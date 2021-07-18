Realme might not be a widely known company in the west, but it’s a very well known company in Asia. It’s best known for creating some of the best phones at a very affordable price range. Most of the Realme phones are equipped with chipsets and features that can also be found in the best Android phones. Samsung offers great devices at similar price ranges, but Realme often stands out as it sometimes undercuts Samsung and includes even better functionality that would otherwise only be available on devices costing a lot more.

In this guide, we’ve included some of the most noteworthy Realme phones that are worth taking a look at, especially if you have a smaller budget and want something great and functional. Fortunately, there are also some that can be bought in the US, thanks to Amazon, so that’s what we’ve mainly focused on this time around.

Best Overall: Realme GT Neo 5G

The Realme GT Neo 5G has a high-end Mediatek 1200 5G capable chipset, 6/8/12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It’s one of the newest and best Realme phones out there today. The 6.4-inch AMOLED 120Hz display is fast and responsive. The camera setup can also compete with flagships with its 64MP main, 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro sensors. In the hole punch cut out, there’s a 16MP selfie shooter.

As for software, it has Realme UI 2.0, which is based on Android 11. The battery capacity is 4,500mAh, it can easily last a full day on a single charge and it also has 50% fast charging that can charge you up from 0% to 50% in just 16 minutes.

Realme GT Neo 5G If you're looking for a powerful device that costs a quarter of high-end, premium flagships, the Realme GT Neo 5G is an excellent smartphone. Buy from Amazon

Best Midranger: Realme X50 5G

It’s a very capable mid-ranger with a powerful Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset and 6/8GB of memory. On the front, there’s a 6.57-inch IPS LCD 120Hz fast refresh rate display, and 128GB of storage. On the front, there’s also a dual selfie shooter 16MP wide and a 2MP depth sensor.

On the back, there are four cameras; a 48MP wide sensor, an 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor. Needless to say, you have a number of options when it comes to taking different types of images. It’s one of the best Realme phones when it gets to specifications and price. A 4,200mAh battery ensures you have a day’s worth of power, although a 30W fast charger can charge it up to 70% in just 30 minutes.

Realme X50 5G An affordable, powerful midranger with a number of features. It has an excellent display and great camera setup that lets you take a wide variety of images. Buy from Amazon

Best Affordable: Realme 7 LTE

The Realme 7 is slightly cheaper than X50 and it has most of the same hardware, except a lower Mediatek Helio G95 chipset. It also lacks 5G, but that’s likely not a huge issue, especially in this price range. It comes with a large 6.5-inch LCD 90Hz display and a massive 5,000mAh battery. It’s also compatible with a 30W fast charger, which promises 50% charge in just 26 minutes, or 100% in only 65 minutes.

As for the camera on the back, there’s a 48MP main, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor. The selfie shooter is a single 16MP camera. The fingerprint scanner is mounted on the side. It’s an excellent smartphone if you’re on the budget and want something that’ll suit you well for the next year or so.

Realme 7 The Realme 7 is an excellent device for those who want to get tasks done quickly, but still focus on taking great images. The battery life is also great, so it will easily last you more than a day on a single charge. Buy from Amazon

Best Affordable: Realme 6

The Realme 6 is an even more affordable device than the Realme 7. It comes with a 6.5-inch LCD 90Hz display and is powered by a Mediatek Helio G90T chipset. It has 4/6GB of memory available and 64/128GB of storage, which is also expandable via a MicroSD card slot.

Camera-wise, it has a 64MP main, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor, while on the front, there’s a single 16MP snapper. The fingerprint sensor is side mounted just like on the other devices. The battery is 4,300mAh and it can fast charge up to 30W. It can go from 0% to 100% in just 55 minutes.

Realme 6 If battery life and expandable storage are very important to your daily activities, the Realme 6 has all the power you need for browsing, taking and sharing images with friends and family. Buy from Amazon

Best Affordable: Realme 7i

It’s a cheap alternative to the other devices, but it does sacrifice a few key features that can be found in the other devices for a little bit more money. The Realme 7i comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD HD display and is powered by the Mediatek Helio G85 chipset. It has 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage, which is expandable via a MicroSD card slot. The chipset itself can handle some light gaming, but it’s mainly great for tasks, browsing the internet, social media, calls and other essentials.

Realme 7i has 3 cameras, including a 48MP main, 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro sensor. The teardrop notch features a single 8MP camera. The battery is 6,000mAh, so a single charge could even last you 2 days. Fortunately, a battery that large can be charged up with an 18W fast charger, and it also surprisingly has a reverse wireless charging functionality, which can often only be found in high-end, premium flagship smartphones.

Realme 7i The Realme 7i comes with low-end specifications that lets you quickly get tasks done, browse the internet, and stay in touch with family and friends. All of this comes with a large, long lasting battery. Buy from Amazon

Best Budget: Realme C3

The Realme C3 is the lowest-end device from the bunch, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a bad device. It has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD HD display and its powered by the Mediatek Helio G70 chipset. It’s not exactly made for gaming, but some low graphics and light gaming should be just fine. Its main purpose is to provide a bit of entertainment and enable you to reach friends at a very affordable price tag.

As for specifications, it has 2/4GB of RAM, and 32/64GB of storage which can be expanded via a card slot. There are two cameras at the rear, including a 12MP main and 2MP depth sensor. The selfie camera is 5MP and perhaps the main downside is there’s no fingerprint sensor and it sports a microUSB port on the bottom. The 5,000mAh battery however should last you for more than a day on a single charge.

Realme C3 If you're looking for a simple and very basic device that lets you text friends, and stay in touch with loved ones, the Realme C3 is a great budget device. Buy from Amazon

Our Recommendation

If you want more power, and want to play some games every once in a while, the Realme GT Neo 5G and Realme X50 5G are excellent devices. They have an excellent display, great camera setup, powerful chipsets and a battery that will certainly last you a long time on a single charge. They’re also very affordable, compared to other mid-range devices on the market from Samsung and others.

If by any chance you want something more basic, but want the same great functionality without any major compromises, the Realme 7 offers just that, in a premium package. It has most of the same functionality as the X50, but it comes with a slightly slower chipset. All of the Realme phones have been listed in a high to low order, which is there to help you decide which price range fits you best.