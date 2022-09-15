Need a rugged case for your iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus? You don't need to look further! Check out Pocketnow's case guide to learn more.

The iPhone 14 series is official, and while it doesn't bring significant changes from the iPhone 13, it does come with some new hardware that might make it worth considering. But what hasn't changed is the glass sandwich design which puts your phone's internals between two slabs of shiny glass and an aluminum frame. This design, while great, also means a lot of you might be looking for a protective case.

Thus, for this guide, we scoured the available options and have compiled a list of the best-rugged cases you should buy for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

Note: If you own an iPhone 13 (plus a case), are part of Apple's iPhone Upgrade Plan, or are changing devices due to a carrier offer, switching to iPhone 14 won't always require changing cases. The 2022 model has increased thickness, but it doesn't entirely change how the device fits into most cases due to engineering tolerance. Your mileage may vary, but buying a new protective accessory in most scenarios shouldn't be necessary.

Suppose you've gone through the above list and haven't been able to choose an accessory that best suits your needs. Here are some of our thoughts on cases we like the most out of the bunch.

First up is the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro. The accessory combines rugged elements into a design that looks attractive yet offers excellent protection. Its belt clip attachment is quite slim and doesn't add unnecessary bulk, and when it's off, the kickstand — with a reasonably large base — offers ideal support to keep your phone standing in landscape or portrait.

If you're looking for a rugged case without adding several polycarbonate components, we'll turn your attention to the UAG Metropolis LT. It's one of the better-looking cases we've seen in recent years, and its cloth-like texture on the back feels great to hold in hand; plus, it's a step away from silicone and other materials we've seen become prevalent.

With this, we end our iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus Rugged Case guide. Are there any options you've used in the past that you feel are worth including in this guide? Let us know with a comment below.