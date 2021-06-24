Smartphone cases come in all shapes and different sizes, and many add extra bulkiness and make the phone wider, making it more difficult to use one-handed. However, the pros outweigh the cons and these cases can also add a lot more protection than using a phone unprotected. It can add more grip, protect against scratches on both the front and rear, and most importantly, offer some form of protection against accidental drops. I can’t tell you how many times a small investment saved me half of the value of my high-end device. In the list below, we’ve focused on the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, as well as the iPhone 12.

The list includes a number of protective cases from brands we love, such as Spigen, Otterbox and Rhinoshield. There might also be a few other brands you haven’t heard about, but rest assured, each of the cases were handpicked to make sure they meet the quality you deserve. We’ve only picked the cases after we’ve extensively read enough reviews to ensure they stand up to our quality standards. There are rugged cases, transparent ones, bumper cases and more.

    SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Series for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro

    Full-body rugged protection

    This comes in multiple colors and offers excellent protection, even from 20-foot drops. It also comes with a built-in screen protector.

    Spigen Ultra Hybrid for Galaxy S21

    Crystal Clear

    It has raised bezels to protect the camera and the display from scratches and a clear design.
    OtterBox for Galaxy S21

    Ultimate protection

    It has a thin profile and soft inner, hard outer layer to absorb and deflect impacts.
    RhinoShield Bumper Case for iPhone 12 & 12 Pro

    For the bumps

    It mainly covers the side, but protects from 11-foot drops and comes in multiple colors.
    SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Series for Galaxy S21 5G

    Rugged protection

    20-foot drop tested and also includes a kickstand. It has precise cutouts and a perfect fit to protect your device.

    Temdan Clear Case for iPhone 12 & 12 Pro

    Clear protection

    It supports wireless charging and the shockproof corners provide extra protection.
    SUPCASE Transparent case for iPhone 12 & 12 Pro

    Transparent protection

    A perfect transparent case that’s also scratch resistant, and provides protection against drops.

    Spigen Tough Armor for Galaxy S21 Plus

    Tough Armor

    Military grade certified and even comes with a kickstand. Perfect protection for those always on the move.
    OtterBox for iPhone 12 & 12 Pro

    Ultimate protection

    It can easily fit in your pocket and provides perfect protection on-the-go.
    Ownest Flower Pattern Case for iPhone 11

    Unique look

    Offers a great overall protection. It’s shockproof and comes in a few nice colors with flowers on the back.
    TORRAS Shockproof Case for Galaxy S21

    Slim and Shockproof

    It has a slim fit, yet it's military grade certified against drops.
    Ferilinso Purple Cover

    Vivid & Colorful

    Offers military grade protection and even includes 2 tempered glass screen protectors.

There are plenty of protective cases to choose from. Luckily there’s no rush on picking one up, unless you’re like me and just got a brand new device that you refuse to use until you put a case on it to prevent any damage from happening. Check out the cases and choose one or two, it’s totally up to you. I sometimes like to have two cases lying around, so I have one for the weekdays and another when I travel and need a bit more protection. Whatever you decide, you can’t go wrong with any of these selections.

    Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
      Samsung’s latest flagship device in the Galaxy series. It comes with a large 6.2-inch AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 888 chipset, 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage. It has a 4,000 mAh battery and can go through a full day on a single charge.



