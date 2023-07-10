The Amazon Prime Day sale will take place on July 11th and 12th, allowing you to snag some of the best deals available. Be it deals for the latest smartphones, gaming consoles, TVs, or plain household items, it guarantees that there will be something for everyone.

Here we will specifically dive into deals that cover the best smartwatches, wireless earbuds, and headphones that have made their way onto Amazon in the last few years. So, if you've been waiting on upgrading some of your tech, keep an eye out on this post over this week, as we will update it with the best as and when they go live.

Deals on smartwatches

Getting a smartwatch onto your wrist is one of the best ways to make sure that you can track your daily activity or general wellness. And smartwatches from Apple, Samsung, Fossil, and Garmin do some of the best jobs of keeping this information readily available.

While we're yet to see price cuts arrive on the Apple Series 8 or the Apple Watch SE 2, hardware from the other brands is already seeing some steep price cuts. The Galaxy Watch 5, available for $180, is arguably one of the most value-for-money purchases, as it can do so much with its array of sensors and processing power. Plus, it's one of the few wearables constantly receiving updates to improve its capabilities.

And at that price, it's an easy recommendation, even with its shortcoming of needing to spend a little over an hour on the charging cradle. But if you're looking for something more premium, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, with its titanium body, is also seeing a significant price cut.