Here are the best rugged, thin, light, and clear cases for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatches.

Samsung announced the next-generation Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro smartwatches at its August Galaxy Unpacked event. The new smartwatches arrived with a sleek new design, larger batteries, improved hardware, and several new features. The new smartwatches do away with the rotating bezel; instead, they opt for a digital bezel.

Alongside the new Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro smartwatches, Samsung also announced the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldables. Our reviews are already underway; you can check out our hands-on video on YouTube.

In this guide, we collected the best thin and light, colorful, rugged, and transparent protective cases for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro smartwatches. We always recommend protecting your shiny new gadget, since replacing or repairing it can often add a lot of extra costs, not to mention, the additional time needed to replace them.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 cases

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro (Galaxy Watch 5) Promoted

The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro comes in four colors and supports all the smartwatch features. It has precise cutouts for the buttons, and the bumper can absorb shock and protect the watch from scuffs and scratches. The case is easy to install, thanks to the snap-on design. View at Amazon

Spigen Rugged Armor Pro (Galaxy Watch 5) The Rugged Armor Pro is one of the best-rated cases for the Galaxy Watch 5 44m. The case protects the entire body of the smartwatch, and it's made out of a scratch-resistant and shock-absorbing material to protect it from cracks, and bumps. The case also has raised edges for additional screen protection and supports all the built-in features. View at Amazon

Spigen Liquid Air Armor (Galaxy Watch 5) The Spigen Liquid Armor is an excellent, lightweight, slim case that provides excellent protection. The case supports all the Watch 5's features and has a matte finish for a more modern and sleek design. The case has raised bezels to better protect the display, and it fits perfectly on the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 4 44mm smartwatches. View at Amazon

Spigen Ultra Hybrid (Galaxy Watch 5) The Ultra Hybrid case is a slim and lightweight case. It's especially designed to protect the display, and the side of the watch from scuffs and scratches. It has raised bezels, and the case support wireless charging, and all built-in sensors. View at Amazon

Caseology Nano Pop (Galaxy Watch 5) The Caseology Nano Pop comes in two colors, Blueberry Navy, and Prune Charcoal. The unibody design provides a stylish look for the Watch 5, and the dual-tone design is designed to precisely fit your wrists and the smartwatch. The case protects the watch from scratches and is also wireless charging compatible. View at Amazon

Caseology Vault (Galaxy Watch 5) As the name implies, the Vault case provides enhanced protection with the all-in-one design that covers the entire Galaxy Watch 5. It has a rugged, and sturdy design, and it's quick and simple to install without removing the strap. It supports all the built-in features, and it also supports wireless charging. View at Amazon

GELISHI Case (Galaxy Watch 5) The GELISHI band and case comes in five color options, and it supports the 44mm model of the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 4. It has a precise and rugged design that protects the smartwatch from scratches and accidental bumps. The case is made of flexible TPI, protecting the watch from all sides. The case also comes with a 12-month warranty for peace of mind. View at Amazon

Ringke Slim Case (Galaxy Watch 5) The Ringke Slim case includes not one, but two cases. There are five different colors and designs available, and it fits the Galaxy Watch 5 44mm model perfectly. There's also a black and clear variant, letting you show off the beauty of the smartwatch, while giving it the much-needed protection to prevent scratches, bumps, and cracks. View at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro cases

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro (Galaxy Watch 5 Pro) Promoted

The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro comes in two colors and supports all the smartwatch features. It has precise cutouts for the buttons, and the bumper can absorb shock and protect the watch from scuffs and scratches. The case is easy to install, thanks to the snap-on design. View at Amazon

Spigen Liquid Air Armor (Galaxy Watch 5 Pro) The Spigen Liquid Armor is an excellent, lightweight, slim case that provides excellent protection. The case supports all the Watch 5 Pro's features and has a matte finish for a more modern and sleek design. The case has raised bezels to better protect the display, and it fits perfectly on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm smartwatch. View at Amazon

Spigen Rugged Armor Pro (Galaxy Watch 5 Pro) The Rugged Armor Pro is one of the best-rated Galaxy Watch 5 Pro cases. The case protects the entire body of the smartwatch, and it's made out of a scratch-resistant and shock-absorbing material to protect it from cracks, and bumps. The case also has raised edges for added screen protection and supports all the built-in features. View at Amazon

Spigen Thin Fit (Galaxy Watch 5 Pro) The Spigen Thin Fit case is made from PC for durability, and it features raised bezels to protect the screen from scratches and bumps. The case includes a 9H tempered glass screen protector and excellent cutouts for the buttons and microphone. View at Amazon

Ringke Slim (Galaxy Watch 5 Pro) The Ringke Slim cases come in five different colors and variants, each featuring 2 different cases in each pack. The Slim case comes with a transparent and a black case, allowing you to show off the watch's design, or hide it with a minimalist cover. It protects the display and sides from scratches and is excellent for everyday use. View at Amazon

Caseology Vault (Galaxy Watch 5 Pro) The Vault case provides enhanced protection with the all-in-one design that covers the entire Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. It has a rugged, and sturdy design, and it's quick and straightforward to install without removing the strap. It supports all the built-in features, and it also supports wireless charging. View at Amazon

Ringke Air Sports (Galaxy Watch 5 Pro) The Ringke Air Sports case protects the display from surface damage, including cracks, bumps, and scratches. It's lightweight, slim, and features a slim form factor in a minimalist black color. Aside from the slim form factor, it also lets you access the cutouts and buttons without a problem and supports wireless charging. View at Amazon

Our recommendation

Suppose you’re looking for the best and most rugged cases for your smartwatch. In that case, we usually recommend SUPCASE’s Unicorn Beetle Pro, and Spigen’s Rugged Armor Pro cases, as they offer excellent protection for the entire body of the smartwatch. The screen is also well-protected, and you’re unlikely to scratch the surface of the display, although it may be a good idea to pick up a tempered screen protector if you feel you’re a bit flimsy.

The Spigen Liquid Air, Caseology Vault, and Ringke Slim cases will offer excellent overall protection if you want something thinner and lighter. These are all excellent for everyday users who commute a lot, or want peace of mind with some additional protection. The Spigen Thin Fit transparent cases are also ideal, especially if you want to show off the beauty of your new smartwatch.