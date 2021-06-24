Smartphone cases come in all shapes and different sizes, and many add extra bulkiness and make the phone wider, making it more difficult to use one-handed. However, the pros outweigh the cons and these cases can also add a lot more protection than using a phone unprotected. It can add more grip, protect against scratches on both the front and rear, and most importantly, offer some form of protection against accidental drops. I can’t tell you how many times a small investment saved me half of the value of my high-end device. In the list below, we’ve focused on the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, as well as the iPhone 12.
The list includes a number of protective cases from brands we love, such as Spigen, Otterbox and Rhinoshield. There might also be a few other brands you haven’t heard about, but rest assured, each of the cases were handpicked to make sure they meet the quality you deserve. We’ve only picked the cases after we’ve extensively read enough reviews to ensure they stand up to our quality standards. There are rugged cases, transparent ones, bumper cases and more.
This comes in multiple colors and offers excellent protection, even from 20-foot drops. It also comes with a built-in screen protector.
It has raised bezels to protect the camera and the display from scratches and a clear design.
It has a thin profile and soft inner, hard outer layer to absorb and deflect impacts.
It mainly covers the side, but protects from 11-foot drops and comes in multiple colors.
20-foot drop tested and also includes a kickstand. It has precise cutouts and a perfect fit to protect your device.
It supports wireless charging and the shockproof corners provide extra protection.
A perfect transparent case that’s also scratch resistant, and provides protection against drops.
Military grade certified and even comes with a kickstand. Perfect protection for those always on the move.
It can easily fit in your pocket and provides perfect protection on-the-go.
Offers a great overall protection. It’s shockproof and comes in a few nice colors with flowers on the back.
It has a slim fit, yet it's military grade certified against drops.
Offers military grade protection and even includes 2 tempered glass screen protectors.
There are plenty of protective cases to choose from. Luckily there’s no rush on picking one up, unless you’re like me and just got a brand new device that you refuse to use until you put a case on it to prevent any damage from happening. Check out the cases and choose one or two, it’s totally up to you. I sometimes like to have two cases lying around, so I have one for the weekdays and another when I travel and need a bit more protection. Whatever you decide, you can’t go wrong with any of these selections.
Samsung’s latest flagship device in the Galaxy series. It comes with a large 6.2-inch AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 888 chipset, 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage. It has a 4,000 mAh battery and can go through a full day on a single charge.