The Amazon Prime Day sale will take place on July 11th and 12th, allowing you to snag some of the best deals available. Be it deals for the latest smartphones, gaming consoles, TVs, or plain household items, it guarantees that there will be something for everyone.
Here we will specifically dive into deals that cover the best smartwatches, wireless earbuds, and headphones that have made their way onto Amazon in the last few years. So, if you've been waiting on upgrading some of your tech, keep an eye out on this post over this week, as we will update it with the best as and when they go live.
Deals on smartwatches
Getting a smartwatch onto your wrist is one of the best ways to make sure that you can track your daily activity or general wellness. And smartwatches from Apple, Samsung, Fossil, and Garmin do some of the best jobs of keeping this information readily available.
While we're yet to see price cuts arrive on the Apple Series 8 or the Apple Watch SE 2, hardware from the other brands is already seeing some steep price cuts. The Galaxy Watch 5, available for $180, is arguably one of the most value-for-money purchases, as it can do so much with its array of sensors and processing power. Plus, it's one of the few wearables constantly receiving updates to improve its capabilities.
And at that price, it's an easy recommendation, even with its shortcoming of needing to spend a little over an hour on the charging cradle. But if you're looking for something more premium, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, with its titanium body, is also seeing a significant price cut.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5Best Value$180 $280 Save $100
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 features iterative changes that improve the package sold previously. If you're looking for an affordable WearOS-based smartwatch, this is the best option to consider. It comes with improved battery life and faster-charging capabilities.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 ProPremium Pick$400 $450 Save $50
The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro comes with a host of new features and a design that's geared to the rugged lifestyle and is worth considering for your outdoor activities.
TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS SmartwatchDual Displays$180 $300 Save $120
The TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS Smartwatch features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W4100 and Mobvoi’s Dual Processor System, a long-lasting battery, a heart monitor, sleep tracking capabilities, and more.
Fossil Gen 6A Classic Watch Design$191 $320 Save $129
The Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch comes with Wear OS and a Qualcomm 4100+ chipset. The watch can track activity goals, SPO2, sleep, and many more. It has a 3ATM waterproof design, and it has a fast charge feature to keep you on the go.
Amazfit GTS 4 MiniBudget Alternative$99 $120 Save $21
The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini supports five satellite positioning systems, up to 50 meters of water resistance, and more than 120 sports modes. It's an excellent affordable, and compact smartwatch. It features accurate tracking and a battery life that can last you up to two weeks with general use.
Garmin Vivoactive 4Great for Fitness$200 $330 Save $130
The Garmin Vivoactive 4 keeps track of your energy levels, and lets you focus on improving your health. If you want a basic smartwatch and perfect fitness trackers, this is a great combination of the two.
Garmin Venu 2The Ideal Garmin$350 $400 Save $50
The Garmin Venu 2 comes with an insane battery life that will get you up to 11-days on a single charge if you use it in smartwatch mode. You will also be able to use preloaded workouts that include cardio, yoga, strength, HIIT, and more. Plus, you get the chance to create your own in the Garmin Connect app on your compatible smartphone.
Fitbit Inspire 3Fitness Tracker$80 $100 Save $20
The Fitbit Inspire 3 is an affordable fitness tracker, available in multiple colors. It features an always-on wellness tracking feature, able to track your heart rate, skin temperature, blood oxygen, sleep, and other sports activities.
Deals on wireless earbuds
Moving onto wireless earbuds, these are some of the best accessories to arrive in the market. They afford us a convenient way to listen to music or watch shows, especially when on the move, and carrying a large set of headphones can be a pain. I've loved them for their compact nature as they make working out so much more convenient.
Now, despite Prime Day not being here yet, wireless earbuds are seeing more substantial discounts than smartwatches, as various brands are participating. The most killer deal we've come across so far is a 50% price cut on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, which brings it down to $115 instead of the standard of $230. Even the cheaper Galaxy Buds 2 are seeing a price cut to $71.
Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 EarbudsPremium Pick$186 $280 Save $94
The Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 are one of the best earbuds to consider if you're looking for a premium audio experience that's cross-functional between Apple and Android devices with all of its features! It's expensive, but offers one of the best listening experiences on the market.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2Best Value$71 $140 Save $69
Galaxy Buds 2 are the latest TWS product from Samsung, which promises a great listening experience with ANC in a new lightweight design. At $149.99, it is hard to ignore them, especially if you already own a smartphone from Samsung.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 ProSamsung's Best$115 $230 Save $115
Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro features outstanding Intelligent Active Noise Cancelation to quiet even the loudest sounds around you, delivering an incredible studio quality experience, an IPX7 rating, and other great features.
Apple AirPods Pro 2Apple's Best$200 $250 Save $50
The new Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) features a new touch control navigation on the stems, better audio drivers, improved noise-cancellation and transparency features, and more. The case comes with an Apple U1 chip, that lets users track down their AirPods Pro using the Find My network, and there’s also a set of speaker holes on the bottom to sound an alarm.
Apple AirPods 3An Affordable Alternative$150 $170 Save $20
AirPods 3 support Spatial Audio, Adaptive EQ, and has force sensors that let you easily control the earbuds while listening to music, watching movies, or taking a call. The earbuds are sweat and water-resistant and can last up to 6 hours on a single charge or 30 hours provided by the charging case.
Jabra Elite 3Budget Workout Option$71 $80 Save $9
If you're tight on budget and are looking for a pair of earphones with a decent amount of features, we'll recommend you to pick up Jabra Elite 3.
Powerbeats ProBest for Workouts$180 $250 Save $70
The Powerbeats Pro might not be the newest hardware in 2023, but they're still one of the best options if you're looking to enjoy the true wireless form factor without any compromise on fit. Its integration with Apple hardware is a boon, but it even works for Android devices without trouble!
OnePlus Buds Pro 2Balanced Audio Performance$150 $180 Save $30
The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 improves upon its predcessor with hardware that not only feels more refined but also produces audio that's a lot more balanced. It's available in two colors, Obsidian Black and Arbor Green, which give it a premium look. For the price, these earbuds are some of the best options if you're looking for a balanced audio signature.
Deals on headphones
Lastly, speaking of headphones, we've seen discounts be a little sparse on these at the moment, with the best one on the Apple AirPods Max seeing a $100 price cut, bringing them down to $450. These are some of the best headphones on the market if you're looking for long-term comfort and noise-canceling; plus, the tie-in with the iPhone makes it a hard device to beat.
Our next favorite recommendation is the Sony WH-1000XM5, which unfortunately hasn't seen a discount arrive yet! We've seen the pair sell for $350 in the past, so keep an eye out for discounts, which should arrive in the next day or two!
Lastly, if you're a gamer, the Razer BlackShark V2 is one of the best-wired options on the market; its markdown to $60 (from $100) only improves its value proposition, so make sure to give it a shot if you're into gaming.
Apple AirPods MaxPremium Pick$450 $550 Save $100
The Apple AirPods Max is powered by the Apple H1 chip in each earcup, and it contains eight microphones to cancel out noise. It's one of the best wireless headphones for Apple users, and it can last for up to 20 hours on a single charge.
Sony WH-1000XM5Editor's Choice
The Sony WH-1000XM5 features a refined design and audio hardware that promises more detailed audio partnered with Noise Canceling performance that's hard to beat! It starts at $399 and is the option to get if you're looking for a comfortable pair of headphones that offer everything you may ever need.
Bose QuietComfort 45Great Noise Cancelation
The Bose QC45 comes with a long-lasting battery, comfortable design, and premium feel. The audio quality is one of the best on the market, and Bose has been one of the leading companies in noise cancellation for several years.
-
Razer BlackShark V2 Gaming HeadsetBest Value$60 $100 Save $40
The Razer BlackShark V2 gaming headset is great pick for gamers that are looking to up the comfort and audio experience in their gaming sessions. The oval, cooling gel-infused cushions that prevent overheating and aid in reducing a build-up of pressure on the ears.
As mentioned earlier, with Prime Day set to kick off soon, we will update this list with the best deals that pop up. So, if you plan on upgrading some of your most used technology, keep this page handy with a bookmark!