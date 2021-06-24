Smartphone cases come in all shapes and different sizes, and many add extra bulkiness and make the phone wider, making it more difficult to use one-handed. However, the pros outweigh the cons and these cases can also add a lot more protection than using a phone unprotected. It can add more grip, protect against scratches on both the front and rear, and most importantly, offer some form of protection against accidental drops. I can’t tell you how many times a small investment saved me half of the value of my high-end device. In the list below, we’ve focused on the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, as well as the iPhone 12.

The list includes a number of protective cases from brands we love, such as Spigen, Otterbox and Rhinoshield. There might also be a few other brands you haven’t heard about, but rest assured, each of the cases were handpicked to make sure they meet the quality you deserve. We’ve only picked the cases after we’ve extensively read enough reviews to ensure they stand up to our quality standards. There are rugged cases, transparent ones, bumper cases and more.

Spigen Ultra Hybrid for Galaxy S21 Crystal Clear It has raised bezels to protect the camera and the display from scratches and a clear design. Buy from Amazon

OtterBox for Galaxy S21 Ultimate protection It has a thin profile and soft inner, hard outer layer to absorb and deflect impacts. Buy from Amazon

Ownest Flower Pattern Case for iPhone 11 Unique look Offers a great overall protection. It’s shockproof and comes in a few nice colors with flowers on the back. Buy from Amazon

Ferilinso Purple Cover Vivid & Colorful Offers military grade protection and even includes 2 tempered glass screen protectors. Buy from Amazon

There are plenty of protective cases to choose from. Luckily there’s no rush on picking one up, unless you’re like me and just got a brand new device that you refuse to use until you put a case on it to prevent any damage from happening. Check out the cases and choose one or two, it’s totally up to you. I sometimes like to have two cases lying around, so I have one for the weekdays and another when I travel and need a bit more protection. Whatever you decide, you can’t go wrong with any of these selections.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Samsung’s latest flagship device in the Galaxy series. It comes with a large 6.2-inch AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 888 chipset, 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage. It has a 4,000 mAh battery and can go through a full day on a single charge. Buy from Amazon