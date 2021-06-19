Printing documents is one of those tasks that can feel like a chore but is vital for most professionals. So making sure the time you spend at a printer is a little, while still ensuring that the documents or pictures generated are of high quality can be worthwhile. You can do this by finding a device that works seamlessly with your computer. Therefore, this article lists twelve printer options that cover the categories of photo printers, all-in-one’s, and cartridge-less devices that are perfect to use with your Mac.

Note: To guarantee that the devices on this list are a great addition to your household, we’ve ensured they’re compatible with macOS and support AirPrint — a software package that eliminates the need to install additional drivers.

HP ENVY Photo 7155 For Ease of Use The Photo 7155 is a printer that HP claims can print media for less than five cents per print with their Instant Ink subscription. It's also capable of scanning and copying documents with its 8.5x11 inch bed and has an SD card slot if you prefer printing photos straight off one. View at Amazon

HP ENVY Photo 6255 Great for Socialites HP Envy Photo 6255 features an automatic media sensing feature that can customize the print quality. The manufacturer's Smart App can also allow users to print media straight from their social media profiles. View at Amazon

Epson Expression Premium XP-7100 All-in-One with Superior Photo Quality This small printer is one that Epson defines as ideal for creative families. It has a large touchscreen for managing controls and an automatic document feeder with a capacity for 30 pages that makes it convenient to use. There's also support to print via a USB Drive or SD card if required. View at Amazon

Canon PIXMA TS5020 One with Physical Controls Modern printers tend to feature touch-based controls that can make printing convenient for some but difficult for others. This model offers a mix between modernity and reliability with a three-inch screen and physical keys supported by intuitive software, as claimed by Canon. The device also supports printing via a USB Drive or SD card, making it perfect for creative individuals. View at Amazon

Canon PIXMA TS9520 A Versatile Option With a bed size of 11x17 inches, the PIXMA TS9520 is a great option to consider for home uses if you need a printer capable of printing various kinds of documents. It features an automatic document feeder and can make use of both Ethernet and WiFi for printing. View at Amazon

HP OfficeJet Pro 9015 Perfect for Small Offices OfficeJet Pro 9015 is a small office printer with an 8.5x14 inch bed. It can print 22 pages per minute, and its automatic document feeder can load up to 35 pages. With the HP Smart App, you can also perform prints or scans remotely and monitor ink levels. View at Amazon

HP OfficeJet Pro 7740 A Wide Format Printer The 7740 is an All-in-One print to consider for its 11x17 inch bed. The device also has a touchscreen and an automatic document feeder with an input capacity of 500 pages. It also supports the use of HP's Smart App. View at Amazon

Epson Workforce Pro WF-3820 Designed for Productivity Epson Workforce Pro is a printer capable of auto-printing on two sides of a sheet. It also has an automatic feeder capacity of 35 sheets and can work with mobile devices through the Epson Smart Panel Application. Its PrecisionCore Heat-Free Technology is responsible for its high volume printing. View at Amazon

Canon PIXMA G5020 For Large Quantity Printing Canon PIXMA G5020 is the perfect printer for those looking for high efficiency without the added bulk of a scanner and copier. Canon claims it can print over 6,000 black text pages and 7,700 color pages with each ink bottle set. It can hold up to 350 pages in this included tray. View at Amazon

HP Smart Tank Plus 651 Wireless HP's Cartridge-less Option While more expensive than some of the other options on this list, this printer from HP is perfect for households that print several documents and find features like a scanner and copier essential. It has an automatic document feeder that can handle 35 pages and can print 11 pages per minute. View at Amazon

Epson EcoTank ET-2720 Epson's option for Affordability ET-2720 is a printer to pick if you're a long-time Epson user looking to give up on cartridges. The device claims to have the ability to print up to 4,500 black pages and 7,500 with the addition of its replacement ink bottles. It can print ten pages per minute and supports the Epson Smart Panel App. View at Amazon

Canon PIXMA G6020 Canon's Cartridge-less All-in-One Similar to the PIXMA G5020, for a slight premium, the G6020 adds features to make it an all-in-one perfect for a home with more space. It can provide great borderless prints and can do so over Ethernet or a wireless connection through the Canon PRINT App or AirPrint standard. View at Amazon

There are several factors you can consider when buying a printer. For example, whether they offer a good combination of cost-effectiveness and print quality or if they offer enough features that may make your life easier in ways not imagined.

If you’re a photographer or someone who likes to symbolize memories with a camera, we recommend picking the Epson Expression Premium XP-7100 or the Canon PIXMA TS5020. Both offer a USB drive slot and an SD card reader that can make connecting a printer easier — their support for AirPrint also makes printing shots from your iPhone a breeze.

But if you need a device that can print for ages without having to worry about ink levels, the HP SmartTank Plus 651 and Canon PIXMA G6020 are great options to consider, the latter especially if you have a budget. Although, if you can spend a premium, the large color display on the HP can make your life much more convenient when compared to the outdated LCD panel on the Canon.

