick over iPhone 14 if you want the same high-tier performance and great cameras, with the added advantage of a screen that will help you see more at once and longer battery life.
Best Rugged Cases for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus
SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro (iPhone 14)
SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro offers high-level protection for your iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus with its layered case design and optional tempered glass screen protector. The case even features a built-in kickstand to allow users to prop up their devices if required. It's available in four colors, Black, Red, Green, and Blue.
Spigen Tough Armor (iPhone 14)
Spigen Tough Armor (also compatible with MagSafe) features three distinct materials, which comprise its core components and are the reason behind the protection on offer. It has a foam inlay that helps absorb shocks, while a plastic frame on the outside provides rigidity to the silicone sleeve and a kickstand.
Spigen Rugged Armor (iPhone 14)
Spigen Rugged Armor should be on your iPhone 14 series device if you want good protection without much compromise on style. It features carbon fiber-like elements that bring extra flair, while ridges along the edges add to its handling.
UAG Monarch Pro (iPhone 14)
The Monarch Pro — UAG's most rugged case — features a lightweight construction and offers MagSafe functionality despite its bulky design. The case has some unique design elements on the corners, too, if you're looking for something different. Monarch Pro is a rugged case that comes with MagSafe compatibility.
UAG Monarch (iPhone 14)
As a step below the Monarch Pro, the standard UAG Monarch for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus features raised elements all around. There's a raised bezel in the front, while the back has a raised pattern. Like other UAG cases, it also features five layers that combine to add drop resistance to your device. The accessory even has a military-grade certification for its 20 feet drop protection.
UAG Metropolis (iPhone 14)
UAG Metropolis LT is one of our favorite cases for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus because of the way it combines a sleek design while continuing to offer elements that will protect a smartphone from falls and bumps. It's even compatible with MagSafe charging. Yes, the military rating only promises 16 feet of drop protection, but that's a reasonable trade-off for the design, in our opinion.
i-Blason Infinity (iPhone 14)
i-Blason Infinity brings back the heavy-duty cases into our guide, offering several elements that come together to protect your phone and make it more useful in specific scenarios. The OEM includes a screen protector and holster attachment when you purchase the accessory.
i-Blason Ares (iPhone 14)
Love showing off the color on your phone? i-Blason Ares combines the best of rugged cases with a transparent back panel that will let you show off the color on your iPhone 14 series device. Be it the new Blue or Purple making a comeback; this case will let you flaunt that color at all times. Its protective bumper is available in seven different colors.
Poetic Guardian (iPhone 14)
Last on our guide is the Poetic Guardian. Like i-Blason Ares, it combines ruggedness with a transparent back panel. Using hard plastic here means yellowing is likely to be at bay. There's a screen protector attachment included, but if you prefer to interact with the actual screen, Poetic includes a frame without the glass, to not compromise on protection yet ensure your device feels how you want!
Which iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus Rugged Case should you buy?
Suppose you've gone through the above list and haven't been able to choose an accessory that best suits your needs. Here are some of our thoughts on cases we like the most out of the bunch.
First up is the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro. The accessory combines rugged elements into a design that looks attractive yet offers excellent protection. Its belt clip attachment is quite slim and doesn't add unnecessary bulk, and when it's off, the kickstand — with a reasonably large base — offers ideal support to keep your phone standing in landscape or portrait.
If you're looking for a rugged case without adding several polycarbonate components, we'll turn your attention to the UAG Metropolis LT. It's one of the better-looking cases we've seen in recent years, and its cloth-like texture on the back feels great to hold in hand; plus, it's a step away from silicone and other materials we've seen become prevalent.
With this, we end our iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus Rugged Case guide. Are there any options you've used in the past that you feel are worth including in this guide? Let us know with a comment below.